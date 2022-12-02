Read full article on original website
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
Investors have grown cautious about this electric vehicle maker. That could be a costly mistake.
forkast.news
Australian crypto exchange Swyftx cuts 40% of jobs amid fallout from FTX collapse
Australian cryptocurrency exchange Swyftx Pty Ltd cut 90 staff members — or 40% of its workforce — to prepare for a “worst-case scenario” in the market from the collapse of FTX.com, according to a company announcement on Dec. 5. Fast facts. In the announcement, Swyftx co-founder...
forkast.news
Cold comfort: Is Crypto Winter the right time to invest in Web3?
Crypto Winter appears to have more longevity than just a passing season. A year after Bitcoin reached an all-time high, topping US$68,000, the collapse of FTX last month sent the OG of the crypto world tumbling to less than one-third of its former price, and the total crypto market cap is more than 15% down since the crypto exchange’s bust. But as the chill spreads and the market struggles, for some investors, the time is right to take reach for their wallets and build for the next cycle.
The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
Homebuyers canceled a record 60,000 purchase contracts last month because they're waiting for mortgage rates and home prices to fall
Redfin economist Chen Zhao said many homebuyers were alarmed by the biggest mortgage rate hike in more than 40 years.
Benzinga
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
Benzinga
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map
Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
2 Growth Stocks to Buy if the Bear Market Continues in 2023
These stocks aren't bargain buys just yet, but they could be soon.
KPMG: The Pandemic Housing Bubble is bursting—U.S. home prices falling 15% looks ‘conservative’
It didn’t take long for white-collar professionals in 2020 to realize that expanded work-from-home policies meant they could buy real estate pretty much anywhere. Vacation markets went gangbusters. Exurbs got red-hot, as did so-called Zoom towns like Boise. Even big cities that were losing residents, like New York and San Francisco, got overheated as decoupling roommates created a spillover effect from the rental market into the housing market.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Rates Drop After Good Inflation Report
Rates posted their largest single-day decline since 2009. It wasn’t just the stock markets that had a positive reaction to the latest inflation report. While the markets each had its best day since 2020 – the Dow Jones gained more than 1,000 points – mortgage rates fell well below the 7% mark.
Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
House prices might plunge 20% in the hottest US markets - and the slump could hammer the wider economy, top investor says
Home prices could tumble 20% in some of the hottest US markets, top investor Peter Boockvar said. He cited the surge in prices during the pandemic, and soaring mortgage rates pricing out buyers. The Bleakley Advisory boss warned a housing slump could hit consumer spending and the wider economy. House...
Motley Fool
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Veeva dominates an evergreen niche of the CRM market. Fortinet is a leader in the recession-resistant cybersecurity market. Airbnb’s business model is built to withstand economic downturns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
The era of cheap money is over. How debt is hitting home for many consumers as interest rates soar.
Consumers are racking up credit card debt at a pace not seen in decades as inflation continues to pervade the U.S. economy. In the most recent quarter, which ended in September, consumers’ overall credit card balances increased by 15% — the largest year-on-year increase the New York Federal Reserve has measured in more than 20 years. In aggregate, balances are nearing $1 trillion, not adjusted for inflation, for the first time ever.
NASDAQ
3 of the Top Growing Stocks on Earth
Fast-growing stocks were the driving force behind the market's 13-year climb following the Great Recession. Tech stocks, in particular, were the high-octane fuel that soared. Where the Nasdaq Composite index returned nearly 900% over that time frame, or more than twice what the S&P 500 did during those years, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index returned 1,250%.
Tesla Stock Slides On Reports Of December Production Cuts In China
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Monday following reports that the carmaker will reduce output at its key China factory amid fading demand in the world's biggest EV market. Bloomberg reported Monday that Tesla is planning to cut production volumes at its Shanghai 'gigafactoy', which typically makes...
UK car sales jumped 23.5% in November despite 2023 recession looming – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as CBI warns UK faces recession and a lost decade without a government growth plan
