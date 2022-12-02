ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oversight board slams Meta for special treatment of high-profile users

An oversight panel said on Tuesday Facebook and Instagram put business over human rights when giving special treatment to rule-breaking posts by politicians, celebrities and other high-profile users. Meta told the board the program is intended to provide an additional layer of human review to posts by high-profile users that initially appear to break rules for content, the report indicated.

