Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Minnesota

The North Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Washington County, you might just want to visit.
fox9.com

Truffle Hill Chocolates in Tonka Bay burglarized, all candies destroyed

EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Just in time for the Christmas rush, a real-life Scrooge has all but put an abrupt end to a popular Tonka Bay chocolate shop’s busiest season. Truffle Hill Chocolates, affectionately known as the chocolate house by locals, was targeted by vandals Tuesday night. Owner Marshall Morehead told FOX 9 someone broke into the shop and not only stole a computer, $200 cash, and some chocolate, but sprayed three fire extinguishers everywhere. The chocolate shop posted on Facebook on Wednesday saying the act ended up "ruining all of our products."
1520 The Ticket

Why Roads Are Treacherous in Minnesota in the Winter [watch]

We've all heard many times how winter driving in Minnesota requires you to slow down, but these videos PROVE how treacherous driving in the winter can be if you're going too fast. If you've lived in the Land of 10,000 (Snow-and-Ice-Covered) Lakes for any length of time, you know how...
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Three men laid to rest after remains went unclaimed

Few and far between the snowflakes fell beneath gray skies while the wind brought winter’s bite, somehow fitting circumstances for the burial of the unclaimed ashes of Scott Ulman, Gary Tepe and Gerald Sternberg. “Today we claim and acknowledge their value and worth as a part of St Croix...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin owls in winter; prime time for watching, they need your help

MILWAUKEE - As we enter winter in Wisconsin you might think there isn't much to do in nature, but you couldn't be more mistaken. December through March is an incredible time to hear and experience owls from a safe distance. Winter is when owls nest and begin raising their young....
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Bright Sunday, risk of some snow in the week ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will be common as the first weekend of December comes to an end in North Central Wisconsin. Don’t forget the shades if you will be heading out the door. A bit chilly compared to the average for this time of the year with highs in the mid 20s to around 30.
KARE 11

Brookfield Zoo dolphins make temporary home at Minnesota Zoo

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota Zoo got a few new houseguests!. A group of bottlenose dolphins from the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago were placed in Minnesota temporarily while their "Seven Seas" habitat back home undergoes renovation, according to a press release. Animal care staff from the zoo tagged...
KARE 11

A Minnesota Holiday Volume 14

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — There are many ways to raise funds to feed the hungry this time of year and some of them are more musical than others. A tradition for over a decade, A Minnesota Holiday Volume 14 is an album full of holiday favorites from the best artists in the Twin Cities.
Y-105FM

Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin

Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Twin Cities Morning News Anchor Leaving at the End of the Year

If you are up very early in the morning, and you happen to watch NBC, you are probably familiar with the news anchors on KARE 11 Sunrise. This past Summer co-host Gia Vang left to head back to San Francisco. She is originally from California. This left a co-anchor spot open. Recently Alicia Lewis, who has been a part of Sunrise since 2014, announced on her Instagram page that she has been named as the co-anchor of Sunrise.
96.7 The River

Do Tires Have Expiration Dates? Yes! Here Is What Minnesotans Need To Know

Ever since I've been teaching my son how to drive, I've been questioning my own knowledge about driving, and I'm having some interesting thoughts. Most recently, I've been teaching my son how important it is to check your tires and make sure they are inflated properly. I've tried to explain to him that he needs to actually check them with a tire gauge, and not just by sight, as you sometimes can't tell if a tire is running low on air.
