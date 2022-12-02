Read full article on original website
Woman shocked after discovering 'actual value' of her £1,080 Cartier Love Ring
A jewellery-loving TikToker's jaw was left on the floor when she discovered that her Cartier ring allegedly cost a hell of a lot more than what it was worth in gold. Savannah Mukeshi had begged her boyfriend to snag her a £1,080 Love Wedding Band for her 28th birthday last year, leaving her mum 'going beserk'.
Sofia Richie Breaks Down "Strict Diet" for Her Wedding to Elliot Grainge
Watch: Sofia Richie Reveals Her "Strict" Wedding Diet. Before saying "I do" at the altar, Sofia Richie has said I do to a diet. The 24-year-old, who announced her engagement to music mogul Elliot Grainge back in April, shared a look into her lifestyle regimen ahead of their nuptials, which includes monitoring when she eats.
Woman shows how her lip fillers went badly wrong and people are shocked
Lip filler is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures around at the moment, but that doesn't mean it's not without its risks. Now, one woman has shared on TikTok the horrifying reality of what can happen when the procedure doesn't go to plan, and people are floored. In the...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50
Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $20 For Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she...
ETOnline.com
'Good Morning America' Hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Romance Revealed After PDA Pics Surface
Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has turned romantic. In new photos taken this month and obtained by the Daily Mail, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are snapped on numerous occasions showing PDA. Both have been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach to actor Andrew Shue -- but sources tells ET that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Candidly Reacts To Kody Admitting He Isn't 'Attracted' To Her
Not such a tough pill to swallow. Christine Brown reflected on what she took away from learning that her ex-husband, Kody Brown, was not "attracted" to her.“Actually, that was an empowering moment, as hard as it was,” Christine, 50, admitted during the Friday, December 2, episode of the "Reality Life With Kate Casey" podcast, while recalling the uncomfortable moment. "I kind of look back and I’m like, 'Ah, I can see where you weren't here and here and here and here and here and here.' But you know what, if this has been happening for this long, I’m done."The Sister...
Pregnant woman left outraged after stranger called her out for having 'too many kids'
A pregnant woman took to Reddit to vent about a rude stranger who blasted her for having 'too many kids' - despite knowing nothing about her family situation. The anonymous woman, who already has six kids, was shopping at the supermarket when the shocking encounter took place. The expecting mum...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Public Appearance With Lookalike Daughter Violet at White House Dinner
One stylish mother-daughter duo! Jennifer Garner brought her lookalike daughter Violet as her plus-one to a White House state dinner on Thursday, for a rare public appearance together. The event -- which was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron -- marked Violet's first state dinner event, and served...
Woman spends £400 on clip-in veneers but ends up looking like a ‘donkey’
A woman who spent £400 on clip-in veneers has been unable to use her extravagant purchase as they made her look like a ‘donkey’, admitting they’ve been sitting in the drawer for the past year. Veneers may be one of the biggest beauty trends right now,...
HipHopDX.com
Conway The Machine Mourns Death Of His Nephew: 'I’m Hurt, Heartbroken & Crushed'
Conway The Machine is moving with a heavy heart after announcing his nephew recently passed away. The Buffalo, New York native shared the tragic news with his Instagram followers on Thursday (December 1), posting a heartfelt message expressing his grief and pain at the sudden loss. In his post, the...
TMZ.com
GloRilla Reveals She Spoiled Yo Gotti's Cardi B Surprise
GloRilla and Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” collaboration is poised for a No. 1 opportunity on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart, and the song’s back story is all about a big surprise ... which Glo spoiled!!!. The Memphis rapper was on The Breakfast Club Tuesday when...
Love Is Blind’s Iyanna Breaks Down in Tears Over "Grief" of Jarrette Divorce
Watch: Love Is Blind's Iyanna Breaks Down in Tears Over Jarrette Divorce. Iyanna McNeely recently got candid about the end of a chapter. The Love Is Blind star, who wed Jarrette Jones on the Netflix series, shared her thoughts around the time her and Jarrette's divorce was finalized. "It is...
T.J. Holmes Joked About Giving Wife Marilee ‘Plenty of Reasons’ to ‘Leave’ Ahead of Amy Robach Affair Rumors
Foreshadowing? T.J. Holmes previously joked that his wife, Marilee Fiebig, had “plenty of reasons” to “leave” before rumors began to circulate that he’s having an alleged affair with his Good Morning America coanchor Amy Robach. “10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me,” T.J., 45, wrote...
Woman slams mother-in-law for expecting to be paid for spending time with her grandchild
If your mother-in-law were kind enough to offer to babysit your toddler, would you expect to pay her for her time?. That's what one mum Amy is wondering after her husband's mum revealed she expects to be paid to spend time with her six-month-old grandchild. Struggling to figure out the...
Molly-Mae 'heartbroken' after not being able to see baby girl's face in 4D scan
Molly-Mae Hague has shared her heartbreak when she was unable to get a 4D scan of her baby. The Love Island runner-up is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tommy Fury. She shared a pregnancy update on her Instagram Stories with her 6.8 million followers following a trip to the doctors.
Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day Said Florida Star Bhad Bhabie Is Talentless & Dragged Addison Rae
Former Danity Kane band member Aubrey O'Day recently said she has a "chip on her shoulder" about how the industry deems people famous. The examples she used are Florida rapper and OnlyFans star Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) and TikTok influencer Addison Rae. Sirius XM published a TikTok clip on November...
