Comments / 6

LocalGuy
2d ago

It will be the Russian people who will end this. There will not be a negotiation. Dictators never retire. They are retired.

straightarrownews.com

US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War

As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
France 24

Russia sends troop reinforcements to Kurdish-controlled northern Syria

Russia deployed troop reinforcements Wednesday to an area of northern Syria controlled by Kurdish fighters and government troops, residents and a war monitor said, amid fears of a Turkish ground incursion. The move by Damascus ally Moscow comes after Ankara launched air strikes on Kurdish targets in Syria and Iraq...
US News and World Report

Poland Likely to Invoke NATO's Article 4, Will Raise Missile Blast With UN - Officials

WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is likely to request consultations under NATO's Article 4. after a missile, reportedly Russian-made, struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, and raise the issue at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said. Two people were killed in an explosion in a village 6...
Newsweek

Putin Will Be 'Removed' From Power, Says Ukraine's Ex-Foreign Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually be removed from power, according to a former foreign minister of Ukraine. Volodymyr Ohryzko spoke about the growing signs that rifts are beginning to emerge within the Kremlin as Putin's war against Ukraine falters. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, the diplomat responded...

