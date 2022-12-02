Read full article on original website
Putin Will Be Struck Immediately by The Price Cap on Russian Oil Because of The Ukraine War
According to the US, a new ceiling on the price of Russian oil will "immediately cut into Putin's most important source of revenue," The cap, which was formally adopted by Western partners on Friday, according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, was the result of months of laborious work.
Russia warns it will cut off oil supply after countries vote for $60-per-barrel price cap
Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine's Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it. Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the 27-nation European Union agreed Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60-per-barrel. The limit is set to take effect Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea.
Europe's plan to cap the price of Russian oil hits a wall as Poland reportedly insists on $30 a barrel
Europe's plan to cap the price of Russian seaborne crude has stalled just days before its due date. "Uncompromising" Poland is insisting on a cap of $30 a barrel, Reuters reported, citing a diplomat. No new date for talks has been set, despite the fast-approaching deadline of December 5. The...
CNBC
Russian oil sanctions are about to kick in. And they could disrupt markets in a big way
The 27 countries of the European Union agreed in June to ban the purchase of Russian crude oil from Dec. 5. They have been working on the details ever since. The EU discussed a limit of $62 a barrel this week, but Poland, Estonia and Lithuania refused, arguing it was too high.
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Russia threatens oil cut off after rejecting Western-set price cap
Russia is threatening to stop supplying Western allies of Ukraine with oil after rejecting a proposed price cap of $60 per barrel. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday that Russia will need more time to formally respond, but that it will not be accepting the price ceiling agreed upon on Friday by the U.S., Japan, Canada, Britain, Australia, and the European Union as a measure to cut Putin’s funding for the war in Ukraine. Its cap was to take effect on Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea. Mikhail Ulynov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations...
Putin has destroyed Russia's most important oil market – and what's next for crude depends on him and Xi Jinping, energy expert Daniel Yergin says
Europe just set a $60 price cap on Moscow's oil — so the Russian president has "basically destroyed his most important market," Dan Yergin said.
No OPEC+ oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market. The decision at a meeting of oil ministers Sunday comes a day ahead of the planned start of two measures aimed at hitting Russia’s oil earnings in response to its invasion of Ukraine. Those are: a European Union boycott of most Russian oil and a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian...
OPEC+ puts hold on production levels
Yesterday’s decision allows OPEC and a group of producers led by Russia to take more time to assess the market impact of an EU and Group of Seven price cap, which is intended to crimp Russia’s revenue for the Ukraine war.
EXPLAINER: What's the effect of Russian oil price cap, ban?
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Western governments have agreed to cap the price of Russia’s oil exports in an attempt to limit the fossil fuel earnings that support Moscow’s budget, its military and the invasion of Ukraine. The cap is set to take effect Monday, the same day the European Union will impose a boycott on most Russian oil — its crude that is shipped by sea. The EU reached a deal for a $60-per-barrel threshold Friday, and the Group of Seven nations and Australia signed off on the deal later in the day. The twin measures could have an uncertain effect on the price of oil as worries over lost supply through the boycott compete with fears about lower demand from a slowing global economy. Here is what to know about the price cap, the EU embargo and what they could mean for consumers and the global economy:
Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs
Russian authorities rejected a price cap on the country's oil set by Ukraine’s Western supporters and threatened Saturday to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it.
Cap on Russian oil prices begins, in pressure campaign on Moscow over Ukraine
Western countries have imposed a $60-per-barrel price cap and ban on some types of Russian oil in a pressure campaign on Moscow over the Ukraine war.
kalkinemedia.com
Russia will not export oil subject to Western cap, says Putin energy point man
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, the world's second largest oil exporter, will not sell oil that is subject to a Western price cap even if it has to cut production, President Vladimir Putin's point man on energy said. The Group of Seven and Australia on Friday agreed a $60 per barrel price...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Says Level of Price Cap on Russia Oil Isn't Serious
KYIV (Reuters) -The $60 price cap on seaborne Russian oil agreed by Group of Seven nations and Australia is not serious and will do little to deter Russia from waging war in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. The European Union is now set to approve the cap after...
BP stands to make 'blood money' from its stake in Kremlin-backed oil giant Rosneft, Zelenskyy aide says
BP is set to get "blood money" from its stake in a Kremlin-controlled firm, a Zelenskyy aide said. It still owns a near-20% stake in Rosneft after saying in February that it would sell its holding. A BP spokesperson told Insider it had taken a $24 billion hit on its...
US News and World Report
Russia Renews Missile Attacks as G7 Begins to Press Russia on Ukraine With Oil Price Cap
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine said Russia had launched a new round of missile attacks on Monday as the West tried to limit Moscow's ability to finance its invasion by imposing a price cap on Russian seaborne oil. Air alerts sounded across Ukraine and officials urged civilians to take shelter from...
