Rain returns early Saturday

Clouds are increasing this evening, which will keep temperatures a little milder overnight. A cold front will approach the area tomorrow, bringing an early shot of showers for the first half of Saturday, followed by some breaks into the afternoon. Winds will be gusty as our cold front moves through so keep in mind we could see gusts in the 20-30 mph range. Sunday looks to stay mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s as our cooler airmass settles in. Next week looks to start off dry with our next system rolling in mid week. That will give us multiple chances to see rain. Temps mild up back to the 50s.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight: A chance of showers after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. South wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 61. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night: A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.