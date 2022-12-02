ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Cool, cloudy and a couple cold rains worth watching

DETROIT – It’s a cold and clear start to our work and school week, happy Monday! Temperatures are in the lower 20s to middle 20s as you head outside any time before 8-9 a.m. with wind chills in the middle teens. That will warrant the full winter garb for that walk to work or school, or as the dog takes you for a walk. Just do your best to cover up while exposed skin could experience frostbite if left uncovered for 30-60 minutes. That being said, it’s not an unusually cold or windy morning, just cold enough to bundle up. The cold temps early are thanks in part to clear skies early but that will not last all day unfortunately.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sunshine for Sunday gives way to more rain chances next week for Metro Detroit

For the end of the weekend, high pressure will start to build into the region and that will bring a mixture of sunshine and clouds for everybody, but the cold temperatures will remain. High temperatures heading for the upper 30s with a breezy Southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph heading into the afternoon.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: 6K in the dark on Dec. 3, 2022

DETROIT – Strong winds moving through Southeast Michigan on Saturday are causing some power outages in the region. Several Southeast Michigan counties are under a wind advisory until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. As of 3 p.m. on Saturday, more than 6,500 DTE Energy customers were without power...
1470 WFNT

When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?

Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
ClickOnDetroit.com

These are so cool! Snow sculptures make this town the place to be in winter

All the inches of snow the Upper Peninsula of Michigan gets in the winter might not be appealing to some, but one university/town way up in the U.P. certainly makes the best of it each year. For more than 100 years, Michigan Tech University has staged what’s known as the...
YAHOO!

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train visits metro Detroit later than expected

The decked-out Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, an annual cross-continent hunger awareness tour set to pass through Michigan, turned out to be a few hours late Thursday evening, dashing — and disappointing — some metro Detroit folks' plans to see it. "What a bust!" an Allen Park resident posted...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Videos: Suspected meteor lights up sky in Michigan and beyond Thursday night

BERKLEY, Mich. – Some people across the country were lucky enough to capture footage of a suspected fireball as it streaked across the sky on Thursday night. The suspected meteor was spotted by many in Southeast Michigan. Local 4 received a few emails and phonecalls from viewers who said they saw it themselves.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
The Detroit Free Press

Your week in metro Detroit: I jumped at chance to visit pot farm

When Lume, one of the largest cannabis companies in Michigan, offered me the opportunity to come visit its outdoor farm in northern Michigan, I jumped at the chance. I had never visited an outdoor marijuana farm before and the timing of the October visit coincided with the harvest, known as “Croptober” in the industry.
MLive

Michigan man dies after driving into St. Clair River

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI -- A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after driving his car into the St. Clair River near the eastern Michigan/Canada border, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 3, officers from the Clay Township Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the St. Clair River’s North Channel.
The Oakland Press

Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall

Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
The Grand Rapids Press

DNR: Winter is the best time to check for this tree-killing invasive pest

‘Tis the season for helping Michigan keep a tree-killing invasive pest at bay. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Agriculture and Rural Development are encouraging people to keep an eye out this winter for signs of the hemlock woolly adelgid: a tiny, aphid-like insect that can cause significant harm to Michigan’s estimated 170 million hemlock trees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy