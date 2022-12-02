ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prince of Wales to meet Joe Biden on final day of US trip

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
The Prince of Wales will meet US President Joe Biden on the final day of his trip to Boston.

William will be greeted by Mr Biden during a visit to the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on Friday, ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony in the evening.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s three-day trip to the US has been overshadowed by the growing race row engulfing the future King’s godmother, which has left the monarchy accused of being institutionally racist.

Lady Susan Hussey has resigned from her role in the royal household and apologised after she repeatedly questioned Ngozi Fulani, a prominent black British-born domestic abuse charity boss, about where she “really came from” during a Buckingham Palace reception.

On Thursday, the prince remained focused on his Earthshot prize as he met budding environmental tech entrepreneurs at Greentown Labs near Boston and issued a warning, saying: “For all of us the time is ticking.”

As he chatted to some of last year’s award finalists William praised them for their ground-breaking work, adding: “As time goes by I keep saying: ‘Come on we’ve got to move faster and faster.'”

The prince’s estranged brother, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife are not expected to attend the environmental awards on Friday but on the second day of the Waleses’ first overseas trip since the death of the Queen, the trailer for Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docu-series was released.

The one-minute film featured never-before-seen private photographs of the couple, who live in California, and in one section of the footage, Meghan appears to be wiping away tears while Harry sits and tilts his head right back, seemingly in distress.

A Kensington Palace spokesman reiterated comments made ahead of the trip that the Waleses would not be “distracted” by other things this week and their focus was on meeting communities and local people across Boston.

The couple looked relaxed and were greeted by cheers from the crowds as they arrived at Greentown Labs, a tech hub which has been nurturing a community of climate pioneers for more than a decade.

In a contrast to the drama in the UK, there was a lighter moment during the visit when the couple met eight-year-old Henry Dynov-Teixeira who was dressed as a guardsman in replica scarlet tunic and bearskin.

The youngster handed Kate a bunch of red roses and said he was “thrilled” to meet the royals in person.

William and Kate also visited Boston’s windswept waterfront in temperatures that felt well below freezing due to the windchill.

The prince and princess heard about the history of the waterfront, much of it built on manmade land and now in danger of being reclaimed by the sea.

Related
newschain

Kate thanks fan who spent a thousand dollars to meet her for seconds in Boston

The Princess of Wales has gone on a walkabout in Boston and thanked a woman who spent a thousand dollars travelling to meet the royal for a few seconds. Kate visited Harvard University to chat to experts in the early years development of children and came armed with a notebook full of handwritten notes.
newschain

William and Kate shiver in cold weather at threatened Boston waterfront

The Prince of Wales joked he was “better in cold weather” when a visit to Boston’s windswept waterfront left the future King and his wife visibly cold. William and Kate’s tour of Piers Park, in temperatures that felt well below freezing due to the windchill, saw them learn about the history of the area now threatened by rising sea levels.
newschain

Harry and Meghan to take ‘full lead’ of Archewell as key aide steps down

The Duke and Duchess are to take over the running of their Archewell company after a senior aide stepped down from her role. Mandana Dayani has announced she is leaving her post as president. A spokesman for Harry and Meghan said they will now take “full lead” of their Archewell...
The Independent

Meghan Markle seen boarding private jet after William and Kate flew commercial to climate change event

Meghan Markle has been seen boarding a private jet in Indianapolis after appearing at a female empowerment event in the city.Fox News Digital obtained video footage of the Duchess of Sussex arriving outside a hanger to board the aircraft after having been a featured guest at a Women’s Fund of Central Indiana event on Tuesday.Both the duchess and her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, are vocal environmental activists and have proclaimed through Archewell, the organisation they founded, that they will achieve net-zero emissions by the end of the decade.The duke’s brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and his wife...
The Independent

King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
The Independent

Robert F Kennedy’s daughter Kerry explains why Harry and Meghan will receive prestigious human rights award

The president of the Robert F Kennedy foundation has revealed why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be given a prestigious human rights award.Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert and niece of John F Kennedy, said the couple were chosen for the Ripple of Hope award for challenging the royal family’s “power structure”.She added that they took a “heroic stand” against “structural racism within the institution” of the monarchy.The Ripple of Hope award is an annual award given to “exemplary leaders” and has previously gone to US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Woman and Home

Kate Middleton's new outfits 'rule' from the Palace amid 'frustration'

Specific details of Kate Middleton's outfits will reportedly no longer be shared by Kensington Palace staff. It has been claimed that specific details of Kate Middleton's outfits will no longer be 'confirmed' by Kensington Palace staff. The decision is reportedly being made in order to maintain attention on the Princess...
The Independent

Joe Biden heckled during Cop27 speech after declaring US is ‘world leader’ in climate action

Protests erupted during Joe Biden's Cop27 speech at Sharm el-Sheikh today when he called America a "world leader" in climate action. Young activists holding a banner with a message against fossil fuels stood up in the Nefertiti Hall venue when the US president was addressing a packed auditorium.They jumped from their seats and interrupted Mr Biden briefly with a loud noise, causing Mr Biden to pause before he continued with his speech. Soon after, the security officials arrived and asked them to take the banner down. The activists were then swiftly escorted out of the auditorium.Mr Biden arrived...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Sides With Prince William & Kate Middleton, Actor Is 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Antics, Source Claims

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly lost another person in their inner circle: Tom Cruise.According to Radar, the actor, 60, was put off by the pair's TV-tell all, which aired in March 2021, in addition to their desire to constantly be in the press. “Tom has followed Harry and Meghan’s saga very closely and is shocked by it all,” a source said. “He used to be a big fan of theirs Meghan’s in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies."When Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first moved to the U.S., the...

