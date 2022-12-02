Church News: Chorale to perform 'Song of Wonder' Saturday

‘Song of Wonder’

The Albemarle Chorale, directed by Lynwood Winslow and accompanied by Michael Morgan, will perform its annual Christmas concerts, “Star of Wonder” Sunday at 4 p.m. at Edenton United Methodist Church at 225 Virginia Road, Edenton, and again on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Road St., Elizabeth City. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

Aglow International

Andre Dial will be the speaker for the Elizabeth City chapter of Aglow International’s meeting at St. Phillip’s Chapel at the corner of Church and McMorrine streets in Elizabeth City, Saturday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m.

First Christian Church

First Christian Church’s choir will perform the cantata “Celebrate His Name! Proclaim His Birth! A Joyful Christmas Acclamation” at 800 Beech St., Elizabeth City, Sunday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. The church’s children will perform a play Sunday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. The church will also hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service Dec. 24 at 11 p.m. and a Christmas Day service Dec. 25 at 11 a.m.

Edenton Baptist

Edenton Baptist Church will perform its Christmas Cantata, “And We Beheld His Glory,” on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. in the church sanctuary at 200 South Granville St., Edenton. The church choir, joined by members of Edenton’s St. Paul’s Episcopal Choir, will present the Christmas story through the season’s favorite carols, accompanied by organ and piano.

Countryside Church

Countryside Church of Christ will host a free “Come Celebrate” Christmas concert performed by Cathy Roberts at 100 Countryside Drive, Edenton, Sunday, Dec. 18, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fountain of Life

Fountain of Life will host an evangelistic Christmas event complete with candlelit communion, a theatrical production of “Believe,” and a message from Pastor Hans Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. According to the church, the main character in “Believe,” 8-year-old Jack, is an orphan who gets a new family for Christmas but has trouble overcoming the pain of his past. While traveling back in time on a special train to the Nativity, he encounters love and friendship and learns how to believe.

Griefshare

Fountain of Life Church will host a Griefshare, a confidential Christian support group for persons dealing with the pain of grief, at 1107 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, starting Monday, Jan. 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visit www.folchurch.com/griefshare or call Mike Henely at 252-335-4198.