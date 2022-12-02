Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
World Cup: Reaction to England's 3-0 win & looking ahead to France match
It's fast approaching 3pm in Qatar and England's players are about to step out into the heat to train. Driving this live text to a close is my colleague Lorraine McKenna. England v France (19:00 GMT, Sat) We hear a lot about the England player’s preparation for penalties during a...
BBC
Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup squad after armed break-in at family home
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Raheem Sterling has left the England World Cup squad in Qatar and returned to London after...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Vincent Aboubakar scores late winner against Brazil
Vincent Aboubakar scores a late winner against Brazil for Cameroon to claim historic 1-0 win but his goal is not enough to send them through and he gets sent off for removing his shirt in the goal celebration. MATCH REPORT: Cameroon v Brazil. Watch all the World Cup action across...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Best of Kylian Mbappe for France against Poland
Watch the best of Kylian Mbappe's "explosive" performance as France beat Poland 3-1 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals. MATCH REPORT: Giroud and Mbappe fire France into quarter-finals. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users only.
Brazil vs South Korea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture tonight
Neymar’s fitness is the biggest question mark surrounding Brazil as they head into the knockout stages of the World Cup 2022.The star is set to be fit to play in Brazil’s World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea after returning to training on Saturday. Neymar suffered an ankle injury in the Selecao’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia, which ruled him out of the 1-0 win over Switzerland and the shock loss to Cameroon. South Korea have the choice of whether to make a tactical switch or go with the side who secured the all-important late win over Portugal to...
Comments / 0