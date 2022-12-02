Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In case you missed out on the latest Apple iPad Air during the Black Friday sale, it's not too late. Amazon is offering major discounts on both the 2022 iPad Air and the latest 10th Gen entry-level iPad, bringing them back to Black Friday prices. Introduced at the price of $599, the 64GB variant of the M1 iPad Air is now available for $499. If the 64GB variant isn't enough for you, Amazon is also offering discounts on the 256GB model, which you can now purchase only for $649, down from $749.

3 HOURS AGO