ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Reflector

High school basketball: Falcons girls' roll Jaguars

By By Craig Moyer Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXQXX_0jUru6PU00

FARMVILLE — South Central’s girls’ basketball team dominated on both ends of the court on its way to a 63-25 rout of Farmville Central on the road Thursday night.

The Falcons turned defense into offense early and often in a dominant first two quarters on their way to the 38-point win.

“I thought we had a great effort on the defensive end of the floor,” South Central head coach Robert Duck said. “It led to some easy baskets in transition, which created a domino for us. We got the advantage and kept the advantage.”

In the opening seven minutes, the teams went back and forth, as a bucket by Kamiyah Wooten pulled the home side to within five at 11-6 with 1:09 left in the first quarter.

Then, South Central (3-1) scored the final 10 points of the quarter over the closing 57 seconds to quickly take a 21-6 lead after the opening frame.

Jaidyn Bowell started the run off with a bucket on the inside after coming down with an offensive rebound, before Sabraya Baker scored the following five points behind a 3-pointer.

With time ticking down in the quarter, the Falcons forced a turnover and found Alayna Randolph open in the corner, and the senior beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to make it a 15-point game after one.

South Central then scored the first 10 points of the second quarter before closing the first half on a 14-0 run to expand its lead to 48-16 at the half.

Randolph got the quarter started with her second 3 of the night, while Boswell added a pair of free throws before Brooklynne Evans and Baker capped the opening-quarter run with back-to-back buckets.

A quick 7-0 run by the home side on a Kalyn Baker trey between baskets from Madison Denham and Wooten brought the Jags back within 18 at 34-16 with 3:32 left in the second.

Those were the final points of the half for Farmville Central, as the Falcons used another strong finish to a quarter to build on their lead.

Evans led the way with five points during the three-plus minute run behind a three-point play, as the freshman finished with a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Sabraya Baker, Niyani Mayo and Braden Kell both added 3s during the stretch, as the away side hit five 3-pointers in the quarter to finish the opening half with seven.

Sabraya Baker closed the night with a game-high 18 points to pace South Central, while Mayo followed with nine.

The second half was opened by a 3-pointer from Kalyn Baker, who scored a team-high 11 points for the Jaguars.

South Central went on to score the next 12 points, as the final field goal in the run came from Boswell and brought on the running clock with 3:56 remaining in the third.

The third quarter ended with the Falcons holding a 61-23 lead before the teams traded lone buckets in the fourth to close out the 63-25 final.

A slow start to the game saw Evans open the scoring with a free throw at the 5:17 mark of the first, as Denham then gave Farmville Central (1-2) its lone lead of the night on a bucket 18 seconds later.

Mayo then put South Central on top for good with a bucket in the paint followed by a Sabraya Baker trey.

Farmville Central is back in action Saturday when it takes on Northern Nash, while South Central visits Washington Wednesday.

Boys’ Game Farmville Central 58 South Central 48

Farmville kept its strong start to the season rolling. The Jaguars slowly pulled away throughout the game before the away side used a late-game run to bring the final deficit down to 10.

An 8-0 run started the game for the home side on its way to taking a 10-4 lead after one quarter of play.

Alex Moye scored four points during the run, while Jah Short chipped in three, as the senior finished with a game-high 16 points.

South Central kept things close in the second quarter, as a quick 5-0 run finished off by a pair of points at the free-throw line from Michael Staton brought it two within two (18-16) with 3:09 to play in the opening half.

The Jags then began to distance themselves with an 11-1 run behind the play of JD Daniels, as the junior accounted for five of those points.

Three free throws in the final minute helped the Falcons pull back to within single digits at 29-20 heading into the locker room.

A 12-2 run by Farmville Central (3-0) in the latter portions of the third quarter helped it stretch the lead to 53-34 entering the final eight minutes.

Short provided the highlight of the 10-point swing with an emphatic putback dunk off a missed 3-pointer.

The fourth quarter was started by a Jayden Pitt 3 to push the lead to 22, as the away side then closed the night on a 14-2 run to bring the final margin down to 10.

Jamir Wright led the way for the Falcons with 14 points in the defeat.

South Central (1-2) returns to action Saturday against Landstown (Virginia Beach, Va.), while Farmville Central visits SouthWest Edgecombe on Dec. 9 for its Eastern Plains 2A Conference opener.

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Olive Tribune

Bass, Glaspie lead SW on the road

GOLDSBORO — Jamaiya Bass and Ta’Niyah Glaspie helped lead unbeaten Southern Wayne past county rival Goldsboro, 43-19, on Friday evening. A multi-sport athlete, Glaspie filed a double-double — 10 points, 14 rebounds. Bass knocked down 11 points for the Saints, who collected their fifth straight win over the Cougars and 18th overall in 32 tries since 2006.
WRAL News

Northern Nash advances to 3A final, beats Seventy-First in final minute

Rocky Mount, N.C. — For the first time since 2002, the Northern Nash football team will play for a state championship. In a battle of two undefeated teams, (1) Northern Nash picked up a 23-22 win over (3) Seventy-First in the 3A eastern regional championship on Friday night, earning a trip to the state championship game.
247Sports

Two 2023 ECU commits earn berths to state championship games

Two East Carolina class of 2023 commitments have advanced to their respective high school teams’ state championship games. Tight end commit Antonio Ferguson of Apopka High School in Florida saw his team defeat Palm Beach Central on Friday night to clinch a spot in the FHSAA 4M state title game against top-seeded Miami Columbus. In addition, safety commit Gregory Turner’s Cedar Grove team in Georgia shut out Oconee County in a dominant 23-0 win to secure a place in the 3A Georgia state championship against Sandy Creek.
wcti12.com

The Blitz: Eastern Regional Finals Highlights

The 5th round of the High School Football state playoffs is in the books, and we have several teams that will play in next week’s state championships. New Bern will face Grimsely in the 4A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on December, 9th with a 7 pm kickoff. East Duplin will square off against Reidsville in the 2A State Championship game at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on Saturday, December 10th with an 11 am kickoff. Tarboro will face Mount Airy in the 1A State Championship game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh on Saturday, December 10th with a 3 pm kickoff.
247Sports

Updated Final Bowl Projections for East Carolina football

UPDATE: Our original article with 10 projections has been updated below with the latest prognostications, due to the changes throughout the week with the potential of where ECU is headed. When we first published this article on Monday, there was a lot of chatter about ECU heading to the Fenway Bowl. But that has since died down, and projections now have East Carolina a bit all over the place.
WITN

Funeral arrangements for Greene Central football player killed in car crash

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The funeral for a high school football player killed in a crash in Pitt County will be held today. Jah’Tayvious Edwards was a senior outside linebacker for Greene Central High School who was killed in a car crash just before 3:00 p.m. on November 26th at the intersection of Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road.
WITN

A holiday tradition is back this year at one Eastern Carolina hospital

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east is hosting a tree lighting and some famous faces will be making an appearance. Monday night at 6 p.m. East Carolina Beaufort Hospital in Washington is holding its Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony to ring in the holiday season. The...
WNCT

People in the shopping spirit at Washington's Harbor District

People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. People in the shopping spirit at Washington’s Harbor …. People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. Family Support...
WITN

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Spotty raindrops and warm temperatures for your Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A southerly breeze will help push our highs up into the upper 60s to low 70s despite rain showers showing up today. Speaking of rain, the timing of the heaviest rain will be focused over the late morning into the early evening. About a tenth of an inch to a quarter inch of rain is expected during that time period with a few light lingering showers near the coast moving offshore around midnight.
wcti12.com

Search for missing man in Neuse River enters fourth day

NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven County Emergency Services are in day four as the search continues for a missing man believed to be in the Neuse River. Director of Emergency Services for Craven County Stanley Kite said that he has crews back on the water. Kite said the...
WITN

Tarboro and Edgecombe County hosting events this holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Experience small town holiday events and Christmas celebrations in Tarboro and Edgecombe County. Take part in the 46th Annual Pinetops Christmas Parade Saturday at 10am and the town of Princeville Christmas Parade at 1pm. Other events include wine tastings, candlelight home tours, gingerbread making, holiday pop concerts and more. Enjoy the Christmas season with the warmth, joy, and fellowship of small town life.
cbs17

Tarboro driver license office closed for second day in a row

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles has closed its Tarboro driver license office for the second day in a row. The Tarboro office, at 125 East Granville St., closed Wednesday, officials said. On Thursday, the office closed again for repairs to the building....
WNCT

GUC reports wastewater spill in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened Friday. The spill was discovered Friday just after 4 p.m. at a manhole that was overflowing at 420 Lake Rd. The spill was the result of a grease blockage. Officials said around 1,800 gallons of wastewater spilled into Greens Mill Run, a […]
WNCT

Greenville parade rings in the holiday season

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Greenville residents kicked off the holiday season at the Jaycees Annual Christmas Parade on Saturday. The Jaycees said the plans for the Christmas Parade were months in the making. “We started planning for this parade pretty much as soon as last year’s was over,” said Jessica Jenkins, Jaycees Greenville Chapter president. […]
WNCT

Officials say ENC schools targeted by hoax calls

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A number of school systems around Eastern North Carolina and the state received anonymous hoax phone calls about active shooter situations and other threats on Thursday. School systems in Craven, Beaufort and Onslow were among those impacted by the hoaxes. The FBI has been called in to investigate. On Thursday, […]
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager. Hailey Rypkema, 17, was last seen Friday night in a red hoodie with black sweatpants according to the sheriff’s office. WITN is told Rypkema is 5 ft. 3 with a...
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy