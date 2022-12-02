Read full article on original website
Metro Detroit weather: Cool, cloudy and a couple cold rains worth watching
DETROIT – It’s a cold and clear start to our work and school week, happy Monday! Temperatures are in the lower 20s to middle 20s as you head outside any time before 8-9 a.m. with wind chills in the middle teens. That will warrant the full winter garb for that walk to work or school, or as the dog takes you for a walk. Just do your best to cover up while exposed skin could experience frostbite if left uncovered for 30-60 minutes. That being said, it’s not an unusually cold or windy morning, just cold enough to bundle up. The cold temps early are thanks in part to clear skies early but that will not last all day unfortunately.
Sunshine for Sunday gives way to more rain chances next week for Metro Detroit
For the end of the weekend, high pressure will start to build into the region and that will bring a mixture of sunshine and clouds for everybody, but the cold temperatures will remain. High temperatures heading for the upper 30s with a breezy Southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph heading into the afternoon.
Forecast: Clouds increase after midnight & warmer
High pressure will dominate our forecast on Sunday with mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly conditions.
Active weather is moving in Metro Detroit after quiet start to the weekend -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – After a quiet start to the day Friday, we are looking at active weather moving back into the region as we work through the late evening and into the overnight hours tonight. The clouds will stick around as we work through the overnight hours Friday night, with...
Forecast: Windy overnight with a few rain drops or snowflakes
We will kick off our Friday with a few peaks of sunshine before cloud cover quickly builds in. The winds gradually pick up throughout this morning as a system moves in.
Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: 6K in the dark on Dec. 3, 2022
DETROIT – Strong winds moving through Southeast Michigan on Saturday are causing some power outages in the region. Several Southeast Michigan counties are under a wind advisory until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. As of 3 p.m. on Saturday, more than 6,500 DTE Energy customers were without power...
When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?
Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
These are so cool! Snow sculptures make this town the place to be in winter
All the inches of snow the Upper Peninsula of Michigan gets in the winter might not be appealing to some, but one university/town way up in the U.P. certainly makes the best of it each year. For more than 100 years, Michigan Tech University has staged what’s known as the...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train visits metro Detroit later than expected
The decked-out Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, an annual cross-continent hunger awareness tour set to pass through Michigan, turned out to be a few hours late Thursday evening, dashing — and disappointing — some metro Detroit folks' plans to see it. "What a bust!" an Allen Park resident posted...
Videos: Suspected meteor lights up sky in Michigan and beyond Thursday night
BERKLEY, Mich. – Some people across the country were lucky enough to capture footage of a suspected fireball as it streaked across the sky on Thursday night. The suspected meteor was spotted by many in Southeast Michigan. Local 4 received a few emails and phonecalls from viewers who said they saw it themselves.
Morning 4: Videos capture suspected meteor shooting across sky in Michigan, US -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Videos: Suspected meteor lights up sky in Michigan and beyond Thursday night. Some people across the country were lucky enough to capture footage of a...
Morning 4: Michigan man dead after driving car off ferry ramp, police say -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan man dead after driving car off ferry ramp into St. Clair River, police say. A St. Clair County man has died after he submerged...
Jellyfish in Michigan? It’s true, but no need to worry
Freshwater jellyfish have established populations in five lakes in West Michigan, and have been found in many more.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Your week in metro Detroit: I jumped at chance to visit pot farm
When Lume, one of the largest cannabis companies in Michigan, offered me the opportunity to come visit its outdoor farm in northern Michigan, I jumped at the chance. I had never visited an outdoor marijuana farm before and the timing of the October visit coincided with the harvest, known as “Croptober” in the industry.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Smokin Hot Burger makes Missy’s Little Grass Shack a hot place to visit
GRASS LAKE, MI – Missy’s Little Grass Shack is a neighborhood bar in the Grass Lake community. There has been a bar at the location since the 1950′s, even though they’ve had several different names. Missy Shelhart bought the bar in 1999 and gave it its current name.
Michigan man dies after driving into St. Clair River
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI -- A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after driving his car into the St. Clair River near the eastern Michigan/Canada border, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 3, officers from the Clay Township Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the St. Clair River’s North Channel.
Gas prices in metro Detroit continue to plummet, could soon drop below $3
Right now, the average price of gas in metro Detroit is $3.32. That's lower than the 2021 average of $3.34.
Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall
Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
DNR: Winter is the best time to check for this tree-killing invasive pest
‘Tis the season for helping Michigan keep a tree-killing invasive pest at bay. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Agriculture and Rural Development are encouraging people to keep an eye out this winter for signs of the hemlock woolly adelgid: a tiny, aphid-like insect that can cause significant harm to Michigan’s estimated 170 million hemlock trees.
