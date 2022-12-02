Read full article on original website
Shreveport man accused of armed robbery with tree branch
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is charged with armed robbery after Shreveport police say he attacked a store clerk with a tree branch. Willie Mandigo, 33, was arrested Tuesday morning after patrol units responded to a store in the 600 block of East 70th Street. The store clerk suffered multiple lacerations to his hands and arms.
Murderer pleads guilty in Texas couple's death
LINDEN, Texas -- A Texas man who shot and killed two people then burned their camper with their bodies inside has pleaded guilty to capital murder in Cass County, Texas. Charles Spraberry entered the murder plea Tuesday in the March 11 deaths of John Thomas Jr. and Jennifer Archer. Additionally,...
Investigation underway following threat made at Captain Shreve High School
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police are investigating a threat made Monday at Captain Shreve High School. Word of that threat broke Monday afternoon, causing concerns for those who saw it on social media. Shreveport Police said the school's resource officer was notified and police now know the identity of the...
Police issue warrant for armed and dangerous shooting suspect
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Texarkana, Ark., police are looking for a man they say is armed, dangerous and wanted for first-degree murder. An arrest warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jamauri Davis, 19, for the shooting death of Keeunta Gilliam. Gilliam, 19, was found shot in the 2000 block...
Converse woman killed in DeSoto Parish crash
MANSFIELD, La. – A Converse woman died Tuesday morning when she rear-ended an 18-wheeler on U.S. Highway 171, state police said. Jessica Farris, 28, was taken to DeSoto Regional Health System in Mansfield, where she was pronounced dead of her injuries. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.
Child injured in shooting in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a shooting that sent a child to the hospital appears to be an accident. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday inside a house in the 2600 block of Essex Street. KTBS 3 has learned that the victim is 12 years old. Officers at...
Texarkana police investigate fatal shooting on State Line Avenue
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are investigating the shooting death of a Texarkana man. The fatal shooting happened Sunday morning in the parking lot of 4524 North State Line Avenue. Police say Joseph Ross, 26, was in the parking lot of a gas station when gunshots were fired. Ross was taken...
Ads accuse Shreveport mayoral candidates of past domestic abuse
SHREVEPORT, La. -- This city's mayoral runoff election hits the ditch down the final stretch. Attack ads are out against both candidates from political action groups, accusing them of domestic abuse decades ago. Both Tom Arceneaux and Greg Tarver say they can't control the ads the PACs put out. The...
Multiple injuries following two vehicle crash on I-49
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a major two-vehicle crash involving multiple injuries on I-49 around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night. According to the Natchitoches Sheriff's office, the crash occurred near milepost #149 north of Powhatan. Traffic was condensed to one lane near the crash. The sheriff's office...
Thigpen, Brooks in City Council District B runoff
SHREVEPORT, La - Saturday's runoff election for the Shreveport City Council District B race is between Mavice Hughes Thigpen and Gary Brooks. That district includes neighborhoods of Highland, some of South Highland, downtown and some of Caddo Heights and Stoner Hill. Thigpen and Brooks are Democrats. Brooks came out on...
Record high temperature tied in Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport tied the record high of 81 degrees on Tuesday afternoon according to the Shreveport National Weather Service. The old record of 81 was set all the way back in 1924. Tuesday's high was 19 degrees above the 30 year average. The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers also...
Santa visits Shreve Memorial Library branches
SHREVEPORT, La. - Santa is making his way to Shreve Memorial Library branches across Caddo Parish until December 22nd. The programs include story times for children, crafts for adults, writing letters to Santa and making reindeer food. On Tuesday, Santa was at the Shreve Memorial Library Mooretown branch. Here is...
Hometown Patriot
SHREVEPORT, La. -- You may know Ken Epperson as a longtime Caddo Parish Commissioner. He’s h…
Early vote may give Tarver an edge in Shreveport mayoral runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The in person early voting turnout may favor Greg Tarver in the Shreveport mayor's runoff over Tom Arceneaux. Data from the Louisiana Secretary of State shows far more Democrats than Republicans cast ballots in early voting that ended on Saturday. A total of 5,176 Democrats voted early -- almost doubling the GOP turnout of 2,838. There were 1,117 votes from other parties.
Final 10 stranded Calif. chimps arrive at Chimp Haven
KEITHVILLE, La. – Having spent the last three winters in the empty solitude of a defunct wildlife refuge outside Los Angeles, Calif., the last of 40 stranded chimpanzees will spend the holidays surrounded by the sights and sounds of hundreds of chimpanzees living among the pine forests of the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary, Chimp Haven, in Caddo Parish.
Bowman, Henderson in runoff for City Council District G seat
SHREVEPORT, La. - Another opportunity to have your voice heard in Shreveport city government is coming up Saturday. One of the races on the ballot in Shreveport is a runoff in District G. It covers the western most part of the Shreveport city limits. The runoff election will be between...
KCS Holiday Express comes to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Christmas season is in full swing and this weekend was jam packed with events. Patrick Dennis was in Shreveport vising with the KCS Holiday Express Giving Challenge for the Places to Be with Patrick D.
GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C. recognized for second year as Best Ambulatory Surgery Center by Newsweek
SHREVEPORT, La. — For the second year in a row, Shreveport Endoscopy Center (part of GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C.) has been named to the Newsweek “America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list. Ambulatory surgery centers provide same-day surgical care that can include both diagnostic and preventive procedures. With...
Houston's Dana Holgorsen discusses playing in Indy Bowl, Shreveport
The pre-Christmas Eve matchup between Houston (7-5) and Louisiana-Lafayette (6-6) in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl promises to be competitive as both programs want to end their seasons on a high note. Houston head coach Dana Holgerson described this year as disappointing after some tough losses including their regular season...
