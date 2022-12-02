Kanye West's Twitter account has been suspended after Elon Musk says it violated rule against incitement to violence

Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says he 'personally wanted to punch Kanye' West after the rapper posted a swastika on Twitter
The billionaire said on Twitter Spaces that West's actions were "inciting me to violence," and that he made the decision to suspend his account.
Kanye West dares Elon Musk to ban him by handing Twitter account over to Nick Fuentes and Alex Jones
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West said on Thursday he plans to give Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and right-wing conspiracy monger Alex Jones the keys to his Twitter account, in protest against Elon Musk’s stance that he won’t let Jones back on the platform after a 2018 ban.“I got a Twitter account and today I’m gonna have Nick and Alex tweet from my account,” Mr West, who now goes by Ye, said on Jones’s Infowars show, part of an antisemitic rant where he praised Hitler and attacked Jewish figures in Hollywood.“I do find it a little bit hypocritical...
Kanye West news – live: Elon Musk tells rapper ‘FAFO’ as he is suspended from Twitter for posting swastika
Elon Musk has had the last word against Kanye West after he suspended the antisemitic rapper from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol inside the Star of David.West shared the offensive image on Thursday night – just hours after he professed “I like Hitler” while joining far-right conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones on his radio show. He then posted a photo of a topless Musk on a yacht.The disgraced rapper’s account was suspended over the Nazi symbol for violating Twitter’s policy against inciting violence, with Musk telling his followers “I tried my best”.Behind the scenes, the...
Iggy Azalea unable to walk following complications from back surgery, Elon Musk suspends Kanye from Twitter for swastika post, more news ICYMI
Iggy Azalea was left unable to walk for three weeks after "complications" arose following a "rather mundane surgery" she underwent to repair lingering back issues. The rapper detailed her struggle on Twitter on Nov. 28. "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all," she said. "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move. It happens really fast." Iggy is now slowly beginning to walk, work out and recover. "It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I'm getting better now that I'm back moving & walking," she shared.
Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’
Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
Kanye West Suspended From Twitter for Image of Swastika With Star of David
Kanye West's Twitter account has been suspended, just hours after he deleted all mentions of far-right figure Nick Fuentes.
After reinstating Kanye and Trump, Elon Musk keeps Twitter ban for Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
The self-described "free speech absolutist" seems to be inconsistent with his reinstatement policy, this time citing the InfoWars host does not deserve his "mercy".
Elon Musk Kicked Kanye West Off Twitter After Trying His 'Best' & Ye Posted A Brutal Pic
Kanye West’s Twitter account has once again been suspended, and this time it was self-described "free speech" champion Elon Musk who made the call. Ye tweeted an offensive image of a Nazi symbol swastika blended with the Jewish star of David on Thursday, just hours after appearing on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ podcast, where he praised Adolf Hitler for doing some “good things.”
Elon Musk has the last word against Kanye West after suspending him from Twitter over swastika: ‘FAFO’
Elon Musk had the last word against Kanye West after suspending the antisemitic rapper from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol inside the Star of David.The tech billionaire, who had welcomed the disgraced star back to the platform only weeks earlier, posted the not-so-subtle tweet “FAFO” late on Thursday night.The acronym stands for “F*** Around and Find Out” – sending a clear message to West that he had gone too far and was no longer welcome on Twitter.West posted the Nazi symbol on Thursday night – just hours after he professed “I like Hitler” while joining far-right conspiracy theorist...
A timeline of Kanye West's controversial Twitter account as he is banned again
Kanye West has been banned from Twitter for a second time following a series of increasingly outrageous and offensive anti-semitic comments.The rapper, who now goes by Ye, posted a now-deleted image of a swastika over the Star of David following his car crash appearance on Alex Jones’s InfoWars.He then posted a picture of a half-naked Elon Musk on his feed, writing: “Let’s always remember this as my final tweet.“That is fine,” Musk replied, before adding “This is not,” on the swastika tweet.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterYe then went to Truth Social and posted a screenshot which confirmed...
Kanye West Deletes Nick Fuentes Tweets After Week of Controversy
Ye has seemingly deleted numerous tweets from the last week relating to his visit to Donald Trump, and his links to Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos.
Parler Trolls Sulk Over Kanye Not Buying the Site After All
Shortly after Kanye West stated “I like Hitler” on Alex Jones’ InfoWars show on Thursday, the right-wing social media site Parler announced that it had terminated a deal for West to buy the platform. Some Parler users—who claim they joined the pro-MAGA site to support the controversial rapper—are livid.Parler announced the end of the deal on Twitter and on its own platform on Thursday, but claimed the decision had been made weeks earlier. “In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of...
House Judiciary GOP appears to delete Kanye tweet after antisemitic rant
House Judiciary Republicans appear to have deleted a controversial tweet that seemingly expressed support for Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, after the rapper went on an antisemitic rant and praised Adolf Hitler. The tweet from October named Ye, alongside billionaire Elon Musk and former President Trump, in...
Twitter furious as Elon Musk reinstates editor of neo-Nazi website one day after Kanye West debacle
In a move we only wish was a joke, Elon Musk has reinstated the Twitter account of Andrew Anglin, owner of the Neo-nazi website The Daily Stormer. Anglin’s Twitter account has been suspended since 2013 for reasons that bear little explanation. Now, just days after rapper Ye, also known as Kanye West, touted his love of Hitler on far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ talk show and was subsequently suspended (again) for posting a picture of a swastika inside the Star of David, Musk has revived Anglin’s account.
MAGA Hellhole Parler Says Kanye Deal Is Off After Horrific Alex Jones Sit-Down
Hours after Kanye West appeared on InfoWars to declare, “I like Hitler,” the social media cesspit known as Parler announced that West’s buyout deal had been taken off the table by mutual agreement. “In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler,” the company said in a statement, adding pointedly, “This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.”The statement concluded, “Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our...
Kanye West returns to Twitter after suspension over anti-Semitic posts
SAN FRANCISCO -- Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, returned to Twitter on Sunday, writing "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked." Twitter confirmed last month that West had been locked out of his account "due to a violation of Twitter's policies," While Twitter did not specify which policies West had broken, he posted on Oct. 9 "death [sic] con 3" on Jewish people." In the tweet — which has since been removed — West also wrote, "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also." West was also...
Kanye West’s Twitter account suspended after violating platform policy
Kanye West’s Twitter account has been suspended after violating the platform’s policy against inciting violence.Newly instated Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed the news on Thursday.It comes after the US rapper posted a series of erratic tweets, one of which appeared to show a symbol combining a swastika and a Jewish star.He also stoked further controversy online, with remarks made on during an interview with US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday.I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022During the interview, with...
