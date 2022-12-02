SHREVEPORT, La. -- The in person early voting turnout may favor Greg Tarver in the Shreveport mayor's runoff over Tom Arceneaux. Data from the Louisiana Secretary of State shows far more Democrats than Republicans cast ballots in early voting that ended on Saturday. A total of 5,176 Democrats voted early -- almost doubling the GOP turnout of 2,838. There were 1,117 votes from other parties.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO