Read full article on original website
LocalGuy
2d ago
It will be the Russian people who will end this. There will not be a negotiation. Dictators never retire. They are retired.
Reply
2
Related
straightarrownews.com
US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War
As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
France 24
Russia sends troop reinforcements to Kurdish-controlled northern Syria
Russia deployed troop reinforcements Wednesday to an area of northern Syria controlled by Kurdish fighters and government troops, residents and a war monitor said, amid fears of a Turkish ground incursion. The move by Damascus ally Moscow comes after Ankara launched air strikes on Kurdish targets in Syria and Iraq...
Pentagon weighs sending Ukraine a strike weapon system that can hit targets almost 100 miles away: report
The US is considering a proposal to send Ukraine a weapon combining cheap precision bombs with a rocket capable of hitting almost 100 miles away.
Putin’s Private Army Goes Full ISIS With Sledgehammer Execution Video
The ISIS-style video shows a man with his head tied to a block of cement. Yevgeny Nuzhin explains that he is a former prisoner recruited into the Wagner Group who decided after being captured in Ukraine in September that he would “fight against the Russians.” Then, in October, he was abducted in Kyiv.
More than a dozen powerful explosions at a huge Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in south Ukraine, says IAEA
The International Atomic Energy Agency issued a warning about the new strikes at Zaporizhzhya, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.
World War 3? Biden Threatens To Take Action If North Korea Continues Missile Tests
North Korea's launch of an unprecedented 25 missiles and the dispatch of 180 military planes along its border two days ago have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the Pacific.
5 NATO carrier strike groups, including the US Navy's newest supercarrier, are patrolling waters around Europe
A top US defense official told reporters at a briefing that the patrols are an opportunity for allies to practice NATO's "deter and defend" concept.
Russian Tank Column Obliterated in 'Suicidal Attack,' Video Shows
In October it was reported that Russia was losing an estimated 10 tanks a day in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin
Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
US News and World Report
Poland Likely to Invoke NATO's Article 4, Will Raise Missile Blast With UN - Officials
WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is likely to request consultations under NATO's Article 4. after a missile, reportedly Russian-made, struck Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, and raise the issue at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Wednesday, officials said. Two people were killed in an explosion in a village 6...
Putin tells Macron Hiroshima is proof ‘you don’t have to launch nuclear strike on major city to win war’
Any use of nuclear weapons would 'fundamentally change' Ukraine conflict, Cleverly warn. Vladimir Putin told French president Emmanuel Macron that the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki show “you don’t need to attack major cities in order to end a war,” according to reports. The threat of...
A Russian soldier wounded in Ukraine said the army rescued his officer but broke a promise to come back for him
A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit found the Russian soldier with wounded legs as it moved through newly retaken Kherson, CNN reported.
Russian Marine Says 'Deserting' Ukraine Front Line Only Way to Stay Alive
"People are thinking of deserting, and I understand them and I myself am thinking how to do it," the marine said.
Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
Congress can end the war in Ukraine and win a Nobel Peace Prize by enacting a statute withdrawing the United States from NATO.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
brytfmonline.com
NATO: Two Russian fighter planes passed NATO ships at low altitude: it was approx. 70 metres
“The interaction increased the risk of miscalculations, errors, and accidents,” he writes NATO on its website. On the morning of November 17, two Russian fighter jets carried out an approach toward the so-called NATO Standing Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1), which carries out routine operations in the Baltic Sea. Here,...
Ukrainian Forces Outnumbered And Facing Supply Issues In Battle for Bakhmut
The Institute for the Study of War has said Russia would gain little strategically, even if it advanced on the city in the Donetsk Oblast.
U.S. Could Take Back Remote Island Seized by Russia Nearly 100 Years Ago
Bolsheviks seized Wrangel Island, located near Alaska, from American settlers in 1924.
'They kill him slowly': Russian dissident Navalny endures brutal conditions in penal colony
He may be one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s toughest critics and the leader of a political resistance movement that presented the Kremlin with its first genuine threat in decades, but locked away in solitary confinement in a remote penal colony, dissident Alexei Navalny simply craves a pair of winter boots.
Putin Will Be 'Removed' From Power, Says Ukraine's Ex-Foreign Minister
Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually be removed from power, according to a former foreign minister of Ukraine. Volodymyr Ohryzko spoke about the growing signs that rifts are beginning to emerge within the Kremlin as Putin's war against Ukraine falters. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, the diplomat responded...
Comments / 6