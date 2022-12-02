NEW YORK (AP) — There are some interesting cocktails on offer at “The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise” on Broadway and it might not be such a bad idea to order a Sweet Clementine or a Cracklin’ Rosé before you get to your seat. Just something to help lubricate one of the most puzzling jukebox musicals in years. The show that opened Sunday at the Broadhurst Theatre is quite a depressing trip through Diamond’s life, offering a respectful and, yes, fully authorized portrait that’s unnecessarily boastful — “40 top 40 hits;120 million albums sold,” we’re told — as well...

41 MINUTES AGO