Read full article on original website
Related
ctexaminer.com
Various Towns Across Fairfield County Debate Limits on Leaf Blowers
Autumn offers the quiet sound of dry leaves rustling from tree branches or moving along pavement, pushed by a breeze. But the calm often is shattered by an obnoxious noise: whining gas-powered leaf blowers. People hate them. But town officials in Fairfield County have been unable to find a way...
wiltonbulletin.com
After illegal demolition, Norwalk seeks grant to update historic inventory
NORWALK — The Historical Commission plans to revamp Norwalk’s Historic Resources Inventory as the city seeks to revise its demolition ordinance in the wake of the oldest home being illegally destroyed. Michelle Woods Matthews, a spokesperson for the city, said the Norwalk legal department "continues to explore all...
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
Death in Bridgeport family ignites push for expanded health care access
Days after the death of their loved one, a Bridgeport family is pushing for expanded access to health insurance.
westportjournal.com
ADUs allow greater flexibility in Westport housing options
WESTPORT — A growing number of local properties, with small outbuildings near a primary dwelling, are adding rental units under a new regulation. Some of the conversions once were garages, pool houses or artist studios, while others are new structures. These are “Accessory Dwelling Units,” which some people think...
Metro-North fare increases coming
With Metro-North's parent agency facing a fiscal cliff, hikes in commuter rail fares seem likely in the near future.
NPS looks at Special Education costs as 2022-23 budget develops
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk school budget talks began recently with a promise for a maintenance budget, meant to simply maintain the programs the district has underway. They’ve progressed with a presentation highlighting the rising cost of Special Education. Outplacement costs are increasing “because it’s been so hard to...
CT effort to help tenants avoid eviction is succeeding, but statewide rollout is uncertain
Connecticut's right to counsel program has already helped hundreds of people across parts of the state avoid eviction. For Alicia Arnold, it was a blessing that came when she needed it the most. For nine years, the New Haven tenant worked with her landlord to keep her unit in good...
Desperate Dixwell Deal Profits Megalandlord
The Elicker Administration plans to purchase a handful of rundown Dixwell Avenue properties from affiliates of Ocean Management for $350,000 more than those properties’ combined city-appraised value — and for $800,000 more than what the megalandlord paid to buy those same buildings six years ago — as part of a public effort to develop affordable housing in a revitalizing stretch of the Dixwell neighborhood.
Quarterra presents Webster Street lot redevelopment concept
NORWALK, Conn. — A new City park would be perched on structured parking just off Martin Luther King Drive, in a new concept developed for a mixed-use development with about 420 apartments on the Webster Street lot. A road would bisect the block, stretching from the lot’s Washington Street entrance to MLK, and a pedestrian plaza would begin on Main Street and cross the expanse. A 650-space garage is planned to go behind 50 Washington St., which would be untouched by the project.
Eyewitness News
Residents protest outside City Hall over rising rent
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the first of the month, which means December rent is due for many people in Connecticut. Rent is becoming more of a struggle for some as landlords continue to increase their rent. Today, some of these frustrated tenants protested outside of City Hall. They...
trumbulltimes.com
Retirements, benefits gap put strain on Trumbull police
TRUMBULL — When two fairly new officers approached Police Chief Michael Lombardo told him that they were planning to leave Trumbull for another department, he was disappointed but not surprised. He said the officers were leaving for a department with a defined benefit pension plan — something Trumbull doesn't...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: DiMassa reveals new details in West Haven fraud case
(WTNH) – It was quite a week in Hartford federal court. A federal criminal trial into alleged fraud in West Haven revealed a mountain of new information about what may have been happening behind the scenes in a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money. All of...
ctexaminer.com
After 911 Lapse, City Officials Hear Differing Views on Stamford’s Emergency Response
A Board of Representatives review of Stamford’s 911 communication center turned up conflicting accounts of the city’s emergency response. There are enough dispatchers to handle all the calls, but the protocol was just changed to add a backup There are enough dispatchers, but two positions will be added in the next budget. Data supports the […]
therealdeal.com
Half of Section 8 vouchers have gone unused in Connecticut
Due to a quagmire of issues, half of the vouchers that people in Connecticut have received from the state’s 45 local housing authorities in the past two years went unused, CTInsider reported. The biggest issue is the housing market, which in many areas nationwide has low numbers of vacancies,...
Fundraiser; Kevin’s Fund; ‘Big 3’; East Norwalk vocational center
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Mid-Fairfield Community Care Center seeks donations. A Winter Weather Fundraiser conducted by Mid-Fairfield Community Care Center is in effect. Your $10 donation will provide gloves and an umbrella with built-in flashlight for one of the Center’s 610 young local clients.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Assault
2022-12-04@12:26pm–#Bridgeport CT– #cttraffic– Report of an assault in the 100 block of Arctic Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
milfordmirror.com
Some CT school districts seek waiver from state reading program
School districts in Milford and Shelton are seeking waivers to the state's Right to Read Act — and this might be only the beginning of what could be a line of schools planning to opt out of the state legislation. The Right to Read Act, according to state education...
darientimes.com
‘Very disturbing’ officials say of lawsuit alleging ‘sexist’ workplace culture at AMR New Haven ambulance company
Local officials in recent days voiced concern over allegations of workplace sexual assault and harassment at a New Haven-based ambulance company that were detailed in a Hearst Connecticut Media Group investigation. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker called the claims made by current and former employees of the American Medical Response...
Fairfield restaurant owner honored for raising money for charities
Sen. Richard Blumenthal was at The Castle Black Rock to recognize The Castle on Post in Fairfield owner Patrick Clyne, saying his motto has always been "make friends, not money."
Nancy on Norwalk
Norwalk, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT
NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/
Comments / 0