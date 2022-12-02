Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Starting the work week dry, but shower chances ramp up soon
ROANOKE, Va. – Following Saturday’s cold front, we experienced a big cool-down on Sunday and the colder air continues to filter in this Monday morning. In fact, it’s so cold that a heavy frost has developed on our lawns and windshields! Give yourself some extra time to clear the frost before you head to work or school.
WSLS
Quiet and cool through Monday, but we’re tracking when showers return
ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front was the big weather-maker Saturday as it sent rain and strong breezes our way. The front is now east of the region and high pressure is replacing it from the west. That means sunnier, but also cooler weather for your Sunday. We’re forecasting...
WSLS
Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off
ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
WSET
Traffic alert: Temporary lane closure on Lynchburg Expressway at Main Street Bridge
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be a temporary lane closure on Lynchburg Expressway at the Main Street Bridge. According to the Public Works Department, this temporary closure will begin Monday and continue through Friday from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. daily and weather permitting. "A portion of the...
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
WSLS
Roanoke’s Dickens of a Christmas kicks off with Christmas tree lighting
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley’s largest holiday celebration is underway – Dickens of a Christmas kicked off on Friday night. The tree lighting took place on Friday with something special to make the events really feel special – this year, the snow machines are working to turn Market Street into a Winter Wonderland.
WSLS
Holiday season kicks off in Blacksburg with annual Winter Lights Festival
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The holiday season kicked off in Blacksburg Friday night with their annual Winter Lights Festival. A 10 News crew was there to help with the lighting of the Christmas tree, along with Santa and Mrs. Clause. The festival included vendors, food and special performances from the...
WDBJ7.com
Rockbridge Co. vehicle fire along I-81N cleared
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The vehicle fire was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Rockbridge Co. vehicle fire at mile marker 175 along I-81N is causing delays Friday night, according to VDOT. The right lane, shoulder and exit ramp are closed.
WSLS
One dead after tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Rockbridge County
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police says one person is dead following a tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Rockbridge County. Authorities told 10 News that the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on Sunday (Dec. 4) at the 202 mile marker. The crash closed both southbound lanes but...
WSET
LIST: Christmas parades happening in the Heart of Virginia
(WSET) — There will be four Christmas parades across the viewing area on Saturday. This parade kicks off on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. The theme for this parade is "The Spirit of Christmas." The parade is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Appomattox Christmas Parade. This parade is...
WSET
Crash at the intersection of 460 in Concord: Firefighters
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Friday. This incident happened at the intersection of 460 and Oxford Furnace. Units arrived to find one vehicle in the guardrail of the westbound lane, firefighters said. There were no entrapment or...
Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closures At Two Locations Will Significantly Impact Traffic
Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes Lane closures on southbound Interstate 81 at two locations are expected to create significant delays for drivers during the week starting Dec. 5. The work is weather dependent. Motorists should pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes. Tentatively scheduled to start on Monday, […]
WDBJ7.com
City of Roanoke Christmas Tree Lighting to take place as part of Dickens of a Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sample HTML block. You can get in the holiday spirit by celebrating with WDBJ7 at the City of Roanoke Christmas Tree Lighting. It’s part of Dickens of a Christmas, of which WDBJ7 is a sponsor. The tree lighting takes place on Salem Avenue in the...
WDBJ7.com
Hermitage Roanoke Festival of Lights celebrates third year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During this time when the days are shorter and it’s getting colder, it’s nice to see some light in the darkness. 2022 is the third year for the Hermitage Roanoke Festival of Lights. Louise Miller - the president of the Hermitage Guild - dropped...
visitroanokeva.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
WSLS
Candy Cane Express returns to Virginia Museum of Transportation
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s feeling like the Polar Express, matching the holiday season with train rides at the Virginia Museum of Transportation. The Candy Cane Express event is back for its 18th year. This festive holiday-themed event will be packed with activities, including photos with Santa, a face...
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 220 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. As of 7:40 p.m., the area appeared to be clear, according to VDOT. If you’re driving on 220 in Roanoke, you might want to find another route. Around 6:30 p.m., southbound traffic on 220 was at a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills due to a wreck near the Tanglewood exit.
wakg.com
US-220 in Henry County Closed Due to Police Activity
All of the north and south lanes on US-220 in the vicinity of Greensboro Rd. in Henry County are closed due to police activity, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Motorists can expect delays. Traffic is being diverted off of US-220 north and south onto BUS US-220. Traffic will...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville celebrates Christmas with Rotary parade
The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will take place December 4 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme, “Christmas Around the World,” will be bringing holiday cheer to all of the River District. The Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T University, sponsored by Caesars Virginia, will...
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: West Salem Diner
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. This Friday we highlighted a brand-new restaurant in Salem called the West Salem Diner. The building that houses the diner has a rich history and...
Comments / 0