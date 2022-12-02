Read full article on original website
Tyson Fury To Usyk: You’re Next, You Little B!tch! I Ain’t No Bodybuilder, Sucker!
Oleksandr Usyk stood silent on the ring apron and appeared as if he were trying not to laugh. Tyson Fury yelled in Usyk’s face just a few minutes after he was done dismantling Dereck Chisora, an opponent who gave Usyk a difficult fight just two years ago. An ever-rowdy Fury promised the undefeated IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion he’ll get some of the same if they fight next at some point early in 2023.
Shakur Stevenson On Gervonta Davis: "This Dude Knows He Can't Beat Me"
Normally, Gervonta Davis has refrained from getting into public spats. In his view, going back and forth with his opposition is inconsequential, rather, the hard-hitting Baltimore native enjoys doing his talking in the ring. Nevertheless, during a recent curse-filled diatribe, Davis had plenty to say about his fellow contemporaries. In...
Crawford Says He Received Half of His Purse Already Ahead of Avanesyan Fight
Terence Crawford feels good about his new and mysterious financial backer, given how he has already secured half his purse without even stepping inside the ring. The WBO welterweight titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, will defend his strap in front of his hometown fans on Dec. 10 against England-based Russian contender David Avanesyan. The fight will be available for viewing on a pay-per-view platform called BLK Prime, a newcomer to boxing. The company reportedly enticed Crawford with a $10 million purse for one fight.
Fury: I'd Bet 1 Million With Anybody That Wilder Knocks Joshua Out Cold!
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is willing to put his money where his mouth is - by putting up a bet of $1 million that Deontay Wilder will knock Anthony Joshua out - if the two former beltholders ever collide. Fury has face Wilder on three occasions. They went to...
Diego Pacheco Floors Adrian Luna Three Times In Second Round Stoppage
GLENDALE, Arizona – Diego Pacheco presented his final case for strong consideration in the Prospect of the Year race. The 21-year-old Los Angeles-based super middleweight closed out 2022 with his fourth knockout in as many fights, as he stopped Adrian Luna in the second round of their regional title fight. Pacheco scored three knockdowns before referee Tony Zaino was alerted to stop the contest at 2:08 of round two in a DAZN-aired undercard bout Saturday evening from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Chisora: I Cannot Talk Sh!t About Fury, A Man Who Puts Food On The Table For Your Kids
Derek Chisora drew applause during a press conference Thursday in London for his honest expression of respect toward Tyson Fury. Chisora and Fury haven’t really talked trash during the promotion of their heavyweight title fight Saturday night because they genuinely respect one another. Fury’s challenger explained, too, that it’s tough to belittle the undefeated Fury when it was the champion who delivered on his promise to secure Chisora a seven-figure payday for a fight that has been consistently criticized as an unnecessary mismatch.
Crawford: Something Is Wrong With ‘Mad, Jealous’ Charlo – ‘I'd Beat His Ass Easy’
Terence Crawford has a clash scheduled on the calendar for Dec. 10 against David Avanesyan, and he still intends to get a fight made with Errol Spence Jr. soon after that, but the Nebraskan has suddenly been caught in a back-and-forth beef with a new foe. The WBO welterweight champion...
Estrada: We Were Told To Not Train For A Month, Returned Two Weeks Later
Juan Francisco Estrada has never taken a shortcut in training at any point over the course of his incredible career. By his own admission, however, he had to cheat the system ever so slightly just to preserve plans for the third entry in an already memorable ring rivalry. The two-division...
Tank Alleges Garcia Is Definitely On Something; Ryan Says He Doesn't Even Take Supplements
Gervonta “Tank” Davis tossed a grenade on Twitter on Saturday alleging that Ryan Garcia is “definitely on something” in response to a picture of a clothed Garcia embracing super welterweight Tim Tszyu. “No funny sh!t. If I find out he's cheating, it's going to be a...
Daniel Dubois: Lerena Looking For a Rep - I've Got To Destroy Him!
Daniel Dubois, at 25, remains the junior member of the heavyweight pack, but the Londoner is not one for hanging around. Dubois makes the first defense of his WBA “regular” heavyweight title against South Africa’s Kevin Lerena in the chief support to Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight title defense against Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Eddie Hearn Rooting Loudly For Derek Chisora: "I’d Love To See Him Chin Tyson Fury"
As the heavyweight smoke begins to clear, both Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have emerged as the cream of the crop. Fury, of course, violently ended his protracted rivalry with Deontay Wilder, stopping his man in the 11th round following a back-and-forth brawl in October of 2021. For an encore, Fury easily defended his WBC crown against fellow British native, Dillian Whyte.
Fury: Someone's Getting Knocked Out In Much Different Fight From Last Time With Chisora
Tyson Fury defeated Dereck Chisora relatively easily the last time they fought. The eventual heavyweight champion dominated Chisora for much of a rematch that was stopped by Chisora’s handlers following the 10th round in November 2014 at ExCeL London. Fury mostly controlled that bout with his jab and occasionally connected with right hands, but some fans in the sellout crowd of approximately 22,000 booed at times because their second bout lacked action.
Daily Bread Mailbag: Crawford, Mayweather, Pacquiao-Padilla, Azim, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Sugar Ray Robinson, drug usage in the UK, the career of Floyd Mayweather Jr, the career of Marvin Hagler, rising contender Adam Azim, the Pacquiao/Padilla controversy, Terence Crawford, and more. Who is your greatest fighter of all...
Shawn Porter Rips Jaime Munguia's Resume: "This Is A Built Up Record”
From the outside looking in, Jaime Munguia has put together the sort of sparkling record that will impress even the harshest of critics. However, after dissecting his ledger even further - fans, media pundits, and even his contemporaries, including Shawn Porter, are left wanting more. With 41 career fights and...
Liam Smith: Eubank Trying to Box the Way Roy’s Got Him Boxing, I Can Capitalize On That
Liam Smith is licking his chops at the way Chris Eubank Jr. has been performing inside the ring lately. The longtime 154-pound contender will take on Eubank Jr. in a middleweight bout Jan. 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The announcement comes more than a month after Eubank’s scheduled 157-pound catchweight fight with Conor Benn was cancelled upon the revelation that Benn had tested positive for a banned substance. Benn is currently being investigated by the British Boxing Board of Control and UK-Anti Doping.
Tyson Fury Beats Down Derek Chisora, Stops Him in Tenth of Trilogy
Tyson Fury handed out a brutal beating to Derek Chisora as he battered his old rival around the ring before it was finally stopped in the tenth round. Chisora gave what Chisora gives – exceptional toughness and bravery. But this was uncomfortable watching at times as Fury teed off on an opponent who would just not quit and not go down.
David Light Gets Off The Floor, Shocks Brandon Glanton By Split Decision
David Light’s trip halfway around the world was well worthwhile. The cruiserweight contender from New Zealand scored an upset Friday night by beating Brandon Glanton in their entertaining 10-round elimination match at White Sands Events Center in Plant City Florida. Light (20-0, 12 KOs) took Glanton’s power well until the 10th round, when he was knocked down, displayed craft while working mostly from short distances and out-pointed the previously unbeaten Glanton by split decision in a proverbial phone-booth bout.
Andrew Moloney: Estrada-Chocolatito 3 Will Be Best Of The Three
GLENDALE, Arizona – All eyes are on the third act of one of the sport’s best trilogies in recent history. Former secondary WBA junior bantamweight titlist Andrew Moloney will tune in from afar, as he is in prime position to challenge the winner of the Juan Francisco Estrada-Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez rubber match. The pair of little big men will collide for a third time Saturday evening at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona (DAZN, 8:00 p.m. ET), with Estrada’s lineal 115-pound championship and the vacant WBC title at stake.
Chisora Praises Ref For Stopping The Fight: I Was Not Doing Much Anyway
Not even Derek Chisora could argue with the referee’s decision to pull the plug on what turned out to be an undignified beatdown from Tyson Fury. Chisora, the fan-friendly British bruiser, challenged his countryman and friend, the WBC titlist Tyson Fury, last Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, only to get smacked around for 10 rounds in a fight that many regarded as unnecessary. After Fury landed another clubbing blow early in the 10th round, referee Victor Loughlin decided to end the bout. Incredibly, this was the third time Chisora and Fury met inside the ring, and Fury won all three encounters. This was the rare trilogy in which there was relatively little demand from the public, although nearly 60,000 freezing spectators filled the open air arena.
Brian Norman, Rohan Polanco Sign On With Top Rank
Top Rank has signed a pair of undefeated standouts, Atlanta-born welterweight Brian Norman Jr. and Dominican junior welterweight Rohan Polanco, to multi-fight promotional agreements. Norman and Polanco will make their Top Rank debuts Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino on the ESPN+-streamed undercard of the heavyweight main event...
