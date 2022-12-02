Read full article on original website
2022 Erie Canal Holiday Market
The 2nd annual Erie Canal Holiday Market will be hosted on December 10th from 10am to 2pm at the Lockport Locks and Erie Canal Cruises located at 210 Market Street in Lockport. Lockport has jumped on the holiday market bandwagon with this eclectic affair that showcases makers, craftspeople, and artisans....
Soulful Christmas celebrated in the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Soulful Christmas returned to the Michigan Street African American Heritage. This weekend's free family-friendly event featured a Black-owned business holiday market, wagon rides, as well as arts and crafts. Kente Claus also stopped by for a visit to share some Christmas stories and give away toys...
Gordie Harper's Bazaar to remain open
Gordie Harper's Bazaar will remain open after owner Gordon Harper announced his retirement in September 2022.
PHOTOS: Let's go surfing on Lake Erie in December!
Pictures were sent to WBEN from WNY Photos showing a surfer on the shore of Lake Erie on Saturday afternoon in Hamburg. Wind gusts were up to 60 miles-per-hour with the average wind speed around 30 miles-per-hour. Read more here:
Western New Yorkers enjoy high winds at Lake Erie
HAMBURG, N.Y. -- Strong winds today brought some attraction to Lake Erie. Residents and visitors stopped by Hamburg Beach to watch and go in the water. “It’s awesome! We like when it’s windy,” said surfers, Brendon Lutnick and Brian Rohr. A chilly and high windy Saturday at...
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon
North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
Voice Of Iconic Christmas Character Is From Lackawanna New York
The holiday movies are here and one of the most iconic ones has a major tie to Western New York. At some point this Holiday season you are going to watch or at least hear about the snow miser. He is one of the main characters in the movie "The Year Without A Santa Claus". In the movie, the Snow Miser controls the cold weather on earth and is the brother of the Heat Miser who controls the warm weather. They are the sons of Mother Nature.
New York's first limpkin spotted in Niagara County ; local bird-watchers aflutter
There's been a lot of excitement among bird watchers in western New York after they recently recorded a first when a limpkin was spotted in Niagara County. "A limpkin has never been recorded in New York state before," said Willie D'Anna, who keeps track of rare bird sightings for the New York State Ornithological Association.
Three WNY restaurants earn 'America’s Best Restaurant' distinction
JP Fitzgerald’s, Chef’s, and Ilio DiPaolo’s are now featured on "America’s Best Restaurants" online platforms
Craft shows, markets kickoff holiday shopping in WNY
Holiday markets are popping up all around Western New York, many people are getting ahead start to their holiday shopping
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cold weather continues for Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Sunday night and during the day Monday for the City of Buffalo as well as southern Erie County. The following overnight shelters will be...
Western New Yorkers team up for winter boot, clothing drive to benefit St. Luke's Mission of Mercy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group of Western New Yorkers is giving the gift of warmth this holiday season, and they're hoping the community will chip in to help St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Vanessa Marino started a small winter boot drive three years ago as a way to teach...
Western New York Pizzeria Name One Of The Best In 2022
As we get ready to wrap up 2022, now is the perfect time to look back at some of the highlights of the year. If there is one thing that we love to do here in Western New York is eat. Outside of wings, chances are at least once a week you are having pizza for lunch or dinner.
Santa overcomes weather to arrive in Lewiston
Despite high winds and wet, rainy conditions, Santa Claus did arrive safely in Lewiston on Saturday, to continue participating in Christmas Walk weekend events. Jolly Old St. Nicholas was scheduled to appear from inside his J.J. Strassburg Trucking holiday float in the International Peace Garden but, as the weather wasn’t cooperative, opted to greet children and families from inside Deal Realty (451 Center St.)
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
25 Celebrities You Could Meet In Western New York
Buffalo, New York may be the City of Good Neighbors, but we could potentially hold another title too: The City With The Most Hometown Pride. The way we root for our hometown teams, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres, and the way we defend our city (despite the ridiculous snowfall we see each year), it shows you that everyone in Buffalo really loves it here. Even the people that end up moving away from Buffalo still come back and speak about the city with a sparkle in their eyes.
Made In America store to host “American Christmas” event
The Made in America stores are up to 11,000 100 percent American-made products when they started at just 50 products.
The Western New York Chick-fil-A Hack We Love
Nobody loves to sit in long lines at the drive thru, right? Fast food is supposed to be just that...fast! If that is the case, how do you explain the long lines at Chick-fil-A that seem to be in place all day-everyday?. From Hamburg to Lancaster to Cheektowaga, the local...
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
