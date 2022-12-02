Read full article on original website
Related
Real Madrid set conditions for potential Kylian Mbappe deal
Real Madrid have decided the conditions Kylian Mbappe would have to meet if he wanted to join the club.
Jurgen Klopp's agent responds to rumours of replacing Hansi Flick as Germany manager
Jurgen Klopp's agent reacts to rumours linking the Liverpool manager with the Germany job.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's Al-Nassr decision; Arteta eyes Asensio
Transfer rumours from Sunday, including Arsenal's interest in Marco Asension, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr decision and more.
5 ways Arsenal could cope with Gabriel Jesus' injury
How Arsenal could cope in Gabriel Jesus' absence should the Brazilian be sidelined for a prolonged period.
Three launch #WeSeeYou network with chance to win incredible Chelsea Women experiences
Three launches #WeSeeYou network in conjunction with Chelsea, offering unique experiences with Chelsea Women.
The top Premier League moments of the month - November 2022
The ten best Premier League moments of November 2022.
How Man Utd used width of Old Trafford pitch to beat Aston Villa
Marc Skinner explains Man Utd's tactics in big WSL win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea tempt Ronaldo; Man City's Bellingham plan
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Endrick and more.
Piers Morgan reveals text from Cristiano Ronaldo explaining Man Utd exit feelings
Piers Morgan reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to leaving Man Utd after his blockbuster interview.
Spain predicted lineup vs Morocco - World Cup
Spain's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Morocco.
Which World Cup team is the worst at penalty shootouts?
The teams with the worst records in penalty shootouts at the men's World Cup.
Jonas Eidevall praises Arsenal response to Beth Mead injury
Jonas Eidevall has praised how his Arsenal side have dealt with losing Beth Mead for the remainder of the campaign with an ACL injury.
France 3-1 Poland: Player ratings as Mbappe scores twice & Giroud makes history
Player ratings from France's 3-1 victory over Poland at the 2022 World Cup.
Ange Postecoglou confirms Alistair Johnston 'definitely on Celtic's radar'
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed CF Montreal defender Alistair Johnston is among the club's list of targets in the January transfer window.
Frenkie de Jong's father reveals transfer talks with Man City & Paris Saint-Germain
Frenkie de Jong's father reveals he spoke with PSG and Man City about a transfer.
Brazil predicted lineup vs South Korea - World Cup
Brazil's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against South Korea.
Tyrell Malacia endorses Cody Gakpo for Man Utd transfer
Tyrell Malacia reveals his belief that Netherlands teammate Cody Gakpo is good enough to play for Manchester United.
Juventus sporting director blasts Fabio Paratici for Federico Chiesa & Dejan Kulusevski deals
Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini criticises his former colleague Fabio Paratici for his handling of the club's finances.
Man Utd 5-0 Aston Villa WSL: Player ratings as Red Devils cruise to thumping win
Player ratings from the WSL clash between Man Utd & Aston Villa at Old Trafford - 3 December 2022.
Arsenal 1-0 Everton WSL: Player ratings as Vivianne Miedema magic sees Gunners past Toffees
Match report & player ratings from Arsenal 1-0 Everton in the WSL.
