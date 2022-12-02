Read full article on original website
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Giants' Jon Feliciano shreds referees after costly taunting penalty
Quarterback Daniel Jones had just connected with wide receiver Darius Slayton for 12 yards, setting the New York Giants up at the Washington Commanders’ 35-yard line. With a 20-13 lead and just 5:57 remaining in the game, the Giants were in complete control. Slayton had powered through several Washington defenders and the team could feel victory coming.
