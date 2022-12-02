Read full article on original website
The North Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Washington County, you might just want to visit.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Wisconsin town should be put on your list immediately.
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Matt Johnson has seen a lot of changes since he started ice fishing as a kid. "I was on a bucket. I was using a hand auger, you're like, this is tough,” Johnson said. He now works at Clam Outdoors and gets to show...
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The Red Kettles and bell ringers from the Salvation Army are a holiday staple, clanging away with their bells, spreading cheer and raising money for those in need. But if you've seen fewer of the bell ringers this year, it's because the Salvation Army said they're...
EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Just in time for the Christmas rush, a real-life Scrooge has all but put an abrupt end to a popular Tonka Bay chocolate shop’s busiest season. Truffle Hill Chocolates, affectionately known as the chocolate house by locals, was targeted by vandals Tuesday night. Owner Marshall Morehead told FOX 9 someone broke into the shop and not only stole a computer, $200 cash, and some chocolate, but sprayed three fire extinguishers everywhere. The chocolate shop posted on Facebook on Wednesday saying the act ended up "ruining all of our products."
East Side Bar, located in a historic building in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood, is closing its doors after two and a half years. Owner Eric Foster took to Facebook Thursday to announce that the bar would close on Dec. 23. “We appreciate all the nice messages that people have...
Only in Minnesota would you find a drive-thru Lefse stand! Uff-Da! Don't ya just love it!?. Lefse should be the Minnesota state food. It isn't easy to make, but boy is it delicious when topped with butter, sugar, and maybe a little sprinkle of cinnamon. Lefse is a traditional Norwegian...
We've all heard many times how winter driving in Minnesota requires you to slow down, but these videos PROVE how treacherous driving in the winter can be if you're going too fast. If you've lived in the Land of 10,000 (Snow-and-Ice-Covered) Lakes for any length of time, you know how...
Few and far between the snowflakes fell beneath gray skies while the wind brought winter’s bite, somehow fitting circumstances for the burial of the unclaimed ashes of Scott Ulman, Gary Tepe and Gerald Sternberg. “Today we claim and acknowledge their value and worth as a part of St Croix...
MILWAUKEE - As we enter winter in Wisconsin you might think there isn't much to do in nature, but you couldn't be more mistaken. December through March is an incredible time to hear and experience owls from a safe distance. Winter is when owls nest and begin raising their young....
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will be common as the first weekend of December comes to an end in North Central Wisconsin. Don’t forget the shades if you will be heading out the door. A bit chilly compared to the average for this time of the year with highs in the mid 20s to around 30.
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota Zoo got a few new houseguests!. A group of bottlenose dolphins from the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago were placed in Minnesota temporarily while their "Seven Seas" habitat back home undergoes renovation, according to a press release. Animal care staff from the zoo tagged...
The Minnesota DNR has announced that late-season deer hunting will be allowed in nine permit areas across the state, in an effort to combat the deadly Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The department confirmed Friday that deer permit area 184 near Bemidji, which reported its first case of CWD last month,...
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — There are many ways to raise funds to feed the hungry this time of year and some of them are more musical than others. A tradition for over a decade, A Minnesota Holiday Volume 14 is an album full of holiday favorites from the best artists in the Twin Cities.
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
If you are up very early in the morning, and you happen to watch NBC, you are probably familiar with the news anchors on KARE 11 Sunrise. This past Summer co-host Gia Vang left to head back to San Francisco. She is originally from California. This left a co-anchor spot open. Recently Alicia Lewis, who has been a part of Sunrise since 2014, announced on her Instagram page that she has been named as the co-anchor of Sunrise.
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at how much snow will fall on Minnesota today as well as the cold air moving in behind the storm. Sven also takes a look at whether we'll see another snow storm next week.
Ever since I've been teaching my son how to drive, I've been questioning my own knowledge about driving, and I'm having some interesting thoughts. Most recently, I've been teaching my son how important it is to check your tires and make sure they are inflated properly. I've tried to explain to him that he needs to actually check them with a tire gauge, and not just by sight, as you sometimes can't tell if a tire is running low on air.
