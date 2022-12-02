ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ctexaminer.com

Various Towns Across Fairfield County Debate Limits on Leaf Blowers

Autumn offers the quiet sound of dry leaves rustling from tree branches or moving along pavement, pushed by a breeze. But the calm often is shattered by an obnoxious noise: whining gas-powered leaf blowers. People hate them. But town officials in Fairfield County have been unable to find a way...
wiltonbulletin.com

After illegal demolition, Norwalk seeks grant to update historic inventory

NORWALK — The Historical Commission plans to revamp Norwalk’s Historic Resources Inventory as the city seeks to revise its demolition ordinance in the wake of the oldest home being illegally destroyed. Michelle Woods Matthews, a spokesperson for the city, said the Norwalk legal department "continues to explore all...
WTNH

Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
westportjournal.com

ADUs allow greater flexibility in Westport housing options

WESTPORT — A growing number of local properties, with small outbuildings near a primary dwelling, are adding rental units under a new regulation. Some of the conversions once were garages, pool houses or artist studios, while others are new structures. These are “Accessory Dwelling Units,” which some people think...
Nancy on Norwalk

NPS looks at Special Education costs as 2022-23 budget develops

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk school budget talks began recently with a promise for a maintenance budget, meant to simply maintain the programs the district has underway. They’ve progressed with a presentation highlighting the rising cost of Special Education. Outplacement costs are increasing “because it’s been so hard to...
New Haven Independent

Desperate Dixwell Deal Profits Megalandlord

The Elicker Administration plans to purchase a handful of rundown Dixwell Avenue properties from affiliates of Ocean Management for $350,000 more than those properties’ combined city-appraised value — and for $800,000 more than what the megalandlord paid to buy those same buildings six years ago — as part of a public effort to develop affordable housing in a revitalizing stretch of the Dixwell neighborhood.
Nancy on Norwalk

Quarterra presents Webster Street lot redevelopment concept

NORWALK, Conn. — A new City park would be perched on structured parking just off Martin Luther King Drive, in a new concept developed for a mixed-use development with about 420 apartments on the Webster Street lot. A road would bisect the block, stretching from the lot’s Washington Street entrance to MLK, and a pedestrian plaza would begin on Main Street and cross the expanse. A 650-space garage is planned to go behind 50 Washington St., which would be untouched by the project.
Eyewitness News

Residents protest outside City Hall over rising rent

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the first of the month, which means December rent is due for many people in Connecticut. Rent is becoming more of a struggle for some as landlords continue to increase their rent. Today, some of these frustrated tenants protested outside of City Hall. They...
trumbulltimes.com

Retirements, benefits gap put strain on Trumbull police

TRUMBULL — When two fairly new officers approached Police Chief Michael Lombardo told him that they were planning to leave Trumbull for another department, he was disappointed but not surprised. He said the officers were leaving for a department with a defined benefit pension plan — something Trumbull doesn't...
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: DiMassa reveals new details in West Haven fraud case

(WTNH) – It was quite a week in Hartford federal court. A federal criminal trial into alleged fraud in West Haven revealed a mountain of new information about what may have been happening behind the scenes in a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money. All of...
ctexaminer.com

After 911 Lapse, City Officials Hear Differing Views on Stamford’s Emergency Response

A Board of Representatives review of Stamford’s 911 communication center turned up conflicting accounts of the city’s emergency response. There are enough dispatchers to handle all the calls, but the protocol was just changed to add a backup There are enough dispatchers, but two positions will be added in the next budget. Data supports the […]
therealdeal.com

Half of Section 8 vouchers have gone unused in Connecticut

Due to a quagmire of issues, half of the vouchers that people in Connecticut have received from the state’s 45 local housing authorities in the past two years went unused, CTInsider reported. The biggest issue is the housing market, which in many areas nationwide has low numbers of vacancies,...
Nancy on Norwalk

Fundraiser; Kevin’s Fund; ‘Big 3’; East Norwalk vocational center

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Mid-Fairfield Community Care Center seeks donations. A Winter Weather Fundraiser conducted by Mid-Fairfield Community Care Center is in effect. Your $10 donation will provide gloves and an umbrella with built-in flashlight for one of the Center’s 610 young local clients.
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Assault

2022-12-04@12:26pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic– Report of an assault in the 100 block of Arctic Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
milfordmirror.com

Some CT school districts seek waiver from state reading program

School districts in Milford and Shelton are seeking waivers to the state's Right to Read Act — and this might be only the beginning of what could be a line of schools planning to opt out of the state legislation. The Right to Read Act, according to state education...
NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

