Parking validation an option for businesses under new plan

By By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
 3 days ago

Business owners at an information session on Thursday were receptive to the upcoming paid parking requirements in downtown Greenville, and they were told they will have the discretion to validate customer parking.

At the meeting at City Hall, staff explained details about changes that will go into effect Jan. 1 for all street spaces and parking lots. Corey Barrett, Greenville’s traffic liaison, fielded questions from a handful of current and future downtown business owners after a brief information session.

Barrett told those in attendance that smartphone users who have downloaded the Passport Parking app to pay for same-day parking will be able to have their parking validated at business owners’ discretion. The validation will be paid for through the merchant’s account with the city. The app is available at the iPhone App Store, Android Google Play or the Passport Parking website, ppprk.com/park.

Miki Ragsdale, who in January is set to open a sweet and snack store called Aji, said the ability to validate will be good for businesses.

“Being as that people are using smartphone apps all the time these days, I would hope that it would be an easy switch to use that,” Ragsdale said. “I’m ready to go ahead and learn how to validate.”

Barrett said that most of the people he has spoken to have been receptive to the program, which was put forth to encourage turnover in the commercial area. “We had a lot of people that didn’t really live or work in uptown tying up parking spaces,” Barrett said.

Another participant questioned whether people living and working in the area would compete for spaces. Barrett said the combination of on-street and surface lots provide enough spaces that more lots are coming to the district — an additional lot across from Five Points Plaza at the corner of Fifth and Evans streets and at the Merchant’s Lot on South Washington Street. Those will offer 70-80 additional spaces that he said will not be available for East Carolina University parking.

When the rules go into effect, the first three weeks will be used for education followed by a two-week warning period. On week six, the program will be implemented in full.

The first offense will result in a warning, Barrett said. He said that the second offense will be a $10 fine, the third a $20 fine and any subsequent offense a $20 fine and the risk of being towed, if the driver has outstanding parking tickets.

The rules guide hourly parking on the street and in surface lots and the Fourth Street parking deck. There are 500 on-street parking spaces and eight lots. At those lots the first hour is free and each consecutive hour costs 75 cents.

On-street parking is free the first hour, followed by $1 per hour for a maximum of three hours. Parking enforcement is from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

The surface lot at Chico’s, Cotanche Street and Reade Circle, has a two-hour parking limit with the first hour free and the second costing 75 cents.

Barrett said that even within that first free hour people must register that they have parked through the Passport Parking app or otherwise to let parking enforcement know how long they have parked there. If they don’t it could result in a warning or ticket.

“The first citation will be a warning, but you don’t want to use your first get out of jail free card if you can avoid it,” Barrett said.

Residents of downtown Greenville will have two permitting options, reserved and unreserved.

Reserved permits will allow residents to park in a space close to their homes. Each person living at a residence must get a permit at a cost of $70 per month, per resident, for either an annual or six-month lease.

An unreserved permit lease is assigned to one person and the cost is $50 per month, per resident, for either an annual or six-month lease. An unreserved permit doesn’t reserve a spot but they can park anywhere except the parking garage.

Employment leasing allows permittees to use any surface parking lot, excluding the parking deck. Hang tags must be displayed while the permit is being used.

Five plate numbers can be assigned to each employer permit and employees may rotate a permit. The cost for an employment lease is $240 annually or $120 for six months.

Greenville, NC
