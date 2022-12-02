ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Reflector

Washington County celebration features holiday market, parade

By By Ginger Livingston Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QMx7g_0jUru7ID00

ROPER — A sound side Christmas celebration featuring a holiday market and Christmas parade is planned for Sunday on the southern shore of the Albemarle Sound Bridge.

The Shamrock Farmers and Artisans Market is holding a Holiday Market from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at 18745 N.C. 32 North, Roper. The event is being held in conjunction with the Mid-County Volunteer Fire Department’s “Christmas on the Ridge” barbecue dinner and Christmas parade. The dinner is 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and the parade starts at 3 p.m.

“We are going to be set up for cars to park with us and watch the parade,” said Sandy Stillman-Alvin, one of the market organizers. “We’ll have multiple things at the market. The holiday market will be a place where people can shop and the community Christmas Tree is also open for decorating, for people who want to do that.”

Vendors will have a variety of offerings for holiday decorating and gift giving, Stillman-Alvin said, including photography, holiday wreaths, cutting boards and charcuterie trays, desserts and sweets and handcrafted items.

“We want to give people an opportunity to not only sell stuff but buy things for the holidays,” Stillman-Alvin said.

The Shamrock Market opened earlier this year to provide a space where people could sell and buy local produce and products. The site, the location of a former general store, is also a place for community gatherings.

“It’s a great opportunity to coincide with the parade for Pea Ridge,” Stillman-Alvin said. Because we do consider ourselves a community center, we wanted to do something to go along with one of the biggests events Pea Ridge has every year.”

The fire department dinner gives people a choice of chicken or pork barbecue with a choice of string beans or cole slaw, potatoes and rolls. Plates, which are available for dine in or take out, are $10.

Mid-County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Jones, said there also is room for parade participants. People who want to participate should arrive at the fire department, 18135 NC-32, Roper, at 2:30 p.m. to line up.

Jones said people can bring trucks, tractors, four-wheelers and horses; preferably decorated for the season.

“We don’t recommend walking because it is a two-mile, three-mile trip. It’s too far to walk,” Jones said. Individuals with questions about participating in the parade should email Jones at mcvfd911@gmail.com.

The community Christmas Tree was launched last year as a place where people could commemorate family and friends or remember important family milestones.

Comments / 1

Related
WITN

An organization in east is spreading holiday cheer with a free event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gather your friends and family to head down Rudolph Road or Stocking Stuffer Street inside the Greenville Convention Center for the Festival of Trees. Along the imaginary roads, nearly 100 trees light up the halls for a greater cause. Hosted by the Family Support Network of...
WITN

One city rolls in holiday spirit with more than a parade

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A city here in the east kicked off the holiday season with an annual Christmas parade and a Christmas market. On the first Saturday in December, the city of Washington holds its Christmas parade. For the last four years, the Harbor District Market has put on a Christmas market in hopes of adding to the holiday atmosphere.
WITN

Greenville parade didn’t let rain showers dampen their holiday festivity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This year the Greenville Parade experienced a few rain showers, but that didn’t stop the community from coming to watch. The theme of the parade was “Frozen in Christmas.” About 75 floats were judged as they rolled down Evans Street for a first, second, and third-place winner. Kids could be seen running out to grab candy that was passed out and attendees waved as floats passed by.
WNCT

Greenville parade rings in the holiday season

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Greenville residents kicked off the holiday season at the Jaycees Annual Christmas Parade on Saturday. The Jaycees said the plans for the Christmas Parade were months in the making. “We started planning for this parade pretty much as soon as last year’s was over,” said Jessica Jenkins, Jaycees Greenville Chapter president. […]
WNCT

People in the shopping spirit at Washington's Harbor District

People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. People in the shopping spirit at Washington’s Harbor …. People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. Family Support...
WITN

A holiday tradition is back this year at one Eastern Carolina hospital

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east is hosting a tree lighting and some famous faces will be making an appearance. Monday night at 6 p.m. East Carolina Beaufort Hospital in Washington is holding its Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony to ring in the holiday season. The...
thewashingtondailynews.com

Christmas comes early to Stroud house

Don Stroud does not typically decorate for the holidays before Thanksgiving; however, he has been traveling and has upcoming trips which means Washington residents and visitors have been treated with early sights of his festive home on East Second Street. Stroud said it takes a team and three weeks to...
WITN

Tarboro and Edgecombe County hosting events this holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Experience small town holiday events and Christmas celebrations in Tarboro and Edgecombe County. Take part in the 46th Annual Pinetops Christmas Parade Saturday at 10am and the town of Princeville Christmas Parade at 1pm. Other events include wine tastings, candlelight home tours, gingerbread making, holiday pop concerts and more. Enjoy the Christmas season with the warmth, joy, and fellowship of small town life.
WRAL

Holiday Fun in Washington

If you’re looking for a truly traditional, inspired holiday experience this season, you should check out little Washington. We have concerts, parades, historic holiday home tours, family-friendly activities (including Santa), and everything in between. The Washington Christmas Parade will take place downtown at 10am on December 3rd. Washington Harbor...
WNCT

WNCT’s 31 Best Days of Christmas: The 10 best Christmas flicks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s that time of year when there’s so much pressure to participate in holiday activities. But what about when you just want to curl up on your couch, under a warm blanket, and watch a movie? WNCT has compiled the perfect list just for you.
thewashingtondailynews.com

Local virtuosos will perform at First Baptist Church

A landmark of sorts will occur on Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m., when the Beaufort County Concert Association features local musicians for the first time in its 45 years of existence. “We’ve never had a local act booked in 44 years,” said Concert Association board chairperson Alma Friedman, who added that the choice of event location – First Baptist Church at the corner of Harvey and Main Streets in Washington – is also a first. The concert association’s performances have traditionally been held at the Turnage Theatre.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Powell participates in Macy’s Parade

NEW YORK, NY – A local cheerleader from Gates County was among about 500 selected from all over the country by Spirit of America to cheer at the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade held Nov. 24 in New York City. J’Yanah Powell is a member of Geaux...
WNCT

$2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island

A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown Morehead City. $2M in legislative funding going to Sugarloaf Island. A check presentation was held Thursday to help in the restoration process for Sugarloaf Island, a small island off downtown...
WNCT

GUC reports wastewater spill in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened Friday. The spill was discovered Friday just after 4 p.m. at a manhole that was overflowing at 420 Lake Rd. The spill was the result of a grease blockage. Officials said around 1,800 gallons of wastewater spilled into Greens Mill Run, a […]
WNCT

Greenville officials will keep parade safety at forefront

Greenville officials will be practicing extra precautions to keep Christmas parade participants safe after the death of a performer in Raleigh's parade two weeks ago. WNCT's Caitlin Richards has more. Greenville officials will keep parade safety at forefront. Greenville officials will be practicing extra precautions to keep Christmas parade participants...
WITN

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Spotty raindrops and warm temperatures for your Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A southerly breeze will help push our highs up into the upper 60s to low 70s despite rain showers showing up today. Speaking of rain, the timing of the heaviest rain will be focused over the late morning into the early evening. About a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch of rain is expected during that time period with a few light lingering showers near the coast moving offshore around midnight.
WAVY News 10

Goodwill in Elizabeth City heavily damaged in fire

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire that heavily damaged the Goodwill store on W. Ehringhaus Street on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the store, which was occupied at the time. Crews reported light smoke...
WNCT

Pitt County’s energy assistance program is underway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County launched its energy assistance program Thursday, just in time for the cold season. Pitt County’s intention for the program is to help keep people’s heat on during the winter, as this assistance is a seasonal occurrence. Applications are now open for those 60 and older as they are the […]
cbs17

Tarboro driver license office closed for second day in a row

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles has closed its Tarboro driver license office for the second day in a row. The Tarboro office, at 125 East Granville St., closed Wednesday, officials said. On Thursday, the office closed again for repairs to the building....
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy