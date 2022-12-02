Effective: 2022-12-05 05:39:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams ACCUMULATING SNOW AND VERY COLD TEMPERATURES TO RETURN TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING Two rounds of snow will push through western and central North Dakota this week. The first looks to come tonight through Tuesday morning, with 1 to 3 inches possible. Another round of snow may then return later in the day Tuesday, through Tuesday night, ending Wednesday morning. An additional 1 to 2 inches of snow will be possible with this second round. In addition, very cold wind chills to 30 below zero are possible Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. If you have travel plans tonight through Wednesday morning, be sure to check the latest forecasts and road conditions, as well as carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle.

