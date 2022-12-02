Read full article on original website
Mike Mularski
2d ago
Lions will most probably draft another TE with that high pick. Then trade him a year later for the local grocery store stock clerk
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders As NFL Coach Clear
Deion Sanders has said in the past that he doesn't want to be an NFL coach. Nonetheless, that won't stop people from talking about that hypothetical scenario. During Friday's appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he believes Sanders could be a head coach at the pro level.
Big Cat Country
Trevor Lawrence is leaving no doubt
When a quarterback makes an incredible throw, NFL analysts like to say, “that’s a pass only a handful of guys in this league can make.”. Sometimes it’s just a reaction to an awesome play. Usually, though, it literally means there’s a very finite number of people on this planet with the physical ability to make such a play.
Eleven Warriors
The Haters Are Furious About Ohio State in the College Football Playoff, Buckeyes Score Big Ten Honors, and Parris Campbell Pays Tribute to Dwayne Haskins
This Week in Twitter is a look at some of the week's best and most entertaining tweets from Buckeyeland and beyond. It was a tough stretch for most of the week at Ohio State as the school grappled with the football team's first loss to Michigan in Columbus after over two decades. But then last night, the Pac-12 Championship happened.
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford gets unfortunate news
When the Los Angeles Rams traded multiple draft picks and Jared Goff to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford, their hope was that Stafford could get them over the hump and help them to win a Super Bowl. As we know, Stafford ended up leading the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in his very first season with the team. Unfortunately, 2022 has been a different story as Stafford struggled early on, and then had to deal with injuries and a concussion, which caused him to miss games. Now, according to reports, Stafford has gotten some unfortunate news.
NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday
You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
Report: Deion Sanders recruiting staff and players to PAC-12 Program
It appears that Sanders is finally making the leap to the FBS, just not in the region most would expect.
Sporting News
Who is Brock Purdy? Mr. Irrelevant 2022 in as 49ers QB after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been ruled out of the 49ers' Week 13 game vs. the Dolphins with a foot injury. Garoppolo appeared to hurt his left ankle on a Dolphins sack early in the first quarter. He was seen leaving the field in a cart, and was later ruled out by the 49ers.
Another Prominent Quarterback Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal
The transfer portal is starting to fill up with experienced quarterbacks. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Pyne started 10 games for the Fighting Irish this season, completing 64.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,021 yards with 22...
Sporting News
Why Cowboys' helmets have a red stripe on 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Colts
The Dallas Star and Stripes will look a little bit different Sunday night — and it's in honor of the Stars and Stripes. The Cowboys have one of the most iconic uniform looks across the NFL, and while there have been minor changes and facelifts here and there, the single star and the stripes have remained on their lids.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell explains the 2 things that led to him becoming Wisconsin's HC
Luke Fickell explained what made Wisconsin his next destination as the future Badger’s head coach on ESPN’s ‘Keyshawn, JWill & Max’ show. Fickell was outstanding at Cincinnati with an overall 57-18 record and last season made an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Fickell initially made...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Sporting News
College football bowl schedule: Tracking the selections for all 41 bowl games in 2022-23
A total of 82 bowl-eligible teams will participate in the 2022-23 college football Bowl Season leading up to the College Football Playoff championship. Bowl Season starts on Dec. 16 with the Bahamas Bowl and will run through Jan. 9. The College Football Playoff semifinals will be on Dec. 31 this...
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
247Sports
College football transfer portal: Best available starting quarterback jobs for 2023 season
The quarterback carousel in the NCAA transfer portal will have serious ramifications on the 2023 season because there are only a finite number of starting quarterback gigs available and opportunity is everything. Caleb Williams-to-USC changed the Trojans' trajectory dramatically. Bo Nix (from Auburn to Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (from Indiana to Washington) and Spencer Rattler (from Oklahoma to South Carolina) all turned out to be enormous moves. According to 247Sports' Chris Hummer, nearly 70% of four- and five-star quarterback recruits from the 2017-19 classes transferred at least once. It's shaping up to be another hectic reshuffling of quarterback talent in the 2023 transfer portal cycle.
