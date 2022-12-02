Prince of Wales to meet Joe Biden on final day of US trip

The Prince of Wales will meet US President Joe Biden on the final day of his trip to Boston.

William will be greeted by Mr Biden during a visit to the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on Friday, ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony in the evening.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s three-day trip to the US has been overshadowed by the growing race row engulfing the future King’s godmother, which has left the monarchy accused of being institutionally racist.

Lady Susan Hussey has resigned from her role in the royal household and apologised after she repeatedly questioned Ngozi Fulani, a prominent black British-born domestic abuse charity boss, about where she “really came from” during a Buckingham Palace reception.

On Thursday, the prince remained focused on his Earthshot prize as he met budding environmental tech entrepreneurs at Greentown Labs near Boston and issued a warning, saying: “For all of us the time is ticking.”

As he chatted to some of last year’s award finalists William praised them for their ground-breaking work, adding: “As time goes by I keep saying: ‘Come on we’ve got to move faster and faster.'”

The prince’s estranged brother, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife are not expected to attend the environmental awards on Friday but on the second day of the Waleses’ first overseas trip since the death of the Queen, the trailer for Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docu-series was released.

The one-minute film featured never-before-seen private photographs of the couple, who live in California, and in one section of the footage, Meghan appears to be wiping away tears while Harry sits and tilts his head right back, seemingly in distress.

A Kensington Palace spokesman reiterated comments made ahead of the trip that the Waleses would not be “distracted” by other things this week and their focus was on meeting communities and local people across Boston.

The couple looked relaxed and were greeted by cheers from the crowds as they arrived at Greentown Labs, a tech hub which has been nurturing a community of climate pioneers for more than a decade.

In a contrast to the drama in the UK, there was a lighter moment during the visit when the couple met eight-year-old Henry Dynov-Teixeira who was dressed as a guardsman in replica scarlet tunic and bearskin.

The youngster handed Kate a bunch of red roses and said he was “thrilled” to meet the royals in person.

William and Kate also visited Boston’s windswept waterfront in temperatures that felt well below freezing due to the windchill.

The prince and princess heard about the history of the waterfront, much of it built on manmade land and now in danger of being reclaimed by the sea.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox