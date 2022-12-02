Read full article on original website
Discovery of unexploded ordnance forces closure of popular lava viewing area
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The discovery of unexploded ordnance triggered an hours-long closure Sunday of a Mauna Loa lava viewing area on Old Saddle Road. Officials said the ordnance was found just before noon Sunday in lava rocks away from the road. The ordnance was detonated and the area was subsequently...
Environmentalists, water protectors rally in Honolulu over Red Hill toxic fire suppressant spill
How to tackle corruption in Hawaii government? This commission has some ideas. Multiple recent scandals in state and county government have led to sweeping proposals from a high-powered commission.
HFD responds to abandoned house fire in Kaneohe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early-morning blaze at a Kaneohe home on Sunday. HFD responded to a small single family home on Waikalua Road around 4:40 a.m. Authorities say the house was abandoned. It was fully extinguished in an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava’s advance continues slow path toward highway
Mauna Loa lava flow continues on 'very slow' path with 1 fissure still active
Hiker duo rescued on Wa’ahila Ridge Trail
Honolulu Fire Department said that it rescued two hikers on the Wa'ahila Ridge Trail.
Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway remains
Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala for second-degree murder Thursday evening. Navy's toxic fire suppressant foam spill delays Red Hill defueling plan. They did not say how long the defueling process could be delayed.
U.S. Navy says toxic firefighting foam must stay at Red Hill
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After the U.S. Navy's toxic firefighting chemical spill this week, Board of Water Supply officials are demanding the military use alternative fire suppressants while working to defuel Red Hill. But, according to fire safety experts, it's not that simple.
Building agility, camaraderie: These Straub Bootcampers find purpose in knitting
Mauna Loa lava flow continues on 'very slow' path with 1 fissure still active
6 individuals rescued at Queens Bath, Anini Beach
According to first responders, they responded to the incident at around 11:30 a.m. with two distressed snorkelers off Anini Beach.
Heads up, drone pilots: The airspace around Mauna Loa’s eruption is now restricted
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Mauna Loa eruption continues to spew lava and dangerous volcanic gases into the air, officials are warning aircraft and drone pilots to stay away. The FAA on Thursday issued a temporary flight restriction — or TFR — in the Mauna Loa area. That means aircraft,...
Firefighters extinguish early-morning blaze at Kaneohe home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early-morning blaze at a Kaneohe home on Saturday. HFD responded to the scene around 5:45 a.m. on Malulani Street after receiving reports that a person may still be in the burning home. Upon arrival, HFD said heavy smoke and flames were coming from...
Hawaii Island seeks to woo visitors for a rare show: 2 volcanoes erupting at once
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials are clearing up the confusion and concern among travelers. The message: Yes, it’s still safe to visit Hawaii Island and no, you shouldn’t change your travel plans. In fact, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said now is...
102-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor makes the long trek to Hawaii to remember fallen friends
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pearl Harbor attack survivor Ira “Ike” Schab got a hero’s welcome at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Friday. The Portland resident returned to Honolulu for the 81st anniversary commemoration of the attack. The Pacific Fleet band and honor guard greeted Schab as he...
Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said. A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.
Josh Green’s inauguration: Watch in person or online
Big Island doctor and former Lieutenant Governor Josh Green will be sworn into the Governor’s Office on Monday morning, in a free ceremony open to the public. Green will be inaugurated alongside fellow Democrat and Lieutenant Governor-elect Sylvia Luke at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center Arena in Honolulu on O‘ahu.
Parts of road in Kailua closed due to accident
According to HPD, Keolu Drive and Nanialii Street are currently closed due to the traffic accident.
Hawaii is now the only state where drivers are paying over $5 for a gallon of gas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is now the only state in the country with a gas price average over $5 a gallon. That’s according to a new report from AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch on Thursday. AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.19 while...
Collision on Fort Weaver Road kills pedestrian
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene at around 6 a.m. and a pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mauna Loa lava flow moving at slower pace, could now be over a week until it reaches key highway
The USGS says as of this morning, lava from the Mauna Loa eruption is about 3.3 miles away from Daniel K. Inouye Highway. Jonathan Jared Saupe provides a visual aid explaining how a lava flow slows down when it spreads into flatter area.
Hawaii prepares to welcome new Governor
In less than 24 hours, Hawaii will have a new governor, Gov,-Elect Josh Green will officially be sworn into office Monday, Dec. 5 at the Blaisdell Arena with the ceremony open to the public in-person and online.
