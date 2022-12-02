Deshaun Watson timeline of trouble: From Texans trade request to sexual assault lawsuits and NFL suspension

Read full article on original website
Deshaun Watson booed heavily in first game back from suspension, vs. Texans
Deshaun Watson did not receive a warm welcome in his return to Houston as Texans fans let him know how they felt in his first game as a Cleveland Brown.
Why Cowboys' helmets have a red stripe on 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Colts
The Dallas Star and Stripes will look a little bit different Sunday night — and it's in honor of the Stars and Stripes. The Cowboys have one of the most iconic uniform looks across the NFL, and while there have been minor changes and facelifts here and there, the single star and the stripes have remained on their lids.
Trevor Lawrence injury update: Jaguars QB returns to game after appearing to suffer knee injury vs. Lions
It seems Jags QB Trevor Lawrence just avoided major injury. The second-year passer, who has looked much improved over the past few weeks, found himself under a crunch of Lions defenders late in the first half. His left leg appeared to get caught in the turf as he was sacked...
Who is Brock Purdy? Mr. Irrelevant 2022 in as 49ers QB after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out of the 49ers' Week 13 game vs. the Dolphins with a foot injury. Garoppolo appeared to hurt his left ankle on a Dolphins sack early in the first quarter. He was seen leaving the field in a cart, and was later ruled out by the 49ers.
NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson, Texans Owner Video
Deshaun Watson is back on an NFL field for the first time in 700 days. The three-time Pro Bowler has yet to play since the stunning allegations made against him forced him to sit out the entirety of the 2021 season and serve an 11-game suspension this year. Prior to...
How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' playoff chances, Super Bowl odds
The 49ers have lost their second starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has played well since regaining the starting job after Trey Lance fractured his fibula in Week 2, suffered his own season-ending left foot injury in Sunday's Week 13 win over the Dolphins.
Texans vs. Browns score: Live updates, game stats as Deshaun Watson makes debut for Cleveland
Watson returns from suspension and will play for first time since 2020 season. Deshaun Watson, who was sued by 25 women for allegations ranging from sexual harassment to sexual assault, is making his first NFL start in 700 days on the road against his former team, the Houston Texans, in Week 13. Watson last played in Week 17 of the 2020 season in the Texans 41-38 home loss against the Tennessee Titans. The former 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason for a six-pick package that included three first-round picks. Following the trade, he signed a fully-guaranteed, five-year, $230 million extension with Cleveland, giving him the largest fully-guaranteed contract in league history.
How did Deshaun Watson play vs. Texans? Stats, highlights from Browns QB's lackluster return to the NFL
Deshaun Watson made his long-awaited return to the NFL on Sunday. The Browns quarterback faced his former team, the Texans, marking his first game action in 700 days. Watson missed the 2021 NFL season after demanding a trade from the Texans and being accused in 23 civil lawsuits of sexual assault and misconduct. He was traded to the Browns during the 2022 offseason in a move that was heavily criticized, and then sat out the first 11 games of Cleveland's season after being suspended by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
Deion Sanders' first press conference as Colorado Buffaloes HC included declaring son Shedeur starting QB
Colorado has found its next head coach. It also appears the Buffaloes have their next starting quarterback. Deion Sanders was introduced as Colorado's head coach on Sunday, and during his speech, he introduced the crowd to his son, Shedeur Sanders, as "your quarterback." "He's going to have to earn it,...
Updated list of college football stars skipping bowl games for 2023 NFL Draft
The list of players who skip bowl games ahead of the NFL Draft seems to get longer each year. Players know the risks of participating in the extra game. It continues to present injury risks that could jeopardize their futures in the sport. But the decisions do have benefits for...
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh shuts down NFL coaching rumors: 'I will be back'
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is being considered for several potential head coaching jobs in the NFL, per a report from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. But don't assume Harbaugh is headed back to the league. Several sources told NFL.com their teams have done "background work" on the Michigan...
Texans fans ready for Deshaun Watson's return to NFL in Houston
The Cleveland Browns QB is set to play his former team, the Texans, during his return game after being suspended from the NFL for nearly two years due to sexual misconduct allegations.
Who plays in the Cotton Bowl this year? Teams, date, schedule for 2022 New Year's 6 bowl game
This year's Cotton Bowl will feature a Pac-12 vs. AAC matchup, as USC takes on the surprising Tulane Green Wave, who won the American Athletic Conference title game against UCF on championship weekend. For the Trojans it's a somewhat disappointing result, as they were hoping to be playing in the...
Saints' QB options for 2023: New Orleans' best shot at franchise passer is in NFL Draft — kind of
So, who wants to play quarterback for the Saints next season?. Unsurprisingly, replacing Drew Brees hasn't been a simple or easy task. Since Brees' retirement following the 2020 season, the team has started Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Andy Dalton, Trevor Siemian and Ian Book. That's not exactly a "Who's who"...
Matthew Stafford injury update: Rams QB expected to miss remainder of season with spinal cord contusion
The Rams' nightmarish follow-up to their Super Bowl championship continued Sunday with a 27-23 loss to the Seahawks. After the game, coach Sean McVay provided information that indicated things were getting worse. McVay said that quarterback Matthew Stafford — who hasn't played since Week 11 because of a variety of...
Nick Saban makes case for Alabama over TCU in College Football Playoff: 'There's some arguments for this team'
Alabama may not have played on conference championship weekend, but Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban was still hard at work politicking for his team to make the College Football Playoff. Saban, appearing on ESPN's "The College Football Show" with Skubie Mageza and former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron on Saturday, said...
Commanders' Charles Leno Jr. has strange comparison for tie vs. Giants: 'It’s like you kissed your sister'
NFL players and personnel often have trouble dealing with ties, and the Commanders and Giants were no exception. The NFC East rivals ended their Week 13 game tied at 20-all, and even Ron Rivera, who is in his 12th year as a head coach, wasn't sure how to feel after the contest.
How Bengals' win over Chiefs impacts AFC playoff picture: Big for Bills, bad for Dolphins
The Bengals are right back in the AFC title mix in the NFL playoff picture. The reigning conference champions scored a massive 27-24 home win over the Chiefs on Sunday that also shook up the race for the top seed. Cincinnati (8-4) beat Kansas City (9-3) in rematch of last...
What channel is Saints vs. Buccaneers on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 13
All four teams in the NFC South sit below .500 entering Week 13, a fact that is both surprising and not. The Buccaneers were certainly the cream of the crop in the division, but they've, arguably, also been its biggest disappointment. At 5-6, the Buccaneers sit in first place in the division, but a loss on Monday night could lead to a really, really gross situation at the top of the table.
Top NBA Draft prospects are only part of what makes Overtime Elite the most intriguing basketball league in the country
What if you could go inside Nick Nurse's huddle before the last timeout of a close game and hear him explain what play he was going to run?. Or have Jeff Van Gundy carry a handheld camera and microphone, interviewing referees about their controversial calls seconds after they make them?
