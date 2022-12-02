Read full article on original website
Hope, GVSU Women Continue Winning Ways; Ferris State Stops GVSU’s Gridders
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 3, 2022) – Behind 24 points from Ella McKinney, Hope disposed of visiting Wittenberg in women’s basketball action on Saturday, 86-64. The Flying Dutch entertain Great Lakes Christian at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland on Thursday night, with broadcast time at 6:30 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC.
Another Big Night in Prep Girls Hoops Along Lakeshore; Hope, GVSU Women in Saturday Action
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 3, 2022) – In high school girls’ basketball results along the Lakeshore on Friday night:. On Tuesday evening, the boys join the girls in regular-season action. Around 6:40 PM, depending on the length of the JV games beforehand, hear the Zeeland East at Holland Christian boys’ game on 99 7/1450 WHTC, or the South Haven at Saugatuck girls’ contest on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
Kylie Rae Motter
Kylie Rae Motter, age 31, of Zeeland, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, following an extended medical journey. Kylie was born and raised in Zeeland and graduated from Zeeland East High School in 2009. She received her bachelor’s degree from Aquinas College in 2014. Most recently she worked selling Pampered Chef where she could use her gifts of bringing people together and making them feel valued and important.
Magic at the Mill Opens Tonight
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 2, 2022) – An effort to expand Holland’s tourism footprint beyond the warm weather months is underway. Locals are aware of the long-standing annual events such as this past Tuesday’s Parade of Lights and Friday night’s Sinterklaas Eve celebration, but a new tradition gets underway on Friday evening. Magic at the Mill features Holland’s icornic DeZwaan windmill in Christmas lighting, surrounded by a thousand LED tulip blossoms in a synchronized light and music show. Windmill Island Gardens in its entirety, including its permanent shops, will be open, and youngsters can say hello to Sinterklaas himself.
Extra Police Patrols to Watch for Speeding on State Roads Through Winter
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 4, 2022) – Those extra police patrols that were on roads across Michigan over the Thanksgiving Day holiday period won’t be going away anytime soon. State police officials said on Thursday that troopers will be joined by county deputies and municipal law enforcement officers...
