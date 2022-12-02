Effective: 2022-12-05 05:39:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WINTER IMPACTS FROM ACCUMULATING SNOW AND VERY COLD TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING Two quick moving winter systems will bring winter impacts to North Dakota into Minnesota Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The first comes Tuesday, with 1 to 3 inches possible. Locally higher amounts up to 5 inches may be possible as well. The second wave comes early Wednesday, possibly bringing another 1 to 2 inches of snow. These systems may impact travel across the region between Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Additionally, very cold conditions will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wind chills colder than 30 degrees below zero are likely, mainly north of US Highway 2. If you have travel plans Tuesday through Wednesday morning, be sure to check the latest forecasts and road conditions, as well as carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle. Check road conditions By Phone: call 511 Website for North Dakota: travel.dot.nd.gov Website for Minnesota: 511mn.org

1 HOUR AGO