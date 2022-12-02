With another winning performance at the World Cup, this time defeating Poland in the round of 16, the French national football team also led broadcaster TF1 to yet another ratings record for the year. An average 14.3 million viewers tuned in to see Les Bleus notch a 3-1 victory on Sunday, from the 4pm hour local time. This is the best score for all channels across 2022 and since July 2021. The audience share was 68.9%. There was a peak of 17.4 million viewers during the match that saw Olivier Giroud become France’s all-time leading goal scorer with 52 in 117...

