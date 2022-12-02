Effective: 2022-12-05 02:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Highlands DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility near 1/4 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Highlands. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

3 HOURS AGO