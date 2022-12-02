Deshaun Watson timeline of trouble: From Texans trade request to sexual assault lawsuits and NFL suspension

Watson returns from suspension and will play for first time since 2020 season. Deshaun Watson, who was sued by 25 women for allegations ranging from sexual harassment to sexual assault, is making his first NFL start in 700 days on the road against his former team, the Houston Texans, in Week 13. Watson last played in Week 17 of the 2020 season in the Texans 41-38 home loss against the Tennessee Titans. The former 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason for a six-pick package that included three first-round picks. Following the trade, he signed a fully-guaranteed, five-year, $230 million extension with Cleveland, giving him the largest fully-guaranteed contract in league history.

19 HOURS AGO