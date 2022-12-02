Read full article on original website
Related
Calaveras Enterprise
Red Hawks record a win, loss and tie while participating in the Argonaut Tournament
The Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team took part in the Argonaut Varsity Soccer Tournament on Friday and Saturday and walked away with one loss, one win and one tie. On Friday, the Red Hawks took on Grace Davis and Livingston and both of those games were played at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. On Saturday, Calaveras traveled to Jackson to take on Wheatland in the rain at Argonaut High School.
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras battles Golden Sierra, Placer, Union Mine and Mother Nature at weekend tournament
The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team planned on playing in three games at the Golden Sierra Tournament in Garden Valley, but Mother Nature had other ideas. After getting two games in on Dec. 2, Calaveras had one game left to play the following day. However, heavy rainfall flooded the Golden Sierra field, and the game was called at halftime. Calaveras ended the two-day tournament with one win, one loss and one tie.
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras girls' basketball gets back into the win column with back-to-back victories
After suffering its first loss of the season, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team rebounded with back-to-back road victories. On Dec. 1, Calaveras beat Buhach Colony 54-50, and the next night had no problem knocking off Bella Vista 68-19.
Calaveras Enterprise
Photo Gallery: Calaveras Girls' Soccer vs. Grace Davis (12/2/22)
Calaveras girls' soccer lost to Grave Davis 5-0 on Dec. 2 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. Photos by Guy Dossi.
Pittsburg, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Manteca High School football team will have a game with Pittsburg High School on December 03, 2022, 18:00:00. 2022 CIF North Regional 1-A Football Championship Bowl Game. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Folsom vs. De La Salle live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online
Watch and follow live as one of California's best rivalries continues in a rematch of last year's CIF Northern California Division I-AA Bowl championship
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz awarded ‘key to the city ‘of Stockton
Nate Diaz is arguably Stockton’s most famous son and now he has some hardware to back that up. On Saturday, Diaz was awarded a “key to the city” of his California hometown by Mayor Kevin J. Lincoln at a Stockton Kings game. The Kings — formerly known as the Bighorns based out of Reno, Nev., until 2018 — are the G-League affiliate of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.
Stockton 2026 WR Kenneth Moore III has Pac-12 offer, ties
Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary's 2026 receiver Kenneth Moore III already holds an early Pac-12 offer. He also has strong ties to the conference. Oregon State was the first to offer Moore. “I had tears of joy and it just made me more ready to get to work,” said Moore. “Coach...
KCRA.com
'Streets of Sacramento where dreams come true': Folsom mom hopes to qualify for marathon Olympic trials at CIM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ten thousand runners are expected to toe the start line at theCalifornia International Marathon on Sunday. Katie Layman, 39, of Folsom is one of them. "It's my social time and that one thing you can have for yourself," she said. Layman picked up her packet with...
Sacramento 2026 QB Ryder Lyons holds Pac-12, Big 12 offers
Folsom (Calif.) 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons has been able to watch the recruiting process up close. His older brother, Walker Lyons, is one of the top 2023 recruits in the country. But the younger Lyons has a handful of offers of his own. Colorado offered him a couple weeks ago...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Former Grace M. Davis High School Football Coach Killed in Crash
A former football coach for a Modesto area high school and his girlfriend recently suffered fatal injuries in a pedestrian crash in San Luis Obispo. According to officials, the couple was struck by a vehicle while out walking their dog. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in San Luis Obispo.
2.9 earthquake strikes near Walnut Creek
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9 earthquake struck in Contra Costa County Saturday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake happened around Mt. Diablo — approximately 10 miles east of Walnut Creek. The earthquake happened around 4:27 p.m. PT. USGS said the depth of the quake is 15.9 kilometers […]
westsideconnect.com
Dos Rios Ranch set to be newest California park
At the point where the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers converge near Grayson, River Partners has been leading the decade-long effort to turn the clock back for the 2,100 acres at Dos Rios Ranch. What was a working dairy and almond orchard has been transformed into and environment resembling the natural habitat it once was, long before the soil was ever tilled.
A half-mile of smiles: Lodi Parade of Lights warms spirits of hardy crowd on a cold night
NEITHER THE WINTERY weather nor the chill that the storm front brought with it stopped people from attending the annual Parade of Lights in Lodi. Hundreds gathered along Lockeford, Church and School streets in Lodi, dressed in their best Christmas attire, to watch and cheer for their favorite floats on Thursday evening.
KCRA.com
'My son is my hero': Oakdale teen lifts truck enough to free trapped father beneath
OAKDALE, Calif. — An Oakdale family is praising their teenage son for helping free his father earlier this month after being trapped underneath the truck they were working on. Matthew Wilkinson said despite getting home late on what should have been a normal Monday night, he couldn’t put off...
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Valley rain, Sierra snow to continue through early this week
Wet weather will continue to impact commuters across Northern California on Monday morning. The region saw a mixed bag of weather on Sunday including rain, snow and thunderstorms. This weather system brought 2.2 inches of rain to downtown Sacramento over the last several days, according to Dirk Verdoorn. Find Sunday...
Sacramento receives almost two inches of rain with more rain expected to come
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With more valley rain and mountain snow expected across Northern California, the National Weather Service shared how much rain Downtown Sacramento received on the first day of the storm. According to the NWS, on Saturday, Downtown Sacramento recorded 1.75 inches of rain, making it the third wettest Dec. 3rd on record. […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Accident Reported Near Lincoln High School in Stockton
The California Highway Patrol reported that a student was injured in a pedestrian accident in Stockton on the morning of Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The incident occurred near Sierra Middle School and Lincoln High School, officials said. Details on the Pedestrian Accident in Stockton That Left a Student Injured. A...
mymotherlode.com
Vehicle Smacks Into New Tuolumne Resiliency Center
Sonora, CA – The CHP is on the scene of a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle possibly plowed into the new Tuolumne Resiliency Center in Tuolumne. No injuries were reported in the crash, but when officers arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m., they discovered heavy damage to the structure located at the Bay Avenue and Cherry Valley Boulevard North intersection, next to the Tuolumne City Branch Library. There is a stop sign at the intersection where a large window on the left side of the building was shattered and the frame was damaged. County building officials have been called to the scene to “check the building’s integrity.”
CHP deactivates silver alert for San Joaquin, Los Angeles Counties
STOCKTON, Calif. — The silver alert has been deactivated and Warren Brown was found. Original story: The California Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for San Joaquin and Los Angeles Counties in their search for an at-risk, missing 66-year-old man. Authorities are looking for Warren Brown, 66, who...
Comments / 0