weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Dickey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 05:39:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams ACCUMULATING SNOW AND VERY COLD TEMPERATURES TO RETURN TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING Two rounds of snow will push through western and central North Dakota this week. The first looks to come tonight through Tuesday morning, with 1 to 3 inches possible. Another round of snow may then return later in the day Tuesday, through Tuesday night, ending Wednesday morning. An additional 1 to 2 inches of snow will be possible with this second round. In addition, very cold wind chills to 30 below zero are possible Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. If you have travel plans tonight through Wednesday morning, be sure to check the latest forecasts and road conditions, as well as carry a winter survival kit in your vehicle.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 04:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Assumption; Central Plaquemines; Central Tangipahoa; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Tangipahoa; Lower Terrebonne; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Livingston; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Assumption, St. James, Upper Lafourche, Upper Terrebonne, Central Tangipahoa, Lower Tangipahoa, Southern Livingston and Eastern Ascension Parishes. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
