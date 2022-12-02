ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSAW

Transitional housing program coming to Wisconsin Rapids in 2023

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mary’s Place is expanding its supportive transitional housing program to Wisconsin Rapids which has been made possible through a grant from the Legacy Foundation of Central Wisconsin. With the funding, Mary’s Place has purchased a vacant apartment building at 520 8th Ave. South. Altmann...
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Housing Help For Homeless In Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — An area nonprofit is expanding its resources to provide transitional housing for those in need in Wisconsin Rapids. Mary’s Place along with the help of the Legacy Foundation are now renovating the apartments at the corner of Chase St. and 8th St. S.
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Mayors Monday: Wausau’s Katie Rosenberg

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — As state lawmakers continue to sit on a multi-billion dollar budget surplus, many local leaders are hopeful that some of that money will come back to them. Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg says the shared revenue formula was a big topic at a recent League of...
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Eye Clinic of Wisconsin

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WDEZ 101.9 FM

DNR decision expected soon on Marathon County mining proposal

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A Canadian metal exploration drilling company is confident plans to drill for gold in parts of north central Wisconsin will move forward. The Department of Natural Resources requested more information to try and rule out potential environmental impacts and consequences of mining. Meanwhile, concerns are...
onfocus.news

Marshfield Citizens Face Rising Taxes in 2023

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The City of Marshfield Common Council voted Wednesday to approve the 2023 budget. The final vote was 5-5, with Mayor Lois TeStrake breaking the tie with a “Aye” vote. Alderpersons Voting “Nay” were Feirer, Poeschel, Witzel, Spiros, and O’Reilly. Voting “Aye” were Tompkins,...
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Woman Struck and Killed While Walking on Rural Marathon County Highway

A Marshfield woman was struck and killed while walking on a rural highway in Marathon County. According to the authorities, 31-year-old Joy Moravec was walking on County Road J near County Road Z near the Sunset County Store in the Town of Easton when she was struck by a car. She died from her injuries.
WausauPilot

UPDATE: 1 dead in fiery semi crash on I-39 near Wausau

One person died in an early morning crash Tuesday on the interstate south of Wausau, police said. Crews were paged at 1:24 a.m. Nov. 29 to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north of Hwy. 153. Initial reports stated a vehicle crashed into a semi and was on fire.
cwbradio.com

Authorities Warn Wisconsin Rapids Residents of Vandalism

Authorities in Wisconsin Rapids are warning car owners after reports of vandalism in the city. One resident of Pine Creek Apartments found his daughter’s car covered in eggs and three tires slashed. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department reminds residents that these types of incidents increase this time of year.
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Sahand Hoseini on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of four great pizza places in Wisconsin that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kz1043.com

Person found dead in Waupaca shed

WAUPACA, Wis. — A person is found dead in Waupaca. The body was found in a shed on Churchill Street on Tuesday afternoon. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office does not believe foul play was involved and says the public is not in danger. The person’s name and cause...
WDEZ 101.9 FM

One Fatality In Tuesday Crash

MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) — A woman was killed on Tuesday when her SUV crashed into a semi on I-39 near Mosinee. The accident happened around 1:24 am in the southbound lanes of I-39 just north of HWY 153. When first responders arrived they found the SUV on fire and the woman dead inside. Her name has not been released.
cwbradio.com

Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County

A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
WSAW

Willow Springs Gardens host 14th Annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - December is here and that means the countdown to Christmas has commenced. With 22 days left until the big holiday, Willow Springs Gardens isn’t wasting any time spreading some holiday cheer. The event venue held its annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival on Saturday. For 14...
cwbradio.com

Pets of the Week: Song, Lyric, Ornament, and Star

Song, Lyric, Ornament, and Star are the Pets of the Week from the Clark County Humane Society made possible by Creekside Kennels and Shop south of Black River Falls. 'Tis the Season! This week we have four adorable puppies to share as our Pet of the Week, and they all have Christmas-themed names! Song, Lyric, Ornament are girls and Star is a boy. They are all 12 weeks old and weigh about 18#.

