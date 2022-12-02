Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Here's How Much Horsepower The 2024 Ford Mustang GT Really Makes
When Ford unveiled the new generation Mustang back in September, it didn’t reveal performance specifications. All we learned at the time was that both the 2.3-liter turbo-four EcoBoost and the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 will still be offered with the new generation. We were also promised by Ford the new GT will be the brand's most powerful Mustang GT model yet, with rumors back then suggesting it could deliver as much as 480 horsepower - or just 20 horsepower shy of the Mustang Dark Horse. However, a window sticker found by Ford Authority proved everyone wrong: the 2024 Mustang GT could continue with the same 450 horsepower as its predecessor.
3 Things to Know Before Buying a Ford Maverick Pickup Truck
The Ford Maverick is an extremely popular small truck. Here are three things you should know about it. The post 3 Things to Know Before Buying a Ford Maverick Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000
Nissan and Chevy both offer new EVs that are still relatively affordable. The post Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander teased ahead of Feb. 8 debut
Toyota on Thursday provided the first look at a new three-row SUV currently in the works and destined for production in the U.S. The SUV has been confirmed as the Grand Highlander, and it's set to make its debut on Feb. 8 at the 2023 Chicago auto show. The Grand Highlander will likely go on sale later in 2023, as a 2024 model.
Tesla's Elon Musk Congratulates Big Rival Ford
Elon Musk and Tesla changed the way consumers think about and look at cars. They pushed the entire automotive industry to convert to electric vehicles and make the technology the future of the sector, which is crucial in the economy. Today, almost every carmaker -- legacy automakers, upstarts, luxury brands,...
Why Do Diesel Fans Love Ford’s 7.3-Liter Power Stroke Diesel?
The new Power Stroke diesel from Ford makes a ton of power. But, if you ask a diesel fan, this is the engine you want in your truck. The post Why Do Diesel Fans Love Ford’s 7.3-Liter Power Stroke Diesel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Gets Its Manual Back, Finally
DodgeAfter a time away, the manual is coming back for the Hellcat's final model year.
electrek.co
Tesla Semi looks incredible as an electric motorhome
Tesla Semi could make an awesome electric motorhome based on the specs released by Tesla this week and how incredible these renders of the electric truck look as a motorhome. There’s something about the idea of an all-electric and solar-powered motorhome that is extremely attractive to many people. During...
fordauthority.com
Ford Super Duty Engineer Aaron Bresky Lives For The Blue Oval
Aaron Bresky, vehicle engineering manager and Super Duty chief technical officer, was right on the assembly line when his 1999 Ford Super Duty XLT rolled out of the factory. Now, over two decades and 100,000 miles later, he’s still enamored with his pickup, and though his ride may not be as technologically advanced as the 2023 Super Duty pickups he helped create, Bresky is certainly proud to call himself part of the family.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
Top Speed
Hyundai To Revive The 1974 Pony Coupe Concept That Inspired The DMC DeLorean And The Ioniq 5
There are many words that you can associate with the Hyundai, however, "classic" is probably not one of them. But dive a little deeper into their history, and you'll be surprised how long they've been around. The brand is paying homage to that past by reviving a concept that later inspired one of the most iconic cars of all time and one of the darlings of the current EV race.
dallasexpress.com
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
BMW's New Solar Panels Can Charge A Car Via The Sunroof, Windscreens, And Windows
Thanks to a new design of ultra-thin solar panels, your BMW may soon have a new way to recharge its batteries. CarBuzz discovered a BMW patent at the German Patent and Trade Mark Office (DPMA) detailing a radical new method of placing solar panels on a car's outer glass panels, which promises improved generating efficiency and vastly reduced light intrusion into the vehicle.
teslarati.com
First look inside the Tesla Semi Delivery event
Today is the Tesla Semi delivery event, and we have some of the first photos from the inside. Tesla will be delivering its all-electric Semi for the first time to PepsiCo and is expected to impact the trucking industry. The all-electric Class 8 truck is expected to have a 500-mile range when pulling an 81,000-pound load.
Lucid Motors Reportedly Prepping $50,000 Electric Car
Lucid Motors is reportedly working on a new model with a targeted starting price of $50,000 that will slot in beneath the Air sedan and Gravity SUV. If you want an electric vehicle with the highest possible range, the 2023 Lucid Air is king, with a range of up to 520 miles on a charge. However, it's not what we'd call cheap. Lucid recently revealed a new trim level called the Air Pure, with the lowest starting price ($87,400) of any model in the company's current lineup. This version packs a dual electric motor setup producing 480 horsepower (a single-motor, RWD version will arrive later) and a 410-mile estimated driving range.
Autoblog
Editors’ Picks November 2022 | Refreshed Palisade and some brand-new two-doors
The month of November saw us get some additional seat time in one of our longtime favorites, the Hyundai Palisade. Now refreshed for 2023, this big, three-row SUV is maintaining its superiority over others in its class. Plus, we take another spin in the new SL and find it impossible to not recommend. With the help of AMG developing this convertible from the start, the SL is both a high performance machine and a luxurious Mercedes-Benz in one. Last on the list this month is the new BMW 2 Series. We're all looking forward to the M2, but it's comforting to know the standard 2 Series is a lovely place to start from.
5 things automakers and car shoppers are getting wrong about electric vehicles, according to GM's president
In a recent interview with Insider, Mark Reuss identified some common EV misconceptions among automakers and car shoppers.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Mitsubishi unveils air source heat pump
Mitsubishi Electric has released an air source heat pump for commercial applications, including schools and hospitals. “The innovative heat pump solution can operate as a single unit or form part of a multiple unit system, making it suitable for most commercial applications,” the Japanese manufacturer says in the product’s data sheet.
RV Driver Annihilates Fiat 500 By Flat Towing It in First Gear on the Highway
Used with permission from Careful_Dig4627 on RedditIt turns out no part of a Fiat 500's drivetrain likes doing 15,000 rpm down the highway.
Top Speed
10 Cars That Shaped The Future Of The Automotive Industry
We rely on automobiles in a way the first creators never imagined would happen. The simple machines of the early 1900s are far from the vehicles on the road today. Yet, the cars we are racing around in currently would not exist without these first automobiles. They may seem a fair distance from where we are and what we’re driving today, but are they? Regardless, these vehicles influenced the carmakers of today in significant ways. These are all the pre-World War II cars that changed the industry and paved the way for the vehicles we love to drive today.
