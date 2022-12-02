Read full article on original website
When Ariela Nomi Kuh was a painter, she loved working with oil paint more than any other medium because of its physicality — its thickness and vibrancy, how the working properties of every paint tube are unique. Then, in 2008, while living and teaching art in Philadelphia, she took her first ceramics class and realized her painting days were through. Working with clay took the physicality of oil painting to the next level — no tools to get in the way, just Kuh manipulating the medium with her hands. “It was thrilling the first time I made a cup and drank out of it,” she says. “It was a revelation to make something that could be used.” Kuh took more classes and a job as a potter’s studio assistant while living in Philly, and when she came to Maine 11 years ago, she opened ANK Ceramics, a pottery studio in Camden, where she lived before moving to Portland last winter. At first, she used a pottery wheel to make funky pitchers and vases, elegant plates and bowls, and colorful mugs. Then, she began dabbling in hand-building, or forming clay without a wheel. These days, all of her pieces are hand-built.
They came by the dozens, carrying fleece blankets and homemade snacks. They snaked through the line at the concession stand, buying Junior Mints and canned cocktails. About 150 patrons in all, they filled Dreamland, the largest of three screening rooms in downtown Belfast’s storied Colonial Theatre. This was no ordinary Sunday-night feature. These guests, many of whom were born and raised in Waldo County, had grown up at the Colonial. And now, after years of an unsuccessful search for a buyer, the theater was about to close its doors for the first time in 99 years.
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - If you have some pent up anger or frustration to get out, a rage room in Winslow can help. Katelyn Allen is an ICU nurse. “I work in the hospital. I take care of patients. it is life or death, and that can really beat you down,” Allen said.
