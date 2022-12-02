ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dec. 2 Community News

By Bobby Burns
Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Greenville Christmas

The City of Greenville and Uptown Greenville will host Greenville Gives from 4:30-7:30 p.m. today at Five Points Plaza, Evans and Fifth streets. The Greenville Jaycees Christmas Parade will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday on Evans Street from First to 10th streets. Visit www.greenville-jaycees.com/christmasparade and greenvillenc.gov.

Farmville Christmas

Farmville will hold its annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Walter B. Jones Town Common. A Taste of Farmville will follow from 6:30-9 p.m. downtown. The town’s annual Christmas parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 10. Visit farmvillenc.gov.

Sounds of the Season

ECU’s School of Music will host Sounds of the Season at 7:30 p.m. today at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. The event will feature ECU Chamber Singers, University Chorale and Concert Choir. Call 328-6851.

Bethel holiday

Bethel’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at 6 p.m. today on Railroad Street. The annual Christmas Parade and Holiday Extravaganza is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday on Main Street. The event will include shopping, music and food trucks. Davonte Jones will be the host.

Hope Plantation

The Historic Hope mansion, 132 Hope House Road, Windsor, will host its Christmas Candlelight Open House from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday. Samples of traditional 18th and 19th century food and drink will be available for $25 at the door. The Historic Hope Plantation open house is from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday with live holiday music, refreshments and horse drawn carriage and wagon rides. There is no charge but donations are appreciated. The plantation also will be open for tours at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. from Dec. 5-10 for $10/person. Call 794-3140 and visit www.hopeplantation.org.

TubaChristmas

East Carolina University School of Music will host TubaChristmas at noon and 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Proctor-Yongue House, 601 E. Fifth St. Free. Email Dr. williamsjarr17@ecu.edu.

Grifton Christmas Parade

The Grifton Christmas Parade will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday and will include food and craft vendors before the parade by the town common beginning at 1 p.m. and visits with Santa after. Tickets for a 50/50 parade raffle also will be available. Call 814-3747 or 524-0345 for more information and to ask about the golf cart brigade.

Homes tour

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host its 21st annual Christmas Homes Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The tour will include five Greenville homes decorated for Christmas. Tickets are $25 and are available at www.stpaulsepiscopal.com. Proceeds will benefit the Community Crossroads Center.

Community Pops Concert

The Greenville Community Pops Singers will perform their annual Christmas Concert from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 at Christ Presbyterian Church, 4889 Old Tar Road, Winterville. The program includes Christmas favorites and a sing-along. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. For more information, contact Don Fitts at Fittsdd@suddenlink.net

Youth concert

Greenville Choral Society Youth and Children’s Holiday Concert will be held at 3 p.m. on Dec. 11 at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd. Admission is free. Guests are asked to bring a stuffed animal for TEDI Bear Advocacy Center. Visit greenvillechoralsociety.com.

