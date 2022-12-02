ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

forkast.news

Australian crypto exchange Swyftx cuts 40% of jobs amid fallout from FTX collapse

Australian cryptocurrency exchange Swyftx Pty Ltd cut 90 staff members — or 40% of its workforce — to prepare for a “worst-case scenario” in the market from the collapse of FTX.com, according to a company announcement on Dec. 5. Fast facts. In the announcement, Swyftx co-founder...
forkast.news

Cold comfort: Is Crypto Winter the right time to invest in Web3?

Crypto Winter appears to have more longevity than just a passing season. A year after Bitcoin reached an all-time high, topping US$68,000, the collapse of FTX last month sent the OG of the crypto world tumbling to less than one-third of its former price, and the total crypto market cap is more than 15% down since the crypto exchange’s bust. But as the chill spreads and the market struggles, for some investors, the time is right to take reach for their wallets and build for the next cycle.
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
Fortune

Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map

Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
Fortune

KPMG: The Pandemic Housing Bubble is bursting—U.S. home prices falling 15% looks ‘conservative’

It didn’t take long for white-collar professionals in 2020 to realize that expanded work-from-home policies meant they could buy real estate pretty much anywhere. Vacation markets went gangbusters. Exurbs got red-hot, as did so-called Zoom towns like Boise. Even big cities that were losing residents, like New York and San Francisco, got overheated as decoupling roommates created a spillover effect from the rental market into the housing market.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report

Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
The Staten Island Advance

Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Veeva dominates an evergreen niche of the CRM market. Fortinet is a leader in the recession-resistant cybersecurity market. Airbnb’s business model is built to withstand economic downturns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
NBC News

The era of cheap money is over. How debt is hitting home for many consumers as interest rates soar.

Consumers are racking up credit card debt at a pace not seen in decades as inflation continues to pervade the U.S. economy. In the most recent quarter, which ended in September, consumers’ overall credit card balances increased by 15% — the largest year-on-year increase the New York Federal Reserve has measured in more than 20 years. In aggregate, balances are nearing $1 trillion, not adjusted for inflation, for the first time ever.
NASDAQ

3 of the Top Growing Stocks on Earth

Fast-growing stocks were the driving force behind the market's 13-year climb following the Great Recession. Tech stocks, in particular, were the high-octane fuel that soared. Where the Nasdaq Composite index returned nearly 900% over that time frame, or more than twice what the S&P 500 did during those years, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index returned 1,250%.
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Slides On Reports Of December Production Cuts In China

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Monday following reports that the carmaker will reduce output at its key China factory amid fading demand in the world's biggest EV market. Bloomberg reported Monday that Tesla is planning to cut production volumes at its Shanghai 'gigafactoy', which typically makes...

