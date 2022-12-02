Appeals court ends Trump special master review, clears way for Justice Department investigation of top-secret documents

A federal judge has dismissed Donald Trump’s claim that he has “presidential immunity” from a lawsuit over his actions around the 2020 election – in the latest blow to the former president as the fallout over a meeting with Kanye West and a white supremacist continues.Civil rights groups including the NAACP and the Michigan Welfare Rights Organization are suing Mr Trump and the Republican National Committee for civil rights violations in relation to the 2020 presidential election.The civil lawsuit alleges that Mr Trump tried to disenfranchise voters, intimidate election officials and undermine lawfully cast votes in violation of both...

6 DAYS AGO