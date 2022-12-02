Read full article on original website
EverydayHealth.com
RSV Is Hospitalizing Seniors at an Abnormally High Rate
Cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and other respiratory illnesses have been surging throughout the United States. While recent headlines have been focusing on how children infected with RSV have been filling hospitals to capacity, older adults are also being hospitalized at a rate that is unusually high compared with previous years.
Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says
If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
Four States rank among most unhealthiest in U.S., new study finds
According to a study from the Journal of the American Heart Association, holiday heart attacks are real, and lead to a 4% increase in heart-related deaths.
Dentists' water lines linked to rare bacterial infections, CDC warns
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that a number of U.S. children have picked up a serious infection from contaminated water lines at the dentist's office. Although rare, outbreaks of nontuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) infections have been reported in kids treated at the dentist, one cluster in...
MedicalXpress
Study finds that risk of myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination is increased but very low
A large study found that myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination was rare but higher in younger males, especially after the second mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine, suggesting that vaccine type, age and sex should be considered when vaccinating. The study is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "In this study, we found...
Here are the top 4 omicron symptoms and new study finds
What is BQ.11? Is BA.11 omicron subvaraint a cause for concern? Is another COVID-19 wave coming?
Healthline
How Science Has Changed What It Means to Have HIV
In 1981, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made its. of HIV-related illness in the United States. HIV is a virus that suppresses a person’s immune system, which leaves them vulnerable to potentially life threatening infections and other diseases. Since then, more than 700,000 people in the...
MedicalXpress
Study shows that COVID-19 vaccination helped to reduce the years of life lost among the fully vaccinated by nearly 88%
When evaluating vaccine efficacy, the conventional measures include a reduction of risk of hospitalization and death. The number of patients dying with or without vaccination is often in the public spotlight. However, when evaluating public health interventions or the burden of disease, it is more illustrative to use mortality metrics that also take into account the prematurity of the deaths, such as years of life lost (YLL) or years of life saved (YLS) due to the vaccination.
msn.com
Six-year-old dies after bacteria outbreak in primary school
A primary school pupil has died and a second is being treated in hospital after a bacteria outbreak at a primary school in Surrey. The two pupils were believed to be in the same year group at Ashford Church of England Primary School. The pair caught the rare invasive group...
Myocarditis after Covid vaccination: Research on possible long-term risks underway
In October 2021, Da’Vion Miller was found unconscious in the bathroom of his home in Detroit a week after receiving his first dose of Pfizer's Covid vaccine. He had known something was wrong: Then 22, he had started experiencing chest pain two days after getting vaccinated, followed by fatigue, shortness of breath and dizziness.
WebMD
Elderly Now Account for Almost 90% of COVID-19 Deaths, Data Show
Nov. 29, 2022 -- Almost 9 out of 10 COVID-19 deaths are among people 65 and older -- the highest rate yet for elderly fatalities since the pandemic began, according to an analysis by The Washington Post. The Centers for Disease Control says more than 300 people die each day...
msn.com
Bivalent Covid Boosters Give Some Protection in CDC Study, But Not Much
(Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 boosters from Moderna Inc. and the partnership of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE that fight the latest omicron variants provide only modest short-term protection against mild infections, and experts say it’s still unclear whether the updated shots are any better than earlier versions at preventing hospitalization and severe illness.
Child in California dies of flu and RSV as cases continue to rise
A child under the age of 5 has died due to complications from flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, health officials in California confirmed on Monday. The California Department of Public Health did not release additional details on the child or their illness, but noted this is the first pediatric death in the state due to RSV and flu this season.
WebMD
New COVID ‘Variant of Concern’ XBB May Lack Surge Potential
Nov. 28, 2022 – A new coronavirus variant called XBB is marching up the CDC’s watchlist and has achieved the label “variant of concern.”. Currently accounting for just 3% of cases nationwide, it is somewhat more prevalent in the Northeast, where it accounts for 5% of cases, according to the CDC’s variant tracker called Nowcast.
Young people accounted for greater proportion of COVID-19 deaths in 2021 than 2020: study
The median age of COVID-19 deaths fell from 78 years old in 2020 to 69 years old in 2021. To better understand this shift, researchers assessed years of life lost among those who died from COVID-19. More than 1 million Americans have died from the disease since March 2020. The...
MedicalXpress
One in four older teens now has a probable mental health disorder, new research shows
One in four 17- to 19-year-olds now has a probable mental health disorder—up from one in six last year. The findings are according to the NHS digital report The Mental Health of Children and young People in 2022. The report was produced in collaboration with experts from the University of Exeter and Cambridge University. It explores the mental health of children and young people in 2022, compared with 2017, 2020 and 2021, thereby providing a comparison to pre pandemic times.
verywellmind.com
Over-the-Counter (OTC) ADHD Medication
Over-the-counter ADHD treatment alternatives can be a helpful way to ease symptoms for people who are hesitant about prescription stimulants or want to combine their prescriptions with other treatments to enhance symptom relief. It can also be a way to ease symptoms as you wait for a formal diagnosis—which can be a long and frustrating process for some.
Flu is spreading fast across the U.S., CDC reports. Older adults and children are most at risk.
Influenza continues its fast and furious spread across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. Most of the worst of respiratory illnesses remain concentrated in Southern states like Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. There are signs that flu is ramping up in other areas such as Colorado, New Mexico and Texas, according to the CDC.
Get rid of the term ‘man flu’, study says
The term “man flu” should be dropped because men do not suffer more severe flu symptoms than women, a group of scientists have recommended.While the study by researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck, Austria, found that women tend to recover more quickly than men, the latter group does not experience worse symptoms when sick.Instead, the small-scale study found that men’s flu symptoms were milder than average when compared with women.Published in the Journal of Psychosomatic Research, the scientists studied flu-like symptoms in more than 100 patients, both men and women. Of those involved, more than half (56 per...
MedicalXpress
Scientists may be closer to effective HIV vaccine
It's thought that for an HIV vaccine to be widely effective, it will have to spur the body to make special antibodies that can neutralize a broad range of HIV strains. Now scientists say they have taken an essential step in that direction. In an early study, researchers found that...
