Update: Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter Showering
What would you do if you found out your husband of 14 years was secretly recording your 16-year-old daughter while she showered?. Update: Brintle let police listen in as she confronted her husband about the hidden camera in their home. According to police, Horacio Minero-Hernandez, 39, admitted to putting the camera in the shower, but he did not give a reason why. He only stated it was a mistake. He also stated that he never watched anyone take a shower because the camera never worked.
Madame Noire
Police Find Missing Mom In Trunk Of Girlfriend’s Car, Authorities Believe She Was A Victim Of Domestic Violence
Eleni Kassa, a 31-year-old woman in Murfreesboro, Tennessee was found dead in the trunk of a woman suspected to be her girlfriend shortly after she was reported missing. Authorities found Kassa’s body after 36-year-old Dominique Hardwick, also of Tennessee, crashed her car into a house in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn, Michigan on Nov. 27.
BBC
Marian Clode: Farm to face trial after teacher killed by cow
A farming company is to face a trial after a primary school teacher was killed by a cow. Marian Clode was flipped over a fence as she walked along a path during a family break in Northumberland in 2016. The 61-year-old, of Greater Manchester, had been staying at a holiday...
BBC
Portadown: Arrest after teenage girl 'assaulted with bat'
A man has been arrested after a teenage girl was reportedly assaulted with a bat in Portadown in County Armagh. Police were called to Obins Street in the town shortly after 21:15 GMT on Friday. The teenager suffered bruising but is not believed to have been seriously injured. A 41-year-old...
BBC
Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing
Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
BBC
Stephanie Slater: The kidnap victim who faced a second ordeal
Held captive for eight days by one of the UK's most notorious kidnappers, Stephanie Slater faced a new trauma in the aftermath of her release. She would go on to have a huge impact on how victims of crime are treated. In 1992, the 25-year-old was working at a Birmingham...
BBC
Exeter nightclub closes after girl, 16, dies taking tablet
A nightclub has "closed until further notice" after the death of a 16-year-old girl who had taken an "unknown substance". A 16-year-old boy was arrested and has since been released on bail following the incident during a 16-18 night at Move in Exeter on Saturday. The girl was taken to...
BBC
Nightclub spiking: Police apology after victim waits five months for test result
A woman who had been injected with morphine in a nightclub waited five months for test results after reporting the attack to the police. Becca Collins, 20, said she was spiked while on a night out in Maidstone, Kent, on 30 October 2021. She only received the result at the...
BBC
Man sought after dog attack on 11-year-old girl in Tower Hamlets
Police investigating a dog attack in London that left an 11-year-old girl in hospital for days have released an image of a man they want to speak to. The girl was walking to school when police say a dog being walked by a man "lunged at her", biting her several times on the hand and arm.
BBC
Leeds: Man held as car mounts pavement and kills elderly woman
A man been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died after being hit by a car which had mounted the pavement. West Yorkshire Police said the incident happened shortly after 14:00 GMT at The Green, on Old York Road, Seacroft. The force said a...
BBC
Canterbury crash: Woman, 18, dies and four hurt in roundabout crash
An 18-year-old woman has died and four people have been injured in a crash in the early hours. The car, a red Ford Fiesta, crashed at The Old Gate Inn roundabout on the A2050 New Dover Road in Canterbury, Kent, at about 04:20 GMT. The 18-year-old woman died at the...
BBC
Met Police urges parents to check children's phones
The Met Police has urged parents in south London to check their children's phones for a video "showing an alleged sexual offence". The warning was sent in a letter to schools in Croydon, Bromley and Sutton. Parents were told to inform the safeguarding officer at their child's school if a...
BBC
Bury St Edmunds: Man arrested on suspicion of rape after alleyway attack
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in an alleyway in the early hours of Sunday. A woman, aged in her 20s, said she was assaulted on a path between King's Road and the Waitrose car park off Robert Boby Way in Bury St Edmunds between midnight and 02:30 GMT.
BBC
Driver cut free from car after crash into garden
Firefighters cut a driver free from a car which crashed into a garden in Devon. A crew was called to Kingsteignton after the car left the slipway approaching Ware Barton roundabout, Devon and Somerset fire service said. The vehicle slid across a grass verge, through a fence and landed in...
BBC
Crash deaths on notorious section of the A9 reach 20-year high
The number of people killed in crashes on one of Scotland's most notorious stretches of road have risen to their highest level in 20 years. Thirteen people have lost their lives on the 112-mile section of the A9 between Inverness and Perth this year. There have been attempts to improve...
BBC
Murder arrest after man killed in bridge crash
A murder probe has been launched after a man died in a crash in Shropshire. Police were called on Friday evening to reports of a collision close to the Gledrid roundabout, near Chirk. A black Nissan Qashqai collided head on with a white Nissan Juke on the bridge over the...
BBC
Six children die with Strep A bacterial infection
Six children have died with an invasive condition caused by Strep A - including five under 10-year-olds in England since September - the UK Health Security Agency has said. A girl from Wales has also died. No deaths have been confirmed in Scotland or Northern Ireland. Strep A infections are...
BBC
Anglesey: Kayaker taken to hospital after getting into difficulty
A kayaker has been taken to hospital after getting into difficulty in the sea. The coastguard said the kayaker was part of a group of ten people and had possibly ingested water after falling into the sea near Cemaes Bay, Anglesey. A member of the group raised the alarm and...
BBC
Neal Saunders died after appropriate police restraint, jury finds
A man died after being appropriately restrained by police officers for an hour on the floor of his father's flat, an inquest jury has found. Neal Saunders, 39, was detained when police were called to a reported assault at the address in Langley, Berkshire, in September 2020. He died the...
BBC
Swansea: Motorcyclist dies and driver hurt after police stop attempt
A motorcyclist has died and another motorist has been taken to hospital following a crash after an attempted police traffic stop. The 19-year-old died at the scene in St Helen's Road, Swansea, on Friday at about 20:00 GMT. Police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), said it was...
