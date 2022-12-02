Read full article on original website
Related
WXII 12
Hair straightening products associated with higher risk of hormone-sensitive cancers
N.C. — A recent study by the National Institute of Health has found the consistent use of hair straightening products can have negative effects on women's health. The study draws a connection between hair straightening products and relaxers to an increased chance of developing hormone-sensitive cancers, such as uterine, breast, and ovarian cancer.
Comments / 0