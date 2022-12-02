ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elon Musk Says Kanye West Suspended Again From Twitter For Inciting Violence: 'I Tried My Best'

By Ananya Gairola
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kffLC_0jUrxeg600

Elon Musk has suspended rap star "Ye," formerly known as Kanye West, from Twitter after resurrecting his account in October.

What Happened: Ye posted objectionable tweets, including making antisemitic comments, on Thursday. He also posted an image that appeared to show a swastika, a Nazi symbol, inside a Star of David, a symbol of Judaism.

Early Friday, Musk said Ye's account would be suspended "for incitement to violence."

Kanye had also posted an unflattering image of Musk, saying it should be remembered as his final tweet on the platform.

"Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight," Musk said ahead of the suspension.

Why It's Important: Musk welcomed West back to Twitter nearly two months ago, after a two-year hiatus that began during the November 2020 U.S. presidential election.

West has gone on to make several antisemitic statements since, across platforms. Just Thursday, Ye appeared alongside white supermacist Nick Fuentes on the far-right conspiracy theory platform InfoWars, run by Alex Jones, and said "there are a lot of things that I love about Hitler. A lot of things."

Earlier it was reported that as part of Musk's "General Amnesty," Twitter is working on bringing 62,000 suspended accounts back from the dead.

In November, Musk lifted the two-year suspension from former president Donald Trump's Twitter account. Trump was booted from the microblogging site on Jan. 8, 2021, following the Capitol riot.

