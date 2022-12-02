ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Bridgerton’: Season 3 Will Focus on Penelope and Eloise’s Broken Friendship

By Aramide Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Bridgerton is a worldwide hit. The Netflix series focuses on love, family, and romance. Season 3 will follow the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). However, that won’t be the only relationship front and center.

Bridgerton Season 3 will also focus on the broken friendship between Penelope and Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uXBcx_0jUrq9up00
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, and Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton In Bridgerton | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Eloise and Penelope’s friendship ended in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

At the end of Bridgerton Season 2 , Eloise discovers that her best friend Penelope had been hiding a life-changing secret from her. After being under suspicion herself, Eloise discovered that Penelope is the person behind Lady Whistledown.

It would have been one thing for Penelope to hide that secret from Eloise. However, the break in their friendship resulted from Penelope (as Lady Whisledown) tarnishing Eloise’s reputation and the Bridgertons’ overall reputation.

It’s unlikely that things will be OK between the duo when Season 3 premieres.

Penelope and Eloise’s broken friendship could be central to Season 3

For the first two seasons of Bridgerton , Penelope and Eloise were two peas in a pod. Now that the pair are at odds, nothing will ever be the same. It’s likely that Penelope will be torn between her lifelong friendship with Eloise and the identity, power, and platform that she’s built with Lady Whistledown.

However, since the pair have been the show’s heartbeat in many ways, it will be important for the series to explore the fractures in their relationships and how female friendships can shift, crack, heal and break over time.

Bridgerton may choose to implement a time jump halfway through the third season to truly illustrate how that dynamic may shift and change.

Penelope could make a new friend in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

While Penelope and Eloise are on the outs , Penelope could be looking to further expand her role as Lady Whistledown, protect her identity and work on her self-esteem. After all, after she overheard Colin telling his friends she was the last person he’d ever seen in a romantic light, she had to reevaluate how she felt about him.

“She has Colin on such a pedestal, and she thinks he’s perfect,” Coughlan told E! News about Penelope. “He’s not. He’s just a human being. So she needs to stop thinking he’s perfect and appreciate herself more.”

Moreover, now that Eloise is no longer talking to her, Penelope will need a new confidant. It’s likely she will find companionship with  Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New). Deadline reports that Lady Tilley is “a firebrand widow. Widowed at an early age, she enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Is Finally Watching ‘Bridgerton’ and She’s ‘Not OK’

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful May Be Setting Up Taylor for the Most Shocking Twist Since Finn’s ‘Death’ and Resurrection

A broken heart could soon be the least of her troubles. Longtime fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can predict what’s coming with the accuracy of a crackerjack psychic. The truth about the frame job that Thomas pulled on Brooke will come out, Ridge will do what he always does and drop Taylor like she was hot (which she is) to fulfill his “destiny,” and our Doc will be left with a life that’s more tattered than usual. Yes, even for a soap character.
HollywoodLife

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Shares an Exciting Status Update: ‘I’m Overjoyed’

“The last few insane years have moved behind me.”. Everyone in Port Charles knows that Lulu is still in a coma at a special care facility but her portrayer Emme Rylan has been out and about these days. In fact, the former General Hospital actress recently admitted, “I’m going to try now to dress myself so that I can leave the house.”
Us Weekly

Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Darius Jackson Confirms Actress Is Due in 2023 After ‘SNL’ Pregnancy Reveal

Soon-to-be family of three! Shortly after Keke Palmer announced she is expecting her first baby, the actress’ boyfriend, Darius Jackson, shared his support — and teased their little one’s due date. “2023 ❤️,” the 28-year-old fitness trainer, known as Darius Daulton, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, December 3, alongside a baby bump snap of the […]
The Independent

‘The next plan is to get wed’: Jill Scott shares plan to finally marry fiancée Shelly Unitt

Jill Scott has announced that she is finally ready to marry her partner, Shelly Unitt, after a two-year engagement.The I’m a Celebrity winner, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle on Sunday, was greeted by her fiancée after a gruelling three weeks in the Australian jungle. The couple, who have been together for over six years, are now ready to start planning their nuptials. “We got engaged two years ago and Covid hit us so I think we do need to get some planning in place,” the England footballer told The Mirror.“It will be nice. We need to sit...
People

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Were 'Dating in the Open' After Separating from Spouses in August: Source

Photos surfaced on Wednesday of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did not begin dating until after they separated from their spouses, a source tells PEOPLE. The couple's relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar. They both shut down their Instagram accounts hours later. The source says that there was no overlap...
The Hollywood Gossip

Revenge Body Alert! Janelle Brown Drops 100 Pounds in Wake of Alleged Kody Divorce

Janelle Brown may or may not have left her self-centered jerk of a husband behind. But one thing seems absolutely certain these days of the long-time Sister Wives cast member:. She’s left a whole bunch of pounds in the proverbial dust!. Amid strong speculation that Janelle really has followed...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
People

Porsha Williams Needed a Sword to Cut into Her 10-Tier Wedding Cake with Husband Simon Guobadia

"If extra was a bride, it'd be me. I promise you I did not know that I was this extra," Porsha Williams tells PEOPLE With two weddings comes two cakes! After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, Porsha Williams and husband Simon Guobadia tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday. The cake at the American reception soared high in the air — and it was so tall that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, needed...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

234K+
Followers
122K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy