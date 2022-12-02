Read full article on original website
Related
WOOD
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly afternoon Sunday warming up at Last Mile. It’s a Black- and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids. (Dec. 4, 2022) Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support …. Many people spent the chilly afternoon Sunday warming up at Last Mile. It’s...
From unhoused to housed, resident of Kalamazoo’s new LodgeHouse thankful for apartment
KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in Florida at the time, Norwida Sweder lost her job and three months later her place to live. “I went into a pretty deep depression, to the point there was stuff all over my house. I really didn’t care about anything,” she said of her life in February 2021. “I didn’t know how to deal with anything. At that point it became overwhelming.”
Power restored to nearly 1.3k near Freeport
Power has been restored to nearly 1,300 customers near Freeport.
wcsx.com
Michigan Town Ranked the No. 1 Coolest City with the Lowest Cost of Living
Often times, the cool cities to live in aren’t necessarily the most reasonable. Many cities that are considered trendy and cool are simply very expensive to reside in. One Michigan city, though, is apparently super cool and has a low cost of living, ranking No. 1 on a list of the coolest cities in America with the lowest cost of living.
Western Michigan U alerts students after shooting by campus
Western Michigan University alerted students to use caution Sunday following a shooting near the campus.
Grand Rapids Latin teacher has tall task against 19-time ‘Jeopardy’ champion
You spend nearly a decade trying to live out your dream of getting on “Jeopardy” and you have to go against a 19-time champion. It’s the tall task which lies ahead for this Latin teacher from Grand Rapids who is a contestant tonight, Friday, December 2, on the game of answers and questions.
WOOD
An option if you’re ready for that next stage of life
An option if you’re ready for that next stage of life (sponsored) An option if you’re ready for that next stage of …. An option if you’re ready for that next stage of life (sponsored) Michigan beats Purdue for Big Ten crown. Michigan headed to national semifinal.
WOOD
Adopt Kyper or Simone from the Harbor Humane Society
It’s a perfect time to adopt a pet during the ‘Holiday Hope Empty the Shelters’ event going on at shelters throughout Michigan. (Dec. 1, 2022) Adopt Kyper or Simone from the Harbor Humane Society. It’s a perfect time to adopt a pet during the ‘Holiday Hope Empty...
Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
Explosion in Grand Rapids caught on camera
A loud explosion was caught on camera in Grand Rapids Saturday night. Several neighbors inside the Riverside Park Area reported they heard the boom.
100 gallons of fuel spill on M-43 near Kalamazoo
Around 100 gallons of fuel spilled near Kalamazoo on Sunday.
DNR: Invasive pest, hemlock woolly adelgid, confirmed in 5 Michigan counties
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a growing threat to hemlock trees in Michigan, but there is a way to protect them. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDARD) is encouraging residents who have eastern hemlock trees on their property to take time this winter to inspect the tree for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid. Infestations of hemlock woolly adelgid have been confirmed in Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties, all bordering Lake Michigan. Officials say infested trees can die within four to 10 years without treatment.Robert Miller, MDARD invasive species prevention and response specialist, says the winter season...
WOOD
National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families
National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families. Michigan’s Mazi Smith faces felony weapons charge. Michigan star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who grew up in West Michigan, was arrested this week on a felony weapons charge. (Dec. 1, 2022) GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers. A murder...
discoverkalamazoo.com
Local Hidden Gem Shops in Kalamazoo, Michigan
It’s the season of giving in Kalamazoo. And the only thing that feels better than giving this time of year is finding the perfect gifts while supporting local businesses! From handmade items and vintage stores to designer goods, you’re sure to find something special for your loved ones (or yourself) at these locally owned hidden gem shops and boutiques in Kalamazoo!
Sinkhole causes detour in downtown Grand Rapids
A sinkhole disrupted traffic in downtown Grand Rapids Friday.
2 shot near Battle Creek Friday evening
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near Battle Creek Friday evening.
Fox17
New 'Magic at the Mill' to light up the Windmill Island Gardens
HOLLAND, Mich. — An all-new holiday event kicks off on Dec. 2 in Holland. Magic at the Mill takes place at the Windmill Island Gardens. It features Dutch attractions and park grounds lit up, as well as an LED "tulip field" light show synchronized with music. Matt Helmus, Windmill...
WILX-TV
Pfizer announcing expansions for Kalamzoo plant
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - Pfizer is planning on expanding its Kalamazoo facility where the company made the first COVID-19 vaccines in the country. The company will join Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce investments Sunday morning. The Governor’s office said Pfizer will add 300 jobs when it expands its capacity to make more vaccines and treatments.
Meet the man behind Walker Police Department’s humorous Facebook page
WALKER, MI – When the Walker Police Department first created its own Facebook page, the officer manning the operations knew he wanted to be different from other police social media accounts. He wanted a page that wasn’t completely fact-based and centered around basic, routine information police typically release.
3 W. MI Taco John’s locations to open in January
Three Taco John's locations are coming to West Michigan and are expected to open in January.
Comments / 1