Deshaun Watson timeline of trouble: From Texans trade request to sexual assault lawsuits and NFL suspension

By Jacob Camenker
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Sporting News

Why Cowboys' helmets have a red stripe on 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Colts

The Dallas Star and Stripes will look a little bit different Sunday night — and it's in honor of the Stars and Stripes. The Cowboys have one of the most iconic uniform looks across the NFL, and while there have been minor changes and facelifts here and there, the single star and the stripes have remained on their lids.
Sporting News

Who is Brock Purdy? Mr. Irrelevant 2022 in as 49ers QB after Jimmy Garoppolo injury

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out of the 49ers' Week 13 game vs. the Dolphins with a foot injury. Garoppolo appeared to hurt his left ankle on a Dolphins sack early in the first quarter. He was seen leaving the field in a cart, and was later ruled out by the 49ers.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson, Texans Owner Video

Deshaun Watson is back on an NFL field for the first time in 700 days. The three-time Pro Bowler has yet to play since the stunning allegations made against him forced him to sit out the entirety of the 2021 season and serve an 11-game suspension this year. Prior to...
Sporting News

How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' playoff chances, Super Bowl odds

The 49ers have lost their second starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has played well since regaining the starting job after Trey Lance fractured his fibula in Week 2, suffered his own season-ending left foot injury in Sunday's Week 13 win over the Dolphins.
CBS Sports

Texans vs. Browns score: Live updates, game stats as Deshaun Watson makes debut for Cleveland

Watson returns from suspension and will play for first time since 2020 season. Deshaun Watson, who was sued by 25 women for allegations ranging from sexual harassment to sexual assault, is making his first NFL start in 700 days on the road against his former team, the Houston Texans, in Week 13. Watson last played in Week 17 of the 2020 season in the Texans 41-38 home loss against the Tennessee Titans. The former 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason for a six-pick package that included three first-round picks. Following the trade, he signed a fully-guaranteed, five-year, $230 million extension with Cleveland, giving him the largest fully-guaranteed contract in league history.
Sporting News

How did Deshaun Watson play vs. Texans? Stats, highlights from Browns QB's lackluster return to the NFL

Deshaun Watson made his long-awaited return to the NFL on Sunday. The Browns quarterback faced his former team, the Texans, marking his first game action in 700 days. Watson missed the 2021 NFL season after demanding a trade from the Texans and being accused in 23 civil lawsuits of sexual assault and misconduct. He was traded to the Browns during the 2022 offseason in a move that was heavily criticized, and then sat out the first 11 games of Cleveland's season after being suspended by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
Sporting News

Updated list of college football stars skipping bowl games for 2023 NFL Draft

The list of players who skip bowl games ahead of the NFL Draft seems to get longer each year. Players know the risks of participating in the extra game. It continues to present injury risks that could jeopardize their futures in the sport. But the decisions do have benefits for...
Sporting News

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh shuts down NFL coaching rumors: 'I will be back'

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is being considered for several potential head coaching jobs in the NFL, per a report from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. But don't assume Harbaugh is headed back to the league. Several sources told NFL.com their teams have done "background work" on the Michigan...
Sporting News

What channel is Saints vs. Buccaneers on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 13

All four teams in the NFC South sit below .500 entering Week 13, a fact that is both surprising and not. The Buccaneers were certainly the cream of the crop in the division, but they've, arguably, also been its biggest disappointment. At 5-6, the Buccaneers sit in first place in the division, but a loss on Monday night could lead to a really, really gross situation at the top of the table.

