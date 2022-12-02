We're into a new month of the 2022-23 NHL season, and for the first time ever there's a World Cup (of soccer) going on simultaneously!. In keeping with the international spirit of the big event, this week for the power rankings we've broken down the roster of each club in terms of nationalities represented, along with some fun facts for each. Some caveats: A player must have appeared in one game to make the breakdown, and the countries are according to each player's listing on the NHL's website (with one exception).

2 DAYS AGO