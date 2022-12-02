When Ariela Nomi Kuh was a painter, she loved working with oil paint more than any other medium because of its physicality — its thickness and vibrancy, how the working properties of every paint tube are unique. Then, in 2008, while living and teaching art in Philadelphia, she took her first ceramics class and realized her painting days were through. Working with clay took the physicality of oil painting to the next level — no tools to get in the way, just Kuh manipulating the medium with her hands. “It was thrilling the first time I made a cup and drank out of it,” she says. “It was a revelation to make something that could be used.” Kuh took more classes and a job as a potter’s studio assistant while living in Philly, and when she came to Maine 11 years ago, she opened ANK Ceramics, a pottery studio in Camden, where she lived before moving to Portland last winter. At first, she used a pottery wheel to make funky pitchers and vases, elegant plates and bowls, and colorful mugs. Then, she began dabbling in hand-building, or forming clay without a wheel. These days, all of her pieces are hand-built.

1 DAY AGO