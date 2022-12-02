Monroeville routs New London for first win

NEW LONDON — A huge second quarter led to the first win of the season for the Monroeville boys basketball team.

Trailing host New London by a 12-10 score after one quarter, the Eagles outscored the hosts by a 22-4 margin to take control for a 76-42 win in the Firelands Conference opener for both teams on Thursday.

The Eagles, who had lost their first two games by a combined six points, got a game-high 26 points from senior guard Jimmy Clingman. Aidan Goodwin and Braden Chapman each scored 14 points, while Gabe Howell added eight points.

For New London (0-3, 0-1), Gavin Carruthers scored 13 points and Conner Byrd added eight.

Monroeville will host Danbury on Saturday, while New London is off until next Friday when it entertains St. Paul.

MONROEVILLE (1-2, 0-1)

Aidan Goodwin 3-7—14; Maverick Myers 2-0—5; Gabe Howell 2-4—8; Landon Stein 1-0—2; Blake Schaub 2-0—4; Jimmy Clingman 11-3—26; Aaron Allen 1-1—3; Braden Chapman 7-0—14. TOTALS

NEW LONDON (0-3, 0-1)

Cameron Stevens 2-1—7; Gavin Carruthers 4-3—13; Brady Sword 1-0—3; Steven Justavick 2-1—5; Conner Byrd 4-0—8; Gage Carroll 3-0—6. TOTALS 16-5—42.

Monroeville 10 22 22 22 — 76

New London 12 4 16 10 — 42

3-point FGs: (M) Goodwin, Myers, Clingman; (NL) Carruthers 2, Sword

Western Reserve 53, Plymouth 51

PLYMOUTH — The Roughriders took control in the third quarter, then held on in the final eight minutes for an FC win over the host Big Red.

The game was tied at 27 at halftime, but then Western outscored Plymouth by a 21-9 margin in the third quarter for a 48-36 lead. However, the Big Red countered by holding Western to five points in the fourth quarter, but came up a basket short.

Chris Buchanan had a monster game for the ‘Riders (2-1, 1-0), as he finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Rhett Grose had 15 points and four rebounds, and Grant Bethard added six points and five assists.

Western entertains Keystone on Saturday.