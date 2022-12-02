ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WOOD

Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city

Many people spent the chilly afternoon Sunday warming up at Last Mile. It's a Black- and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids. (Dec. 4, 2022)
MLive

From unhoused to housed, resident of Kalamazoo’s new LodgeHouse thankful for apartment

KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in Florida at the time, Norwida Sweder lost her job and three months later her place to live. “I went into a pretty deep depression, to the point there was stuff all over my house. I really didn’t care about anything,” she said of her life in February 2021. “I didn’t know how to deal with anything. At that point it became overwhelming.”
wcsx.com

Michigan Town Ranked the No. 1 Coolest City with the Lowest Cost of Living

Often times, the cool cities to live in aren’t necessarily the most reasonable. Many cities that are considered trendy and cool are simply very expensive to reside in. One Michigan city, though, is apparently super cool and has a low cost of living, ranking No. 1 on a list of the coolest cities in America with the lowest cost of living.
WOOD

An option if you’re ready for that next stage of life

An option if you're ready for that next stage of life (sponsored)
WOOD

Adopt Kyper or Simone from the Harbor Humane Society

It’s a perfect time to adopt a pet during the ‘Holiday Hope Empty the Shelters’ event going on at shelters throughout Michigan. (Dec. 1, 2022) Adopt Kyper or Simone from the Harbor Humane Society. It’s a perfect time to adopt a pet during the ‘Holiday Hope Empty...
MLive

Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
CBS Detroit

DNR: Invasive pest, hemlock woolly adelgid, confirmed in 5 Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a growing threat to hemlock trees in Michigan, but there is a way to protect them.  The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDARD) is encouraging residents who have eastern hemlock trees on their property to take time this winter to inspect the tree for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid.  Infestations of hemlock woolly adelgid have been confirmed in Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties, all bordering Lake Michigan. Officials say infested trees can die within four to 10 years without treatment.Robert Miller, MDARD invasive species prevention and response specialist, says the winter season...
WOOD

National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families

National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families.
discoverkalamazoo.com

Local Hidden Gem Shops in Kalamazoo, Michigan

It’s the season of giving in Kalamazoo. And the only thing that feels better than giving this time of year is finding the perfect gifts while supporting local businesses! From handmade items and vintage stores to designer goods, you’re sure to find something special for your loved ones (or yourself) at these locally owned hidden gem shops and boutiques in Kalamazoo!
Fox17

New 'Magic at the Mill' to light up the Windmill Island Gardens

HOLLAND, Mich. — An all-new holiday event kicks off on Dec. 2 in Holland. Magic at the Mill takes place at the Windmill Island Gardens. It features Dutch attractions and park grounds lit up, as well as an LED "tulip field" light show synchronized with music. Matt Helmus, Windmill...
WILX-TV

Pfizer announcing expansions for Kalamzoo plant

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - Pfizer is planning on expanding its Kalamazoo facility where the company made the first COVID-19 vaccines in the country. The company will join Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce investments Sunday morning. The Governor’s office said Pfizer will add 300 jobs when it expands its capacity to make more vaccines and treatments.
MLive

Meet the man behind Walker Police Department’s humorous Facebook page

WALKER, MI – When the Walker Police Department first created its own Facebook page, the officer manning the operations knew he wanted to be different from other police social media accounts. He wanted a page that wasn’t completely fact-based and centered around basic, routine information police typically release.

