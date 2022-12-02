Read full article on original website
Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl
Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Bowl season: Where every SEC team is headed this postseason
The regular season is now behind us, and it is time to prepare for the joyous period that is bowl season. In the SEC, eleven of its’ 14 member programs will be heading to bowl games, and one will be representing the conference in the College Football Playoff. It...
College Football Playoff Matchups Revealed
No. 4 Ohio State will face No. 1 Georgia, the defending national champions,at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in the College Football Playoff Semifinal. No. 3 TCU will face No. 2 Michigan at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in their...
Jim Harbaugh knew about DT Mazi Smith's arrest the day it happened: 'Let the facts come out'
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said he, AD Warde Manuel and university president Santa Ono together decided to play Mazi Smith despite arrest.
Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Tracker: Who’s leaving Eugene?
The transfer portal is now officially open in the world of college football, and for the next 45 days, players across the nation will be able to look at their situation and decide whether or not they want to stay on their current team or potentially move elsewhere and try to find a better fit. With the addition of name, image, and likeness in college sports now, it has made it so this is all a version of NFL free agency, where some players may enter the portal and see what type of interest there is, or what type of money...
Giants' Jon Feliciano shreds referees after costly taunting penalty
Quarterback Daniel Jones had just connected with wide receiver Darius Slayton for 12 yards, setting the New York Giants up at the Washington Commanders’ 35-yard line. With a 20-13 lead and just 5:57 remaining in the game, the Giants were in complete control. Slayton had powered through several Washington defenders and the team could feel victory coming.
4 takeaways from Chiefs' Week 13 loss to Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs spent all offseason stewing over their disappointing loss in the AFC title game, but it didn’t do them any good. When they had their chance for redemption in Week 13, they dropped their first game since Week 6 and their third consecutive game to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Texans rule out Brandin Cooks, Derek Stingley Jr. with leg injuries
The Texans will be shorthanded at wide receiver against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Texans veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks was officially ruled out due to a calf injury that prevented him from practicing Friday. Cooks was limited Thursday due to the injury. Cooks leads the Texans with 44 receptions...
