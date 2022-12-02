Read full article on original website
Cleveland hosts Los Angeles after Davis' 55-point performance
Los Angeles Lakers (10-12, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (15-9, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Anthony Davis scored 55 points in the Lakers' 130-119 win against the Washington Wizards. The Cavaliers have gone 10-1 in home games. Cleveland...
Barron, Scheifele score in 3rd period, Jets beat Ducks
WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- - Morgan Barron and Mark Scheifele scored a pair of quick goals in the third period and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Sunday. Barron scored at 13:23 for a 3-2 lead. Scheifele followed up with his team-leading 13th goal of the season at 15:12.
Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- - Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history.
NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, each team's nationality mix
We're into a new month of the 2022-23 NHL season, and for the first time ever there's a World Cup (of soccer) going on simultaneously!. In keeping with the international spirit of the big event, this week for the power rankings we've broken down the roster of each club in terms of nationalities represented, along with some fun facts for each. Some caveats: A player must have appeared in one game to make the breakdown, and the countries are according to each player's listing on the NHL's website (with one exception).
Oubre and Charlotte take on Los Angeles in non-conference play
Los Angeles Clippers (13-11, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-16, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers take on Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Charlotte Hornets in a non-conference matchup. The Hornets are 4-7 in home games. Charlotte averages 14.2...
Washington hosts Los Angeles following Davis' 44-point showing
Los Angeles Lakers (9-12, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (11-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Washington Wizards after Anthony Davis scored 44 points in the Lakers' 133-129 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Wizards have gone 8-4 in home games. Washington...
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George traveling for Clippers' road trip but out Saturday
LOS ANGELES -- After participating in practice Friday, the LA Clippers'Kawhi Leonard and Paul Georgewere ruled out against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. Without their two best players, the Clippers were crushed by the Kings123-96at Crypto.com Arena. Head coach Ty Lue said his star players came out of the Friday practice feeling good and will join the team on its upcoming four-game road trip that starts Monday in Charlotte.
Anthony Davis drops 55 points, grabs 17 rebounds in Lakers' win
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- As the ball fell through the hoop late in the fourth quarter on Sunday -- Anthony Davis' 20th made field goal, accounting for his 49th and 50th points of the night -- the Capital One Arena crowd let the visiting Los Angeles Lakers big man hear their appreciation.
Panthers all-time leaders in games played
Barring any unforeseen setbacks, longtime Carolina Panthers long snapper JJ Jansen will break the franchise record for games played next weekend. But before he claims the No. 1 spot all for himself, let’s run down the organization’s top 10 leaders in the category. t-9. C Ryan Kalil and...
Oregon plays No. 21 UCLA following Dante's 22-point game
Oregon Ducks (4-4, 1-0 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (6-2, 1-0 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits the No. 21 UCLA Bruins after N'Faly Dante scored 22 points in Oregon's 74-60 victory over the Washington State Cougars. The Bruins are 5-0 on their home court. UCLA is second in the Pac-12 scoring...
