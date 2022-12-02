ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Calaveras Enterprise

Red Hawks record a win, loss and tie while participating in the Argonaut Tournament

The Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team took part in the Argonaut Varsity Soccer Tournament on Friday and Saturday and walked away with one loss, one win and one tie. On Friday, the Red Hawks took on Grace Davis and Livingston and both of those games were played at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. On Saturday, Calaveras traveled to Jackson to take on Wheatland in the rain at Argonaut High School.
Calaveras Enterprise

Calaveras battles Golden Sierra, Placer, Union Mine and Mother Nature at weekend tournament

The Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team planned on playing in three games at the Golden Sierra Tournament in Garden Valley, but Mother Nature had other ideas. After getting two games in on Dec. 2, Calaveras had one game left to play the following day. However, heavy rainfall flooded the Golden Sierra field, and the game was called at halftime. Calaveras ended the two-day tournament with one win, one loss and one tie.
High School Football PRO

Pittsburg, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MMA Fighting

Video: Nate Diaz awarded ‘key to the city ‘of Stockton

Nate Diaz is arguably Stockton’s most famous son and now he has some hardware to back that up. On Saturday, Diaz was awarded a “key to the city” of his California hometown by Mayor Kevin J. Lincoln at a Stockton Kings game. The Kings — formerly known as the Bighorns based out of Reno, Nev., until 2018 — are the G-League affiliate of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.
247Sports

Stockton 2026 WR Kenneth Moore III has Pac-12 offer, ties

Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary's 2026 receiver Kenneth Moore III already holds an early Pac-12 offer. He also has strong ties to the conference. Oregon State was the first to offer Moore. “I had tears of joy and it just made me more ready to get to work,” said Moore. “Coach...
247Sports

Sacramento 2026 QB Ryder Lyons holds Pac-12, Big 12 offers

Folsom (Calif.) 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons has been able to watch the recruiting process up close. His older brother, Walker Lyons, is one of the top 2023 recruits in the country. But the younger Lyons has a handful of offers of his own. Colorado offered him a couple weeks ago...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Former Grace M. Davis High School Football Coach Killed in Crash

A former football coach for a Modesto area high school and his girlfriend recently suffered fatal injuries in a pedestrian crash in San Luis Obispo. According to officials, the couple was struck by a vehicle while out walking their dog. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in San Luis Obispo.
KRON4 News

2.9 earthquake strikes near Walnut Creek

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9 earthquake struck in Contra Costa County Saturday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake happened around Mt. Diablo — approximately 10 miles east of Walnut Creek. The earthquake happened around 4:27 p.m. PT. USGS said the depth of the quake is 15.9 kilometers […]
westsideconnect.com

Dos Rios Ranch set to be newest California park

At the point where the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers converge near Grayson, River Partners has been leading the decade-long effort to turn the clock back for the 2,100 acres at Dos Rios Ranch. What was a working dairy and almond orchard has been transformed into and environment resembling the natural habitat it once was, long before the soil was ever tilled.
FOX40

Sacramento receives almost two inches of rain with more rain expected to come

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With more valley rain and mountain snow expected across Northern California, the National Weather Service shared how much rain Downtown Sacramento received on the first day of the storm. According to the NWS, on Saturday, Downtown Sacramento recorded 1.75 inches of rain, making it the third wettest Dec. 3rd on record. […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Accident Reported Near Lincoln High School in Stockton

The California Highway Patrol reported that a student was injured in a pedestrian accident in Stockton on the morning of Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The incident occurred near Sierra Middle School and Lincoln High School, officials said. Details on the Pedestrian Accident in Stockton That Left a Student Injured. A...
mymotherlode.com

Vehicle Smacks Into New Tuolumne Resiliency Center

Sonora, CA – The CHP is on the scene of a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle possibly plowed into the new Tuolumne Resiliency Center in Tuolumne. No injuries were reported in the crash, but when officers arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m., they discovered heavy damage to the structure located at the Bay Avenue and Cherry Valley Boulevard North intersection, next to the Tuolumne City Branch Library. There is a stop sign at the intersection where a large window on the left side of the building was shattered and the frame was damaged. County building officials have been called to the scene to “check the building’s integrity.”
ABC10

CHP deactivates silver alert for San Joaquin, Los Angeles Counties

STOCKTON, Calif. — The silver alert has been deactivated and Warren Brown was found. Original story: The California Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for San Joaquin and Los Angeles Counties in their search for an at-risk, missing 66-year-old man. Authorities are looking for Warren Brown, 66, who...

