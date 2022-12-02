High school basketball: Falcons girls' roll Jaguars

FARMVILLE — South Central’s girls’ basketball team dominated on both ends of the court on its way to a 63-25 rout of Farmville Central on the road Thursday night.

The Falcons turned defense into offense early and often in a dominant first two quarters on their way to the 38-point win.

“I thought we had a great effort on the defensive end of the floor,” South Central head coach Robert Duck said. “It led to some easy baskets in transition, which created a domino for us. We got the advantage and kept the advantage.”

In the opening seven minutes, the teams went back and forth, as a bucket by Kamiyah Wooten pulled the home side to within five at 11-6 with 1:09 left in the first quarter.

Then, South Central (3-1) scored the final 10 points of the quarter over the closing 57 seconds to quickly take a 21-6 lead after the opening frame.

Jaidyn Bowell started the run off with a bucket on the inside after coming down with an offensive rebound, before Sabraya Baker scored the following five points behind a 3-pointer.

With time ticking down in the quarter, the Falcons forced a turnover and found Alayna Randolph open in the corner, and the senior beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to make it a 15-point game after one.

South Central then scored the first 10 points of the second quarter before closing the first half on a 14-0 run to expand its lead to 48-16 at the half.

Randolph got the quarter started with her second 3 of the night, while Boswell added a pair of free throws before Brooklynne Evans and Baker capped the opening-quarter run with back-to-back buckets.

A quick 7-0 run by the home side on a Kalyn Baker trey between baskets from Madison Denham and Wooten brought the Jags back within 18 at 34-16 with 3:32 left in the second.

Those were the final points of the half for Farmville Central, as the Falcons used another strong finish to a quarter to build on their lead.

Evans led the way with five points during the three-plus minute run behind a three-point play, as the freshman finished with a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Sabraya Baker, Niyani Mayo and Braden Kell both added 3s during the stretch, as the away side hit five 3-pointers in the quarter to finish the opening half with seven.

Sabraya Baker closed the night with a game-high 18 points to pace South Central, while Mayo followed with nine.

The second half was opened by a 3-pointer from Kalyn Baker, who scored a team-high 11 points for the Jaguars.

South Central went on to score the next 12 points, as the final field goal in the run came from Boswell and brought on the running clock with 3:56 remaining in the third.

The third quarter ended with the Falcons holding a 61-23 lead before the teams traded lone buckets in the fourth to close out the 63-25 final.

A slow start to the game saw Evans open the scoring with a free throw at the 5:17 mark of the first, as Denham then gave Farmville Central (1-2) its lone lead of the night on a bucket 18 seconds later.

Mayo then put South Central on top for good with a bucket in the paint followed by a Sabraya Baker trey.

Farmville Central is back in action Saturday when it takes on Northern Nash, while South Central visits Washington Wednesday.

Boys’ Game Farmville Central 58 South Central 48

Farmville kept its strong start to the season rolling. The Jaguars slowly pulled away throughout the game before the away side used a late-game run to bring the final deficit down to 10.

An 8-0 run started the game for the home side on its way to taking a 10-4 lead after one quarter of play.

Alex Moye scored four points during the run, while Jah Short chipped in three, as the senior finished with a game-high 16 points.

South Central kept things close in the second quarter, as a quick 5-0 run finished off by a pair of points at the free-throw line from Michael Staton brought it two within two (18-16) with 3:09 to play in the opening half.

The Jags then began to distance themselves with an 11-1 run behind the play of JD Daniels, as the junior accounted for five of those points.

Three free throws in the final minute helped the Falcons pull back to within single digits at 29-20 heading into the locker room.

A 12-2 run by Farmville Central (3-0) in the latter portions of the third quarter helped it stretch the lead to 53-34 entering the final eight minutes.

Short provided the highlight of the 10-point swing with an emphatic putback dunk off a missed 3-pointer.

The fourth quarter was started by a Jayden Pitt 3 to push the lead to 22, as the away side then closed the night on a 14-2 run to bring the final margin down to 10.

Jamir Wright led the way for the Falcons with 14 points in the defeat.

South Central (1-2) returns to action Saturday against Landstown (Virginia Beach, Va.), while Farmville Central visits SouthWest Edgecombe on Dec. 9 for its Eastern Plains 2A Conference opener.