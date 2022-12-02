ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Now Nashville

Scooter’s Coffee House Slated for Hendersonville now in permitting stage

By Esther Shittu
 3 days ago

A current Scooter’s Coffee franchisee is planning on building five drive-thru kiosks locations in the Nashville area.

Earlier this year, The Tennessean revealed that Tim Horn would build five franchises in Hendersonville , Mt. Juliet, and Hermitage regions.

On Thursday afternoon, Horn revealed to What Now that he is currently in the permitting stage for the Hendersonville location at 59 Caudill Drive.

The location will open in early to mid-Spring of 2023, around May, Horn said.

The building will be about 660 square feet.

Scooter’s coffee started in 1998 after founders Don and Linda Eckles opened their first drive-thru coffee house in Bellevue, Nebraska.

The coffee chain serves not only coffee but also teas and smoothies.



Comments / 0

