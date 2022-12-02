Washington County celebration features holiday market, parade

ROPER — A sound side Christmas celebration featuring a holiday market and Christmas parade is planned for Sunday on the southern shore of the Albemarle Sound Bridge.

The Shamrock Farmers and Artisans Market is holding a Holiday Market from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at 18745 N.C. 32 North, Roper. The event is being held in conjunction with the Mid-County Volunteer Fire Department’s “Christmas on the Ridge” barbecue dinner and Christmas parade. The dinner is 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and the parade starts at 3 p.m.

“We are going to be set up for cars to park with us and watch the parade,” said Sandy Stillman-Alvin, one of the market organizers. “We’ll have multiple things at the market. The holiday market will be a place where people can shop and the community Christmas Tree is also open for decorating, for people who want to do that.”

Vendors will have a variety of offerings for holiday decorating and gift giving, Stillman-Alvin said, including photography, holiday wreaths, cutting boards and charcuterie trays, desserts and sweets and handcrafted items.

“We want to give people an opportunity to not only sell stuff but buy things for the holidays,” Stillman-Alvin said.

The Shamrock Market opened earlier this year to provide a space where people could sell and buy local produce and products. The site, the location of a former general store, is also a place for community gatherings.

“It’s a great opportunity to coincide with the parade for Pea Ridge,” Stillman-Alvin said. Because we do consider ourselves a community center, we wanted to do something to go along with one of the biggests events Pea Ridge has every year.”

The fire department dinner gives people a choice of chicken or pork barbecue with a choice of string beans or cole slaw, potatoes and rolls. Plates, which are available for dine in or take out, are $10.

Mid-County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Jones, said there also is room for parade participants. People who want to participate should arrive at the fire department, 18135 NC-32, Roper, at 2:30 p.m. to line up.

Jones said people can bring trucks, tractors, four-wheelers and horses; preferably decorated for the season.

“We don’t recommend walking because it is a two-mile, three-mile trip. It’s too far to walk,” Jones said. Individuals with questions about participating in the parade should email Jones at mcvfd911@gmail.com.

The community Christmas Tree was launched last year as a place where people could commemorate family and friends or remember important family milestones.