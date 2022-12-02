Read full article on original website
Jackson School District seeks resident to fill vacancy on board
JACKSON — The seven-member Jackson School District Board of Education has a vacancy and is inviting residents to apply for an appointment to the panel. Scott Sargent is leaving the school board following his recent election to the Jackson Township Council. Sargent will join the governing body in January.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange, state officials break ground on Crossings redevelopment
This slideshow requires JavaScript. EAST ORANGE, NJ — Officials from East Orange, Essex County and the state were joined by residents and others on Monday, Nov. 28, for the historic groundbreaking ceremony for the Crossings at Brick Church Station in East Orange. The $500 million project marks a major investment in jobs, housing and scholarship opportunities for residents of East Orange over the next six years. Josh Weingarten, a developer at Triangle Equities, served as the guest speaker for the event. Esteemed guests included Gov. Phil Murphy, Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, East Orange City Council Chairperson Christopher Awe and Mayor Ted R. Green.
insidernj.com
‘Authentically the North Star’ – New Jersey Honors Senator Ronald L. Rice
NEWARK – New Jerseyans came here from all corners of the state on Saturday to honor retired state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28) as an uncompromising, often lone voice champion of the poor and dispossessed. Rice stepped down in August after a 36-year career in the state senate. “This...
thepositivecommunity.com
Pillar College’s Pastor Appreciation Breakfast
Pillar College hosted its Ninth Annual Pastor Appreciation Breakfast on October 11, 2022 at the Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, NJ. Rev. Dr. Nicole Martin, keynote speaker and a 2021 Global Leadership Summit presenter, remarked on “The Context of the Call.”. “Pillar College hosts the Pastor Appreciation Breakfast each...
State Senator Sandra Cunningham expected to resign due to health issues
State Senator for the 31st Legislative District Sandra Cunningham is expected to resign, according to reports. Cunningham is a five-time state Senator who was first elected in 2007, and is the widow of former Jersey City Mayor and state Senator Glenn Cunningham who died in office in 2004. The 72-year-old...
Retired for 3 years, this NYC employee is back to work via Silver Stars program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Word of mouth can often be a better way to get a job than answering an advertisement. And for Cynthia Murray, word of mouth from a friend got her back to work after being retired for three years. Murray’s friend, a fellow retiree, told her...
Learning loss could be catastrophic in NJ schools
Education experts have been warning for months about the severe toll nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning has taken on New Jersey school kids. Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has refused to release the results of standardized testing done in Spring of 2022 without explanation. However, the Newark Public...
hudsoncountyview.com
Union City landlord who had ethics complaint against Stack dismissed still seeking recourse
A Union City landlord who recently had an ethics complaint against Mayor Brian Stack, also the state Senator of the 33rd Legislative District, plans on pursuing legal action against him and the city after what she describes as a tumultuous 2022. “We’re definitely getting special attention from the city: they...
Massive Increases in Cost of Health Care Coverage in NJ
A 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.Photo byMorristown Minute. An expected 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.
Elected officials see former Staten Island Hospital site as ‘golden opportunity’ for new development
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With decades of litigation and tax issues resolved, the former Staten Island Hospital site in Tompkinsville is finally poised for a new chapter of development. Borough President Vito Fossella and City Councilmember Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) are eager to get the ball rolling and explore opportunities...
Extremely frustrating and outrageously expensive road work in NJ
If you travel around Montclair on Route 46 or through Cherry Hill on Route 70 you may wonder how long this endless construction is going to take. In the case of the 8.8 miles of Route 70, the answer is five more years. FIVE MORE YEARS!. It started late last...
unionnewsdaily.com
Seven Oak Knoll seniors sign letters of intent to continue field hockey in college
SUMMIT, NJ — Seven members of the Class of 2023 from Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child committed to field hockey competition at the collegiate level by signing national letters of intent, or, in the case of Ivy League institutions, committed to the admissions process, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, National Signing Day.
'Somebody is going to be hurt.' Spring Valley village worker breaks silence to discuss safety code concerns
Frank Youngman told News 12's Senior Investigative Reporter Tara Rosenblum that he was compelled to break his silence.
rew-online.com
Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes Tapped to Lead Marketing for Two Sussex County Communities
Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes, a leading sales and marketing organization in the homebuilding industry, announces it has been selected to lead sales and marketing for the newest phase of 19 homes at Clove Hill Manor, a 117-residence active adult community of single-family detached homes and townhomes located at 1 Fairchild Lane in Wantage, N.J., and Estell Manor, a community of six residences located at 15 Estell Drive in Hardyston, N.J. Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes will partner with Brie Parker of Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Clove Hill Manor listing and Elizabeth “Liz” Burns from Coldwell Banker’s Sparta office on the Estell Manor listing.
shorelocalnews.com
NJ bear hunt reinstated amid rising safety concerns
Eighty-one-year-old Carol Neighbour credits her springer spaniel Amanda with saving her life during a violent Jan. 3 encounter with a black bear in Sparta, Sussex County. According to the New York Post, Neighbour was taking Amanda and her daughter’s dog outside when she saw two black bears rooting through her trash.
Turns out, New Jersey isn’t such a great place to be single
We’ve seen surveys like this before, ranking cities on how single people fare and New Jersey usually has a couple of cities on the list (OK, it’s almost always Jersey City and Hoboken), but a new study is out and it makes it seem like New Jersey is pretty much a wasteland for singles.
rew-online.com
Treetop Acquires 112,000 SF Office Building and Two Adjacent Land Parcels on Route 22 E in Bridgewater, NJ for $27 Million
CBRE today announced it has arranged the $27 million acquisition of three properties—1200, 1210 and 1220 Route 22 E in Bridgewater, NJ. Treetop, a leading real estate investment and development firm, acquired the properties from Bridgemark Hospitality. The CBRE Tri-State Investment Properties team of Elli Klapper, Charles Berger, Jeremy...
The Top 5 All Time Highest New Jersey County One-Day Snow Totals
Here it comes. Are you ready for another New Jersey winter? Let's take a look back at some of the worst snowstorms we've ever seen in the Garden State. We've all heard the long-range forecasts for New Jersey for the upcoming winter. it's going to be wetter, snowier, and colder than usual.
After repeated denials, St. Peter’s Prep sues to demolish 19th century buildings
St. Peter’s Prep is taking legal action against the Jersey City Zoning Board after it ruled the school could not demolish two historic buildings. The school filed a lawsuit in Hudson County Superior Court on Nov. 30 against the zoning board to overturn its decision that denied the school the ability to demolish the 19th century buildings on York Street, arguing that the decision was “arbitrary and capricious.”
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
